MobLand Season 2 Wraps Filming as the Cast Teases an Insane Return

MobLand season 2 is moving forward fast, with filming now complete and the cast already teasing what comes next. The crime drama returns with bigger stakes, stronger conflicts, and familiar faces like Tom Hardy leading the story again.

Updates show that the show is now in post-production, which means that it will probably come out in 2026. Here’s what the latest news reveals about the second season and what fans should expect next.

Image © 2025 Luke Varley/Paramount+

The filming for MobLand season 2 is now officially over, as cast members have confirmed in recent posts. The next step for the crime drama is post-production. Returning characters and ongoing conflicts in London will continue to shape the story.

Filming Wrap Confirmed By MobLand Season 2 Cast

MobLand Season 2 has officially finished filming, with multiple cast members confirming the wrap through social posts and interviews. The second season continues the story of Harry Da Souza, the Harrigan crime family, and rising tensions across London.

Emmett J. Scanlan: “That’s a wrap, for me,” calling the experience sublime while confirming he finished filming Season 2.

“That’s a wrap, for me,” calling the experience sublime while confirming he finished filming Season 2. Alex Fine: “Season 2 wrap with the mandem,” directly confirming MobLand Season 2 has wrapped filming.

“Season 2 wrap with the mandem,” directly confirming MobLand Season 2 has wrapped filming. Robbie Taylor: “Mobland 2 wrap party… Amazing night with some incredible people,” confirming cast and crew members celebrated the end of production.

“Mobland 2 wrap party… Amazing night with some incredible people,” confirming cast and crew members celebrated the end of production. Makeup Team Post (@Beyout__): “That’s a wrap Mobland S2… A few makeup memz from the last 6 months,” confirming the full production timeline.

“That’s a wrap Mobland S2… A few makeup memz from the last 6 months,” confirming the full production timeline. Overall signal: Multiple cast and crew posts align on one point, MobLand Season 2 filming is officially complete and moving into post.

Cast Teases “Insane” New Season

The cast of MobLand Season 2 has described the new episodes as more intense, chaotic, and elevated compared to the first season. The returning ensemble expands the stakes around Harry, Conrad Harrigan, and rival figures like Richie Stevenson.

Tone shift: Season 2 is described as “insane,” “fast-moving,” and more aggressive than Season 1.

Season 2 is described as “insane,” “fast-moving,” and more aggressive than Season 1. Lead return: Tom Hardy returns as Harry Da Souza, continuing his central role in the crime drama.

Tom Hardy returns as Harry Da Souza, continuing his central role in the crime drama. Core cast: Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren return as Conrad Harrigan and Maeve Harrigan.

Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren return as Conrad Harrigan and Maeve Harrigan. Story focus: Conflicts expand across the Harrigan crime family and rival figures like Richie Stevenson and Kat McAllister.

Conflicts expand across the Harrigan crime family and rival figures like Richie Stevenson and Kat McAllister. Supporting cast: Actors including Jasmine Jobson, Toby Jones, Anson Boon, and Lara Pulver return for new episodes.

2026 Release Window Expected On Paramount+

MobLand Season 2 is expected to arrive in 2026, although no official release date has been confirmed. The strong performance of the first season supports a fast turnaround for the second season and its new episodes.

Release timing: 2026 is the most likely window for MobLand Season 2 following filming completion.

2026 is the most likely window for MobLand Season 2 following filming completion. Platform: Paramount+ continues as the home for the crime drama and its expanding audience.

Paramount+ continues as the home for the crime drama and its expanding audience. Momentum: Season 1 success helped accelerate production for the second season.

Season 1 success helped accelerate production for the second season. Story continuation: Plotlines involving Conrad and Maeve, Harry’s wife Jan Da Souza, and Kat McAllister carry forward.

Plotlines involving Conrad and Maeve, Harry’s wife Jan Da Souza, and Kat McAllister carry forward. Expectation: A release date announcement is likely as post-production progresses.

Final Thoughts

MobLand season 2 is shaping up as a bigger crime drama with Kevin Harrigan, Felix Edwards, Tommy Stevenson, and O’Hara Delaney pushing new conflicts in this world. Under Guy Ritchie, Anthony Byrne, and Ronan Bennett, every executive producer keeps the story tight while past events continue to happen each week.

The series regulars return, and the course of power shifts fast across the Harrigan crime family. Stay ready, because MobLand season 2 is about to hit harder than before.

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