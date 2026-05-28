Miyoo Mini Flip Review

Product provided by LITNXT for review.

Design & Form Factor

The Miyoo Mini Flip has been the perfect travel companion for around my neighborhood. I’ve taken it to school pickup, my kid’s sports (I play when they’re not in the game), and even to the grocery store. I love how compact it is and its classic Game Boy design language. Miyoo has always been great at capturing that aesthetic, and the Mini Flip handles it perfectly. Pricing starts at just $75.99 and it is available in 5 colors: pink, black, white, yellow, and grey.

What really sells this device for me, though, is its size. When comparing it to the competition—specifically the original Miyoo Flip and the Anbernic RG35XX SP—the Mini Flip stands out because of how remarkably compact it is. While those other handhelds boast larger screens, I personally prefer having a smaller, more ultra-portable device. That being said, it’s right on the edge; I wouldn’t want to go any smaller than this, but as it stands, it’s a brilliant balance of comfort and pocket-ability.

Gameplay Performance

To see what this little clamshell could do, I focused my testing on genres that define the retro era. I spent most of my time with side-scrolling beat-’em-ups like Double Dragon and Final Fight, alongside classic top-down adventure games like The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons. For games on consoles that leverage the L1/L2 and R1/R2 buttons, I found them to be well spaced, even though I had to tighten my grip quite a bit more than I would like. It made longer play sessions less tenable. But I’m also an older gamer and my fingers aren’t as dextrous as they used to be. If I were a kid again, I wouldn’t mind this at all. Complimentary buttons, such as volume controls and power, stick out just slightly from the chassis but I had no issues with accidental presses.

The buttons and D-pad feel highly responsive, which is exactly what you need when you’re executing combos or navigating tight dungeons. The performance was flawless for these titles—no stuttering, no noticeable input lag, just pure, nostalgic fun on a remarkably crisp mini-display.

Technical Specifications

CPU: Cortex-A7 @ 1.2GHz

Cortex-A7 @ 1.2GHz RAM: 128MB DDR3

128MB DDR3 Operating System: Surwish Onion OS / Linux

Surwish Onion OS / Linux Display: 2.8-inch IPS screen, 4:3 aspect ratio, 750×560 resolution

2.8-inch IPS screen, 4:3 aspect ratio, 750×560 resolution Battery: 2500mAh Li-ion battery (approx. 5–6 hours of continuous playtime)

2500mAh Li-ion battery (approx. 5–6 hours of continuous playtime) Charging: USB Type-C (5V/1A or up to 5V/2A maximum)

USB Type-C (5V/1A or up to 5V/2A maximum) Connectivity: 2.4G Wi-Fi (supports Wi-Fi battles/multiplayer)

2.4G Wi-Fi (supports Wi-Fi battles/multiplayer) Storage Expansion: Supports microSD cards up to 256GB

Supports microSD cards up to 256GB Sensors: Built-in vibration motor

The Software: What is Surwish OS?

I was incredibly glad to see that LITNXT preloaded this unit with Surwish Onion OS. It’s an added value of shopping with them. But do note that it is an optional upgrade.

For the uninitiated, Surwish OS is an optimized, custom firmware built on top of the Onion OS framework. It is specifically tailored to enhance the Miyoo ecosystem by offering fine-tuned emulation performance, a cleaner user interface, and a much faster “Game Switcher” feature. It comes pre-configured with a “Surwish theme,” updated emulators (including RetroArch v1.20), CPU overclock hotkeys with an OSD overlay, and native “flip-lid handling” that smoothly manages sleep and wake modes when you open or close the console. Instead of spending hours flashing cards and configuring emulators, Surwish OS gives you an optimized, plug-and-play experience straight out of the box.

Who is this for?

If you’re looking for a travel buddy for around your neighborhood that fits perfectly in your pocket, I recommend the Miyoo Mini Flip. The battery life will last you a day for less demanding games like GBA, NES, and SNES. If you want to ramp it up to more recent consoles, such as PS1, from what I’ve read the battery is more likely to last just 2-3 hours. So I would recommend the Flip Mini for those who want to play GBA and older consoles.