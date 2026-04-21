Nobody Wants This Season 3 Starts Filming as Joanne and Noah Hit a Bigger Turning Point

Nobody Wants This season 3 is officially happening, and there is already a lot to know. Netflix confirmed the new season, filming has started, and fresh cast members are joining the story. The third season continues Joanne and Noah’s relationship after the second season finale.

Expect new conflicts, deeper character growth, and more comedy. Here is everything about the release, cast, filming updates, and story direction in one place.

When Is Nobody Wants This Season 3 Coming Out?

Nobody Wants This season 3 is confirmed for 2026, with Netflix already in active production and multiple cast and story updates released. The third season builds directly from the second season and expands the TV series with new characters, deeper relationship work, and a wider story scope.

Season 3 Set For 2026 Release

Nobody Wants This season 3 is officially set for 2026, with Netflix confirming the renewal shortly after the second season became a major hit. The new season continues Joanne and Noah’s story, led by Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, with creator Erin Foster guiding the direction.

Release Window: Nobody Wants This season 3 is expected to premiere in 2026, likely following the fall release pattern of past seasons.

Nobody Wants This season 3 is expected to premiere in 2026, likely following the fall release pattern of past seasons. Official Confirmation: Netflix renewed the tv series in November 2025 after strong global performance.

Netflix renewed the tv series in November 2025 after strong global performance. Showrunner Statement: Bruce Eric Kaplan and Jenni Konner called the project “criminally fun,” praising the unbelievable cast and amazing writers.

Bruce Eric Kaplan and Jenni Konner called the project “criminally fun,” praising the unbelievable cast and amazing writers. Creator Insight: Creator Erin Foster shared that continuing the story of Joanne and Noah feels like a “privilege” at this scale.

Creator Erin Foster shared that continuing the story of Joanne and Noah feels like a “privilege” at this scale. Executive Producers: Steven Levitan, Danielle Stokdyk, Jeff Morton, Nora Silver, and Sara Foster return alongside the creative team.

Filming Spotted In Los Angeles

Filming for Nobody Wants This season 3 is actively happening in Los Angeles, confirming the third season is already deep into production. Real-time sightings of Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons support Netflix’s announcement that the new season began filming in spring 2026.

Filming Location: Production takes place in Los Angeles, continuing the grounded setting of the tv series.

Production takes place in Los Angeles, continuing the grounded setting of the tv series. On-Set Sightings: Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons were spotted filming scenes in April 2026.

Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons were spotted filming scenes in April 2026. Production Update: Netflix confirmed that season 3 officially entered production in late March 2026.

Netflix confirmed that season 3 officially entered production in late March 2026. Behind The Scenes: Photos shared by Netflix show the incredible crew and cast back on set together.

New Characters Join The Cast

Nobody Wants This season 3 adds a lot of new cast members who are connected to Joanne’s conversion class and her growing group of friends. These new parts add new dynamics that make both the comedy and the emotional tension stronger.

Story Picks Up After Season 2

The third season continues immediately after the second season, focusing on Joanne’s decision to convert and how it impacts her relationship with Noah. The story pushes deeper into identity, life choices, and the complexity of long-term commitment.

Direct Continuation: Nobody Wants This season 3 follows the second season finale without resetting the story.

Nobody Wants This season 3 follows the second season finale without resetting the story. Joanne’s Path: Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster, begins her conversion class journey after choosing to stay with Noah.

Joanne, an agnostic sex podcaster, begins her conversion class journey after choosing to stay with Noah. Quote Insight: Erin Foster explained that Joanne is “yearning for structure, purpose, and values,” pointing to Judaism as a defining shift in her life.

Erin Foster explained that Joanne is “yearning for structure, purpose, and values,” pointing to Judaism as a defining shift in her life. Relationship Work: Noah and Joanne face real-life milestones like living together and long-term commitment.

Noah and Joanne face real-life milestones like living together and long-term commitment. Conflict Arcs: Sasha and Esther’s separation creates tension, with Timothy Simons noting Sasha is “not in a great headspace.”

Final Thoughts

Nobody Wants This season 3 pulls everything together with a stronger cast, clearer direction, and bigger story stakes. The uniquely gifted Erin Foster leads an unbelievable cast of hilarious pros, keeping the tone funny while expanding the lives of the main characters.

Each episode builds on past history while adding new layers to Joanne and Noah. She’s Joanne, but evolving fast, and this new season keeps things sharp, simple, and worth watching next.

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