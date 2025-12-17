My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3: New Faces, Big Feels

Netflix announced that My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3 will come out in 2026. Filming is done, and fans can expect a lot of drama after the cliffhanger at the end of Season 2. Things will finally get better for Jackie, Cole, and Alex, who are in a love triangle.

The Walter family will go through a lot of changes, and new cast members are coming on board. Here’s what you need to know about the plot, cast, premiere date, and what happens next.

Is My Life With the Walter Boys Season 3 Confirmed?

Image © 2025 Sony Pictures Television Inc. / iGeneration Studios / Nomadic Pictures

Netflix has made it official that there will be a third season of My Life with the Walter Boys. The show, which is based on Ali Novak’s YA book, is getting more and more popular. The series’ renewed announcement came early, even before the second season started airing. A new chapter will come out in 2026, so fans have something to look forward to.

When Will the New Season Be Released?

After filming ended in November 2025, production went into post-production. Netflix hasn’t said when exactly the new episodes will come out, but they should be available sometime between late summer and early fall in 2026.

Filming location : Like past seasons, Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

: Like past seasons, Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Production wrap : Based on their own official wrap party, they are aiming for September 2026.

: Based on their own official wrap party, they are aiming for September 2026. Release window : Netflix posted the table read and cast pictures online.

: Netflix posted the table read and cast pictures online. Behind-the-scenes content: Netflix posted the table read and cast pictures online.

How Long Did Filming Last?

Filming began months in advance of the second season’s premiere, which is a sign of how much faith Netflix has in the show. The shoot went well and lasted about four months.

Start of filming : August 6, 2025.

: August 6, 2025. End of filming : Late November 2025, a little early.

: Late November 2025, a little early. Streaming platform : Can only be accessed on Netflix from anywhere in the world.

: Can only be accessed on Netflix from anywhere in the world. Key crew: Monika Mitchell came back to direct a few episodes.

What Can Fans Expect From the Season 3 Plot?

Image © 2025 Sony Pictures Television Inc. / iGeneration Studios / Nomadic Pictures

At the end of Season 2, Jackie told Cole that she loved him, and Alex heard it. Fans were shocked by this emotional turn of events. Now, Season 3 is ready to show what happened next and introduce deeper story lines in Silver Falls.

How Will the Love Triangle Continue?

This season won’t have the same drama as last season. Jackie has to make a real choice, according to showrunner Melanie Halsall. The characters will have to deal with the fallout from their secrets and changing emotions.

Relationship tension : Alex heard Jackie say “I love you” to Cole.

: Alex heard Jackie say “I love you” to Cole. Jackie’s growth : The focus moves to school leadership and college plans.

: The focus moves to school leadership and college plans. Family pressure : George’s health scare is a big turning point.

: George’s health scare is a big turning point. Setting impact: Life in Silver Falls puts Jackie in trouble with her feelings.

What Are the New Potential Storylines?

The new season also has new stories for adults and teens. Melanie Halsall wants to write more stories about teens while also looking at adult relationships.

Romantic twists : Alex Quijano and Ashley Tavares might finally meet.

: Alex Quijano and Ashley Tavares might finally meet. Family drama : Hannah, a member of MIA Walter’s family, comes back after being gone for years.

: Hannah, a member of MIA Walter’s family, comes back after being gone for years. Friendship focus : Jackie is trying to earn Ellie’s (Grace’s) trust back.

: Jackie is trying to earn Ellie’s (Grace’s) trust back. New character tension: Cole is hired by a local racer, which makes things more difficult.

Who’s Returning and Who’s New in the Walter Boys Cast?

Image © 2025 Sony Pictures Television Inc. / iGeneration Studios / Nomadic Pictures

Nikki Rodriguez, Ashby Gentry, and Noah LaLonde are some of the fan-favorite returning cast members in the show. The family’s relationship in the show stays strong, and there will be many of the same people from season two.

Which Characters Are Back?

Most of the main characters are back, including family members, friends, and classmates. Each of the characters has an important part in the drama that is happening.

Who Are the New Faces Joining Season 3?

Plenty of the new actors will change things up. With these new roles, the third season’s universe gets bigger, and its emotions get stronger.

Chad Rook : Plays Mac, a race car driver who hires Cole. Famous from Joe Pickett.

: Plays Mac, a race car driver who hires Cole. Famous from Joe Pickett. Naveen Paddock : Stars as Eliot, Jackie’s uncle, Richard’s intern. Previously in Mighty Ducks and Game Changers.

: Stars as Eliot, Jackie’s uncle, Richard’s intern. Previously in Mighty Ducks and Game Changers. Erin Karpluk : Plays as Hannah, a member of the MIA Walter family who left a long time ago.

: Plays as Hannah, a member of the MIA Walter family who left a long time ago. Caleb Ellsworth Clark: As Reid, joins and talks about possible storylines in Silver Falls.

