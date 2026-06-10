Overcompensating Season 2 Starts Filming as Benito Skinner Teases Benny’s Queer New Chapter

Overcompensating season 2 is generating fresh buzz after new comments from Benito Skinner about the show’s future. While fans continue waiting for a release date update, Skinner has shared a few early details about the upcoming season and where Benny’s story may be headed next. Here’s the latest update on season 2.

What Did Benito Skinner Reveal About Overcompensating Season 2?

Benito Skinner shared several updates about Overcompensating season 2, including how the new episodes feel, where Benny’s story is headed, and the fact that filming is already underway. The creator and star said the upcoming season has “a maturity to it” and “feels more queer” as Benny moves further out of the closet.

Skinner Teases a Mature Season

Benito Skinner said Overcompensating season 2 stays true to the show’s identity while raising the bar creatively.

He told PEOPLE, “We didn’t make a whole new show, but we did elevate it in a lot of ways. I think there’s a maturity to it,” adding that the new season “feels more queer” because Benny is less in the closet and able to experience a different stage of his journey.

Maturity: Skinner said the new season feels more developed and confident than the first.

Skinner said the new season feels more developed and confident than the first. Queer Storytelling: Benny’s journey continues as he becomes more comfortable living openly.

Benny’s journey continues as he becomes more comfortable living openly. Creative Growth: The team expanded on what worked in Season 1 instead of reinventing the series.

The team expanded on what worked in Season 1 instead of reinventing the series. Stronger Chemistry: Skinner praised the cast’s performances and the overall energy of the new episodes.

Skinner praised the cast’s performances and the overall energy of the new episodes. Personal Pride: He expressed excitement about the scripts and the direction of Season 2.

Filming for Season 2 Officially Begins

Production is officially underway, with Skinner confirming the news through an Instagram post in April. Sharing a smiling shirtless photo alongside a clapperboard, he wrote, “Back 2 school… Overcompensating season 2 is now filming!” giving fans their biggest update since the show’s renewal.

Production Status: Overcompensating Season 2 is now filming.

Overcompensating Season 2 is now filming. Instagram Update: Skinner shared the announcement directly with fans on social media.

Skinner shared the announcement directly with fans on social media. Set Photo: The update featured a shirtless photo of Skinner standing beside a clapperboard.

The update featured a shirtless photo of Skinner standing beside a clapperboard. Renewal Timeline: Prime Video renewed the series in September 2025.

Prime Video renewed the series in September 2025. Fan Excitement: The filming announcement sparked an enthusiastic reaction from viewers eager for Season 2.

What’s Next for Benny?

While Skinner did not reveal specific plot details, he confirmed that Benny’s story continues after the dramatic events of the Season 1 finale.

The first season ended when Carmen accidentally outs Benny after he walks in on her kissing his crush Miles, setting up an uncomfortable cliffhanger that is expected to carry into Season 2.

Season 1 Cliffhanger: Carmen accidentally outs Benny during the finale.

Carmen accidentally outs Benny during the finale. Miles Connection: The confrontation follows Benny catching Carmen kissing Miles.

The confrontation follows Benny catching Carmen kissing Miles. Coming Out Journey: Benny spent much of Season 1 navigating his sexuality.

Benny spent much of Season 1 navigating his sexuality. Core Friendship: Benny and Carmen’s friendship remained central to the story.

Benny and Carmen’s friendship remained central to the story. New Chapter: Benny is entering Season 2 less in the closet than before.

Final Thoughts

Overcompensating Season 2 is shaping up to be a bigger and more confident follow-up as Benito Skinner continues Benny’s story beyond the Season 1 cliffhanger. With filming underway and Skinner teasing a more mature and more queer season, fans have plenty to look forward to while waiting for a release date.

The show’s mix of humor, honesty, and character-driven storytelling remains such a huge part of its appeal, making it one of the most talked-about comedies in pop culture right now.

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