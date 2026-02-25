Only Murders in the Building Season 6: Officially Confirmed by Hulu

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 has been officially confirmed by Hulu. The renewal was announced on October 28, 2025, the same day that the Season 5 finale aired. Ten more episodes will be added to the hit mystery-comedy, which will now take place in London.

The three people who solve crimes—Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short—are likely to come back. What we know so far about the story and what will happen next is shown below.

Will There Be A Season 6 Of Only Murders In The Building?

Only Murders in the Building has been officially picked up for a sixth season. On October 28, 2025, right after the last episode of the fifth season aired, Hulu announced the sixth season. The popular show is now going to London, which is the first time the story goes to a whole new continent.

Steve Martin and John Hoffman helped make the show, and Dan Fogelman was also a co-creator and helped run the show. Here is a clear look at the confirmed news, cast updates, and what future events may hold.

Renewal And Official Announcement

The renewal came right after the end of the fifth season. Fans were very happy to hear the news, which was shared on Instagram by the cast. Reports say that filming will happen in London, which will also be the setting for the next mystery.

Cast And Returning Characters

The main cast is likely to reprise and play the same parts. Selena Gomez is still playing Mabel. Steve Martin is still playing Charles, and Martin Short is still playing Oliver. Selena spoke about evolving Mabel has been over the years and how she hopes to keep playing the part as she gets older in interviews in September. As always, fans can look forward to seeing old friends.

Plot Setup And What Comes Next

The fifth season was mostly about killing Lester, and the end had a lot of big spoilers. In the last episode, Tina Fey’s character, Cindy Canning, seemed to die outside the building. The main mystery for the sixth season starts with this shocking turn of events.

John Hoffman told the press that London is like New York’s sister city. He also said that the story will bring new energy, culture, and even food because of the move.

The team is still working behind the scenes as the show goes on. Updates on the production have talked about Ben Smith, but no big changes to his role have been announced. The writing team is still focused on making great stories.

The future looks bright with devoted fans and steady success. Soon, there should be more information about filming, a new release date, and more roles for the cast.

Final Thoughts

Only Murders in the Building season 6 builds on what happened in season 5 and moves the story to London. Fans can look forward to new and exciting things. The future looks bright and creative, with the main cast coming back and John Hoffman in charge of the show.

In addition to a new continent and a mystery, viewers can look forward to good writing and character growth. As the production goes on, stay tuned for more official news.

