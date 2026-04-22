Practical Magic 2 Teaser Trailer Teases the Owens Family Curse Hitting a New Generation

The Practical Magic 2 teaser trailer is finally here, giving fans a first look at the long awaited sequel to the 1998 film. Released in April 2026 after its CinemaCon debut, the teaser brings back the Owens Family and their ongoing curse. It shows familiar magic, emotional stakes, and new threats.

The film is set to arrive in theaters this September 18, 2026, making this one of the most anticipated movie returns this year.

Practical Magic 2 | Official Teaser Trailer

What Does The Practical Magic 2 Teaser Trailer Reveal?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros. Pictures

The Practical Magic 2 teaser trailer has officially arrived, marking the return to the Owens Family story after 28 years since the original film. The teaser trailer centers on the curse, love, and confronting dark secrets, positioning the film as a continuation with a stronger emotional and supernatural direction.

Sandra Bullock And Nicole Kidman Return As Owens Sisters

The Practical Magic 2 teaser trailer opens by establishing a more serious direction, making it clear that the curse still defines the lives of the Owens Sisters across centuries. The first footage shows Sally and Gillian Owens once again dealing with the same consequences that have followed their family for generations.

Opening Setup: “I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens Family… the ones their neighbors whisper are witches.” establishes the tone.

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the Owens Family… the ones their neighbors whisper are witches.” establishes the tone. Curse Reality: “Everyone we love dies… a really horrible death” reinforces the emotional weight tied to love.

“Everyone we love dies… a really horrible death” reinforces the emotional weight tied to love. New Presence: Lee Pace appears early, interacting with the Owens Sisters and pulling them into a new situation.

Lee Pace appears early, interacting with the Owens Sisters and pulling them into a new situation. Supernatural Setup: Magic, spell work, and rituals appear early, showing a stronger focus on the supernatural.

Magic, spell work, and rituals appear early, showing a stronger focus on the supernatural. Humor Balance: Nicole Kidman adds, “It’s not great for the Tinder bio,” keeping the tone familiar.

Return To The Owens House

The Practical Magic 2 teaser trailer brings viewers back to the iconic Owens house from the 1998 romantic fantasy, grounding the sequel in familiar spaces while continuing the story forward. The footage blends recognizable moments with updated visuals, reinforcing its connection to the original film and its lasting impact.

Return To Setting: The Owens house appears again, placing the story back in the same Massachusetts home tied to the family’s history.

The Owens house appears again, placing the story back in the same Massachusetts home tied to the family’s history. Music Callback: Coconut plays in the teaser, echoing the midnight margaritas scene from the first film.

Coconut plays in the teaser, echoing the midnight margaritas scene from the first film. Past Events Recalled: A reference to burying a body under a rosebush connects directly to the original story.

A reference to burying a body under a rosebush connects directly to the original story. Visual Continuity: Scenes mirror earlier moments, keeping the tone and identity of the first movie intact.

Scenes mirror earlier moments, keeping the tone and identity of the first movie intact. Familiar Energy: The mix of magic, humor, and tension carries over from the original film into this sequel.

The Curse Returns

The Practical Magic 2 teaser trailer quickly establishes the central conflict, showing that the curse still threatens the Owens Family while now extending to the next generation. The teaser presents the sequel as a continuation of the original film and draws from The Book of Magic, with Sally and Gillian Owens confronting past actions while protecting their children from the same fate.

Central Threat: The curse remains active and continues to shape love and relationships within the family.

The curse remains active and continues to shape love and relationships within the family. Next Generation: Sally’s daughters, played by Joey King and Maisie Williams, are now directly affected.

Sally’s daughters, played by Joey King and Maisie Williams, are now directly affected. Returning Stars: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprise their roles as the Owens Sisters.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprise their roles as the Owens Sisters. Past Events Resurface: A reference to burying a body under a rosebush connects the conflict back to the first film.

A reference to burying a body under a rosebush connects the conflict back to the first film. Rising Stakes: The story builds toward the need to finally break the curse after centuries.

Final Thoughts

The Practical Magic 2 teaser trailer confirms the sequel is moving forward with a clear focus on the curse, family, and emotional stakes tied to the Owens story. It builds on the first Practical Magic while adding new layers through the next generation and stronger supernatural elements.

The cast, including Lee Pace, helps create a sense that this chapter is still alive and worth the wait. If you miss the original, this is one you should watch and view when it releases.

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