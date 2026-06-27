Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Trailer Reveals Adult Eris Before Double Premiere

Mushoku Tensei season 3 has gotten a big update before it starts on July 5, 2026. The newest news confirms a special two-episode premiere, a new picture of Eris as an adult, and a trailer for the first story arc.

Fans also learned more about when the anime will come out, how it will be streamed, and who will be joining the cast. Here is what we know about the next season based on the news that has been released so far.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3 — Official Main Trailer

More information about what will happen next in Mushoku Tensai season 3 has been released. The anime will come back with a new trailer, visuals, and a special two-episode premiere that will focus on Eris. With the continuation of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, Studio Bind is creating a grand adventure full of action, emotion, and big character growth.

What Does the Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Trailer Reveal About Eris’ Return?

Image © 2024 Rifujin na Magonote/MF Books/Mushoku Tensei III Production Committee

Following a long absence from Rudy’s life, the trailer brings Eris back into the spotlight. It displays her training, fighting, and progress along her own path. The preview also shows that the first episodes will be about the Eris Training Arc. After that, the story will resume with Rudy.

Main focus: Eris returns as the key character in the opening episodes of season 3.

Eris returns as the key character in the opening episodes of season 3. Story setup: The trailer points to the Eris Training Arc as the starting point of the new season.

The trailer points to the Eris Training Arc as the starting point of the new season. Action scenes: Quick sword-fighting shots suggest a faster and more intense opening.

Quick sword-fighting shots suggest a faster and more intense opening. Emotional hook: Rudy’s past experience and Eris’ growth make their future reunion more meaningful.

Rudy’s past experience and Eris’ growth make their future reunion more meaningful. Viewer value: The trailer gives enough clues to build hype without spoiling the biggest moments.

What Do the New Adult Eris Visuals Reveal About Her Season 3 Design?

Image © 2024 Rifujin na Magonote/MF Books/Mushoku Tensei III Production Committee

A stronger and more mature Eris can be seen in the new image. Her appearance is the result of years of hard work and personal growth. Studio Bind does not change her signature style, but she does add sharper details, a stronger posture, and a more serious expression.

Design update: Adult Eris looks more confident, skilled, and battle-ready.

Adult Eris looks more confident, skilled, and battle-ready. Visual meaning: Her stance shows that she is no longer the same person Rudy once knew.

Her stance shows that she is no longer the same person Rudy once knew. Character growth: The visual hints at how much she changed while away from Rudy.

The visual hints at how much she changed while away from Rudy. Studio quality: Studio Bind’s clean character work helps make the update feel important.

Studio Bind’s clean character work helps make the update feel important. Reader takeaway: The visual confirms that Eris will play a major role early in the season.

When Will Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Premiere, and Where Can You Stream It?

Image © 2024 Rifujin na Magonote/MF Books/Mushoku Tensei III Production Committee

The media say that the third season of Mushoku Tensei will start in July, with the main premiere on July 5, 2025. As a special preview, the first two episodes will air at the same time. International viewers should be able to watch Mushoku Tensei Jobless Reincarnation season 3 on Crunchyroll.

Release window: The season starts in early July, depending on region and broadcast schedule.

The season starts in early July, depending on region and broadcast schedule. Double premiere: Episodes 1 and 2 will launch together to open the Eris Training Arc.

Episodes 1 and 2 will launch together to open the Eris Training Arc. Streaming plan: Crunchyroll is the main platform to watch anime outside Japan.

Crunchyroll is the main platform to watch anime outside Japan. What it means: Fans get a stronger start instead of waiting one week for the second episode.

Fans get a stronger start instead of waiting one week for the second episode. Best advice: Watch through official platforms to avoid stream errors, bad subtitles, or fake episode pages.

Final Thoughts

Mushoku Tensei Season 3 will continue the story started by Rifujin na Magonote. It will have new epic adventures, stronger characters, and bigger problems to solve in a whole new world. Rudy moves forward armed with new magical skills, his old memories still intact, and new friends by his side. Since being reborn as an infant, he has chased the life he once dreamed of.

FAQs