What Happened In Season 2 Of My Life With The Walter Boys?

Image © 2025 Sony Pictures Television Inc. / iGeneration Studios / Nomadic Pictures

In the second season of My Life with the Walter Boys, Jackie and the Walter family went through more emotional changes and moments of personal growth. Jackie went back to Silver Falls after spending the summer in New York in an attempt to reconnect with the people she had left behind.

Things were hard for her as she tried to make things right because she had feelings for both Cole and Alex. The story was about love, family, and figuring out where one belongs.

How Did The Love Triangle Evolve In Season 2?

While Cole pulled back, Jackie and Alex started dating in secret. However, everything changed when Jackie told Cole she loved him, which was a big thing. When Alex overheard it, everything changed, making that moment even more intense. This shocking turn led right into the next chapter of the third season.

Jackie’s struggle : She tried to keep her old life in New York and her new one in Silver Falls in balance.

: She tried to keep her old life in New York and her new one in Silver Falls in balance. Cole’s journey : Natalie Sharp helped him leave football behind and become a student coach.

: Natalie Sharp helped him leave football behind and become a student coach. Alex’s growth : He stayed away from drama and focused on bronc riding, but he still had strong feelings.

: He stayed away from drama and focused on bronc riding, but he still had strong feelings. Turning point: Jackie’s confession is an important scene that sets up Season 3.

What Major Family And Personal Events Shaped The Season?

In addition to family problems and school life, Season 2 also talked about other topics. While the Walter family was going through a tough time, Jackie became a student leader. These things added more depth to the story beyond just being a romance between teens.

School involvement : Jackie planned a college fair and saved the school’s fall formal.

: Jackie planned a college fair and saved the school’s fall formal. Personal growth : After realizing she took Grace for granted, she got back in touch with her best friend.

: After realizing she took Grace for granted, she got back in touch with her best friend. Family emergency : Everyone was shocked when they heard about George’s health scare, and it brought the family together.

: Everyone was shocked when they heard about George’s health scare, and it brought the family together. Recognition: At the Sparkle event, Jackie got an award for all the hard work she does at school.

Who’s Behind The Camera And Where Can You Watch The Show?

The creative team for My Life with the Walter Boys has a lot of experience. Season 3 is still being led by executive producer Melanie Halsall, who helped make the first two seasons successful. She is working with a talented group of people to make storylines that mean something, look at adult relationships, and keep fans interested.

Who Are The Key Creatives And Producers For Season 3?

Melanie Halsall is back as showrunner, and she is joined by writers and producers who know what fans love about the show. The team is focused on teen drama and deeper emotional stories.

Showrunner : For the third season, Melanie Halsall is back.

: For the third season, Melanie Halsall is back. Production leads : Becky Hartman Edwards and Samantha A. Humphrey.

: Becky Hartman Edwards and Samantha A. Humphrey. Writer’s team : Includes Jillian Molin, Kelsey Barry, and Priya Desai.

: Includes Jillian Molin, Kelsey Barry, and Priya Desai. Director lineup: Monika Mitchell leads key episodes.

Where Is The Series Available To Watch?

Netflix has all of the episodes of My Life with the Walter Boys. Before the third season comes out, fans can watch the first half of the show. Netflix has put the show next to other popular teen shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Platform : Only on Netflix.

: Only on Netflix. Access : Can be accessed anywhere in the world with a subscription.

: Can be accessed anywhere in the world with a subscription. What to watch next : Similar vibe to The Summer I Turned Pretty or Outer Banks.

: Similar vibe to The Summer I Turned Pretty or Outer Banks. Seasons available: You can now stream both Season 1 and Season 2.

Final Thoughts

My Life with the Walter Boys Season 3 will have more drama, character development, and emotional decisions. Jackie has a lot on the line in Silver Falls, and fans will see how her relationships change after the big confession.

Now that Lee Garcia and Kolton Stewart are back, along with new characters and more complex storylines, it’s even more exciting. In the next chapter, Netflix viewers can look forward to a mix of romance, family, and personal growth

FAQs

Will there be a season 3 of My Life with the Walter Boys?

Yes, Netflix confirmed that My Life with the Walter Boys was renewed for a third season with Melanie Halsall returning as showrunner.

The third season is expected to be released in 2026 after wrapping filming and entering post-production.

Who plays Cole Walter in real life?

Noah LaLonde plays Cole Walter in the series, part of the main cast alongside Nikki Rodriguez and Ashby Gentry.

How many Walter kids are there in the show?

There are ten Walter kids, including characters played by Lee Garcia, Johnny Link, Lennix James, and more.

Is there going to be a second season of Life with the Walter Boys?

Yes, the second season premiered in 2025 and introduced Kolton Stewart, Natalie Sharp, and new family dynamics.