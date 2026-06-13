Presumed Innocent Season 2 Nears Finish as Rachel Brosnahan’s New Murder Case Takes Shape

There is a big change to the filming schedule for Presumed Innocent Season 2. The legal thriller on Apple TV+ is getting closer to being finished now that Matthew Rhys is said to have finished his work. In place of Jake Gyllenhaal’s Rusty Sabich story, the new season will focus on a new murder case.

For now, Apple TV+ hasn’t said when the show will be available, but Rachel Brosnahan plays lawyer Leila Reynolds.

Has Presumed Innocent Season 2 Officially Wrapped Filming?

Image © 2024 Apple TV+

Viewers will be happy with the latest news about Presumed Innocent Season 2. According to reports, Matthew Rhys is done filming, which means that the new season is getting closer to being finished. Instead of the first season’s murder case, this second season follows a new murder case with new characters and new material from Jo Murray.

What Matthew Rhys’ Filming Wrap Means for Production Progress

An important update is that Matthew Rhys’s filming is over for season 2 of Presumed Innocent. In post-production, work on editing, sound, and the final episode of a legal drama happens.

Production status: Matthew Rhys has reportedly finished filming his scenes for season 2.

Matthew Rhys has reportedly finished filming his scenes for season 2. What comes next: The team can now focus on editing the murder trial scenes and building the final drama.

The team can now focus on editing the murder trial scenes and building the final drama. Creative team: David E. Kelley, Matthew Tinker, and other executive and co-executive producer names help guide the series.

David E. Kelley, Matthew Tinker, and other executive and co-executive producer names help guide the series. Production companies: Bad Robot Productions, Kell6ey Productions, Warner Bros, and Nine Stories are tied to the presumed innocent production team.

Bad Robot Productions, Kell6ey Productions, Warner Bros, and Nine Stories are tied to the presumed innocent production team. Release outlook: Apple TV has not confirmed a release date yet.

How Presumed Innocent Season 2 Is Reinventing the Series as an Anthology

Presumed Innocent season 2 isn’t just a repeat of season 1. Since the show is changing into an anthology series, each season can have a different cast and tell a different story. This season is based on Jo Murray’s book Dissection of a Murder.

New story: Rachel Brosnahan plays a lawyer handling her first murder case.

Rachel Brosnahan plays a lawyer handling her first murder case. Case she’s leading: The case involves a well-known judge and a high-profile murder.

The case involves a well-known judge and a high-profile murder. Personal twist: She’s shocked when she learns the prosecutor is her husband.

She’s shocked when she learns the prosecutor is her husband. Fresh direction: The story moves away from Rusty Sabich, Barbara Sabich, Kyle Sabich, Tommy Molto, Carolyn Polhemus, and Carolyn’s murder.

The story moves away from Rusty Sabich, Barbara Sabich, Kyle Sabich, Tommy Molto, Carolyn Polhemus, and Carolyn’s murder. Why it helps viewers: New audiences can watch without needing every detail from one season of the original story.

What We Know About the Presumed Innocent Season 2 Cast and Release Outlook

Supporters are paying close attention to this update because of the cast. Rachel Brosnahan takes the main role, while Matthew Rhys adds more star power. Jake Gyllenhaal is not returning as Rusty Sabich, but he still serves as executive producer.

Lead cast: Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys lead the new case.

Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys lead the new case. Supporting names: Fiona Shaw, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Ji Young Yoo, Chase Infiniti, Liz Rush, and Rachel Rusch Rich are connected to the season.

Fiona Shaw, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Ji Young Yoo, Chase Infiniti, Liz Rush, and Rachel Rusch Rich are connected to the season. Related actors: Peter Sarsgaard played Tommy Molto in the first season, but the new season focuses on different characters.

Peter Sarsgaard played Tommy Molto in the first season, but the new season focuses on different characters. Genre appeal: Fans of Killing Eve, Perry Mason, True Detective, and courtroom drama may enjoy the new murder trial.

Fans of Killing Eve, Perry Mason, True Detective, and courtroom drama may enjoy the new murder trial. Why it matters: The well-respected cast, strong source material, and high-profile setup give season 2 a clear reason to stand apart.

Final Thoughts

Presumed Innocent Season 2 has a new murder case, cast, and storyline. Although Jake Gyllenhaal isn’t coming back as Rusty Sabich, he is still involved with the show as an executive producer and helps run it.

The new season does not focus on the original defendant but on a different high-stakes case. It was inspired by sources related to Scott Turow’s world of legal thrillers.

With Rachel Brosnahan of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leading the cast, viewers can expect another tense television drama built around a how high profile investigation where only her choices may shape the outcome.

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