The PodPro setup was provided by NearStream for the purpose of this review.

The NearStream PodPro Solo Video Setup—coming in around $600—is the complete package for anyone serious about streaming, and I think it’s a killer deal. Nearstream specializes in streaming products, and this kit gives you everything you need to start your own solo podcasting show: a 4K camera, an audio mixer, a dedicated streaming microphone, a mic arm, and even a tripod stand.

My overall impression is that these are quality products that make getting set up easy, and the video and microphone components are top-notch. Let’s dive in.

Setup and Ease of Use

I have to say, this kit makes getting started with a cool setup no longer challenging. It’s built like LEGO blocks, piece by piece, which felt straightforward, and exciting as every successive step brought me closer to a strong recording setup. Inside the box, you even get a setup image to help you easily understand how to install everything. They offer kits for one, two, or four people, but the Solo kit is a fantastic choice for beginners and those who, like me, record videos of products for YouTube.

Inside each individual package, you get everything you need for that component. Along with instructions and the necessary cables.

Wireless or Wired Video

The star of the show for me is the 1080p wireless camera, the VM20. NearStream also offers a 4K camera, which I have tested. To me, this is the coolest thing in the entire package. This is a 4K camera designed specifically for live streaming and podcasting. Both cameras deliver crisp visuals, with great image quality and even has 10x optical lossless zoom, plus a 40x hybrid zoom capability. If you’re like me and do a lot of video conferencing for work, you want to look as good as possible while showcasing your background, and this camera delivers. I want this because I have my guitars, family photos and video games in my background. I want people to be able to see parts of me they may resonate with so we can humanize together. It works well as a sales professional.

The camera housings are substantial, feel well-designed, and you can wire it directly using Ethernet, USB-C, or HDMI, which ensures stable video performance and network connectivity. The wireless model even comes with a remote control, allowing 360-degree control and the use of different presets. Critically, having better video is key to attracting and keeping viewers engaged. For someone like me who used to record everything with my iPhone and couldn’t see what the camera was seeing, this setup is really helpful. Now I can see in real time what you guys are seeing, which is the biggest benefit of a setup like this.

Technical Specifications

Video Resolution: It is a 4K camera.

It is a 4K camera. Zoom: It features 10x optical lossless zoom and a 40x hybrid zoom capability.

It features 10x optical lossless zoom and a 40x hybrid zoom capability. Audio Features: It has an eight microphone array built into it, which includes AI noise cancellation. It offers up to 5 meters of clear voice pickup.

It has an eight microphone array built into it, which includes AI noise cancellation. It offers up to 5 meters of clear voice pickup. Connectivity/Output: It is a wired streaming camera. It features Plug & Play functionality and supports connections via Ethernet, USB-C, and HDMI. It also supports an RJ45 connection. The multiple connection options (HDMI, USB, and RJ45) ensure stable video performance for podcasting.

It is a wired streaming camera. It features Plug & Play functionality and supports connections via Ethernet, USB-C, and HDMI. It also supports an RJ45 connection. The multiple connection options (HDMI, USB, and RJ45) ensure stable video performance for podcasting. Control: It includes a remote control, allowing for 360-degree control and the use of different presets.

It includes a remote control, allowing for 360-degree control and the use of different presets. Use: The VM20 is designed for live streaming, but can also be used as a webcam or for podcasting. It is multi-camera ready.

The VM20 is designed for live streaming, but can also be used as a webcam or for podcasting. It is multi-camera ready. Price: If purchased separately (not in the kit), the VM20 camera is on sale for $270.00 with a regular price of $299.99.

Quality Microphone and Audio Control

While the camera does have a built-in eight microphone array with AI noise cancellation, the PodPro package includes a dedicated streaming microphone. If you’ve ever tried to record really high-quality audio in a podcast format, you know how hard it can be to get it right and how much of a difference it makes for your audience. That’s why relying on the included microphone is the way to go. My podcasting experience started with a Guitar Hero mic taped to a chair. Not kidding…

The included microphone is the AM25X Condenser Mic, which provides clear, noise-cancelled audio and is compatible with PCs and Macs. If you’re serious about fine-tuning your sound, pairing that mic with the audio mixer takes things to a whole new level. And if you want to include additional sources, such as a Switch 2 or MSI Claw 8 AI+, its really easy to plug and go with the mixer.

The AMIX40U audio mixer is what really helps you dial in the sound. Getting audio quality right is hard, but getting all the levels right can be even harder. The mixer helps you control what you have plugged in. It offers individual audio channel control, AI noise cancellation, and one-click mute. It features 10 channels and Bluetooth connectivity. Having precise sound control and stable transmission is essential for a professional stream.

The kit even includes an adjustable boom arm stand (the ST20), which gives you way more adjustability than a simple desk stand, allowing you to manipulate the angle like a professional podcaster. The microphone stand also has a nice felt bottom so it won’t scratch your desk. The smooth gliding arms make it a real “pro” setup.

Technical Specifications

AM25X Condenser Microphone

Type and Functionality: It is a Condenser microphone. It is specifically designed for podcasting, streaming, and gaming.

It is a Condenser microphone. It is specifically designed for podcasting, streaming, and gaming. Connectivity: It offers dual connectivity via XLR/USB. It is compatible with PCs, Macs, audio mixers, PS4, and PS5. The microphone itself includes a USBC port and a headphone jack for routing.

It offers dual connectivity via XLR/USB. It is compatible with PCs, Macs, audio mixers, PS4, and PS5. The microphone itself includes a USBC port and a headphone jack for routing. Audio Quality: It provides clear, noise-cancelled audio.

It provides clear, noise-cancelled audio. Included Accessories: When purchased separately, it comes with a desk stand, but in the PodPro kit, it is paired with the ST20 Boom Arm Stand.

AMIX40U Audio Mixer

Functionality and Features: It offers full control over audio. It features 10 channels and allows for individual audio channel control.

It offers full control over audio. It features 10 channels and allows for individual audio channel control. Preamp and Power: It includes a Pro-preamp with 48V Phantom Power.

It includes a Pro-preamp with 48V Phantom Power. Inputs: It is equipped with dual XLR or 6.35mm audio ports.

It is equipped with dual XLR or 6.35mm audio ports. Other Features: It includes AI noise cancellation, a one-click mute function, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also has an LCD screen.

It includes AI noise cancellation, a one-click mute function, and Bluetooth connectivity. It also has an LCD screen. Design: It is described as portable. It is designed to equalize anything plugged into it. It is ideal for podcasters, guitarists, and producers on PC/Mac.

who is this for?

Big shout out to these guys over at Nearstream—it’s a great setup. You could piece all these high-quality components together yourself, or you can just buy one of their packages, and you’re off to the races.