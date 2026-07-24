Percy Jackson Season 3 Teaser Sets November Return as Percy Bears the Sky

Percy’s next quest finally has a date. Percy Jackson Season 3 release date is November 20, 2026, and Disney has kicked off the countdown with a new teaser and major Comic-Con announcements. From the first glimpse of The Titan’s Curse to exciting cast updates, here’s a complete breakdown of everything revealed about the upcoming season.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 | Curse Teaser | Disney+

Disney unveiled the first Percy Jackson Season 3 teaser during San Diego Comic-Con, confirming the November 20 release date and previewing the opening scenes from The Titan’s Curse. The footage, along with comments from Walker Scobell and the creative team, also revealed new story details, returning characters, and what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

When Does Percy Jackson Season 3 Premiere on Disney+?

Image © 2026 Disney+

Disney confirmed that Percy Jackson Season 3 will premiere on November 20, 2026, during the series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel, where it also debuted the first Curse Teaser. The footage previews the adaptation of The Titan’s Curse, which Walker Scobell later described to Variety as “the most book-accurate adaptation we’ve done thus far.”

Official release date: November 20, 2026 on Disney+.

November 20, 2026 on Disney+. Comic-Con reveal: Disney shared the announcement during the San Diego Comic-Con panel with the cast members and executive producers in attendance.

Next chapter: The new episodes continue after the season finale of season 2 and expand the Olympians storyline.

The new episodes continue after the season finale of season 2 and expand the Olympians storyline. Production update: Disney confirmed filming is progressing following work on the second season, with James Bobin remaining involved in the series.

What Happens in the First Titan’s Curse Teaser?

Image © 2026 Disney+

The official Percy Jackson Season 3 teaser centers on Percy carrying the weight of the sky, teasing one of the defining moments from The Titan’s Curse. As the footage plays, Percy says, “It was my choice to hold the weight,” before reflecting, “…was it really a choice?” The teaser ends by confirming the November 20, 2026 premiere on Disney+.

Opening shot: Percy is shown struggling under the weight of the sky, referencing the Titan’s Curse.

Percy is shown struggling under the weight of the sky, referencing the Titan’s Curse. Percy’s narration: He reflects on the sacrifice he chose to make to protect the world and his friends.

He reflects on the sacrifice he chose to make to protect the world and his friends. Emotional tone: The teaser emphasizes sacrifice and responsibility instead of action-heavy scenes.

The teaser emphasizes sacrifice and responsibility instead of action-heavy scenes. Book adaptation: Season 3 adapts The Titan’s Curse, the third book by Rick Riordan.

The exclusive San Diego Comic-Con footage expands on the official teaser by revealing the opening minutes of The Titan’s Curse. It introduces Thalia’s confrontation with a monster, Percy’s arrival, and Annabeth’s rescue mission involving Nico di Angelo and Bianca di Angelo.

During the panel, Walker Scobell told Variety that Season 3 is “the most book-accurate adaptation we’ve done thus far,” while executive producer Dan Shotz told Deadline that viewers will “explore where Annabeth is.”

Opening scene: Thalia Grace confronts a monster in a parking garage while trying to uncover Luke Castellan’s whereabouts, picking up shortly after the events of the season 2 finale.

Thalia Grace confronts a monster in a parking garage while trying to uncover Luke Castellan’s whereabouts, picking up shortly after the events of the season 2 finale. Percy’s arrival: Percy arrives during the battle and helps Thalia overcome the creature, although she is clearly unhappy that he stepped in.

Percy arrives during the battle and helps Thalia overcome the creature, although she is clearly unhappy that he stepped in. Rescue mission: Annabeth explains that she brought Percy to recruit Thalia for a mission to retrieve Nico di Angelo and Bianca di Angelo from Westover Hall and escort them to Camp Half-Blood.

Annabeth explains that she brought Percy to recruit Thalia for a mission to retrieve Nico di Angelo and Bianca di Angelo from Westover Hall and escort them to Camp Half-Blood. Growing tension: The conversation quickly turns into an argument as Percy resists the idea of teaming up with Thalia, showing that their rivalry remains unresolved.

The conversation quickly turns into an argument as Percy resists the idea of teaming up with Thalia, showing that their rivalry remains unresolved. Cliffhanger ending: Instead of committing to the rescue, Thalia drives off before Percy and Annabeth can persuade her to join the quest.

Final Thoughts

For longtime readers and new viewers alike, Percy Jackson Season 3 brings Jackson and the Olympians into one of the series’ most pivotal storylines. While plenty of questions remain, fans can watch for more news, trailers, and any surprise reveals with hope as the next season gets closer. Until then, the first look released in July offers an exciting preview of what’s waiting when Percy returns.

FAQs