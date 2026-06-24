Ponies Season 2 Canceled at Peacock Despite Cliffhanger Ending

Ponies Series 2 will not happen because Peacock ended the show after the first season. Although the show got good reviews and a high score on Rotten Tomatoes, not enough people watched it.

In 1977 Moscow, Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving CIA agents Bea and Twila to face new threats and serious personal shocks. Season 2 was supposed to have bigger spy missions, but the story ends here and doesn’t go on.

Why Was Ponies Season 2 Canceled After Strong Reviews?

Image © 2025 Peacock

Ponies season 2 was canceled after Peacock ended the show after only one season, even though its Cold War spy story got good reviews and a lot of attention. The official announcement was that the show would not be back for a second season.

The show, which was made by Susanna Fogel and David Iserson, was about CIA agents Bea and Twila in Moscow during the Cold War. The story ended after one season, even though people were interested in Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as the female leads.

Why did Peacock cancel Ponies despite strong reviews and a cliffhanger ending?

The cancellation surprised many viewers because the show ended on several cliffhangers. Bea and Twila were left in danger at the American embassy while Bea found out that her husband, Chris, is alive. The creators Susanna Fogel and David Iserson had planned a second season, but Peacock chose not to continue the series.

Bea and Twila were CIA agents working in a tense Cold War environment inside the American embassy in Moscow. The mix of spy drama, emotional conflict, and mystery made the show engaging, but it was not enough to secure a renewal.

Cliffhanger ending: The finale left Bea and Twila trapped during a violent embassy crisis in Moscow.

The finale left Bea and Twila trapped during a violent embassy crisis in Moscow. Spy husbands twist: Their husbands were killed under mysterious circumstances, pushing them into CIA work.

Their husbands were killed under mysterious circumstances, pushing them into CIA work. Emotional shock: Bea discovers Chris is alive, changing her personal journey for a second season.

Bea discovers Chris is alive, changing her personal journey for a second season. High stakes: KGB threats increased pressure on Bea and Twila at the end of season one.

KGB threats increased pressure on Bea and Twila at the end of season one. Creative plans: Susanna Fogel and David Iserson had ideas for a larger Cold War story arc.

How did viewership and ratings impact the cancellation of Ponies Season 2?

Ponies got good reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but not enough people watched it on Peacock. The show starred Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, but it didn’t do well enough on streaming services to warrant a second season. News stories also said that the show wasn’t on any of the major Nielsen streaming charts.

This difference between positive reviews and weak viewership is often a key reason why spy shows get canceled after one season. Streaming platforms focus more on audience numbers than critical praise.

Rotten Tomatoes score: The series had strong critic reviews, showing positive reception.

The series had strong critic reviews, showing positive reception. Streaming performance: It did not enter Nielsen Top 10 rankings.

It did not enter Nielsen Top 10 rankings. Viewer interest: The audience was not large enough to justify renewal.

The audience was not large enough to justify renewal. Platform decision: Peacock prioritized data performance over critical success.

Peacock prioritized data performance over critical success. Industry trend: Many spy dramas end after one season despite strong reviews.

What storylines would Ponies Season 2 have explored if it had been renewed?

The creators Susanna Fogel and David Iserson planned to expand the Cold War spy world in a second season. Bea and Twila would continue working as CIA operatives while facing stronger political and emotional challenges in Moscow. The story would also focus on Bea’s reaction to Chris being alive and how that changes her decisions.

Season 2 would have also increased tension inside the American embassy and expanded CIA operations against Soviet intelligence. Supporting characters like Vic Michaelis and Patrick Fabian were expected to have larger roles in the next chapter.

CIA missions: Bea and Twila would take on more dangerous operations as CIA agents.

Bea and Twila would take on more dangerous operations as CIA agents. Emotional conflict: Bea struggles after learning Chris is alive again.

Bea struggles after learning Chris is alive again. Embassy tension: The American embassy becomes more unstable during the Cold War pressure.

The American embassy becomes more unstable during the Cold War pressure. Twila’s growth: Twila Hasbeck becomes more confident and active in field missions.

Twila Hasbeck becomes more confident and active in field missions. Expanded storylines: Sasha and Sasha’s sister would connect to deeper spy conflicts and secrets.

Final Thoughts

Ponies Season 2 won’t happen because the Peacock show was canceled after only one season. This spy drama, which Susanna Fogel and David Iserson co-created, was set in the Soviet Union during the Cold War and followed CIA agents Bea and Twila.

Even though Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, who played the two main female characters, were very popular, the show ended with a lot of unanswered questions. People can still watch the episodes on Peacock and find out what happens in Moscow at the end of Bea and Twila’s story.

With its focus on CIA agents working inside the American embassy, the show had elements of spy action, emotional drama, and history. Through Jessica Rhoades’s help, the show explored friendship, betrayal, and staying alive in a dangerous world. Although fans are hoping for a comeback, there has been no official news of a second season, and the story is still unfinished.

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