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In a world dominated by wireless convenience, there is still no substitute for a high-quality wired connection. I’ve been spending some serious time with the Punch Audio Portazo in-ear monitors (IEMs), and I truly appreciate the bass and punchy audio. These are purpose-built for DJs but can also be enjoyed by gamers like me.

Design and Aesthetics

First off, let’s talk looks. These IEMs are absolutely beautiful. Punch Audio has gone with a handcrafted resin shell that features these stunning, shimmering green faceplates. Because they’re handcrafted, each set has its own unique pattern. They look like premium jewelry for your ears, but they feel incredibly durable. In the images below, you’ll see what the unboxing looks like. Even while unboxing them, there was this feeling like I bought something personal.

There is also an included case that you can feel confident will secure your IEMs while they’re in your backpack or purse.

The Wired Experience

Wired headphones come with an obvious, inherent disadvantage in mobility. You aren’t going to be doing HIIT sessions at Orange Theory with these. But for long-term use, there is a massive peace of mind that comes with never having to worry about battery life or Bluetooth latency. For the purpose of long-term monitoring and jamming, it makes perfect sense to accept these disadvantages for the pure advantage of quality and comfort.

A common use case for me is to listen to my personalized Apple Music station, which mostly features rock and grunge music, while writing. For this, the Portazo are incredibly comfortable. The fit is secure, and for seated listening, the cable is a non-issue. Plus, the included cable is a modular oxygen-free copper architecture that lets you swap between 3.5mm and 4.4mm balanced connections effortlessly. Personally, I stick with 3.5mm.

Sound Performance

As for the sound? It’s phenomenal. These are unapologetically “basshead” IEMs, but they don’t sacrifice clarity to get there. You get a massive 15dB sub-bass lift that provides a deep, physical rumble, but thanks to the dual planar tweeters, the highs stay crisp and extended. It’s a fun, energetic U-shaped signature that makes genres like Hip-Hop and EDM absolutely soar, yet they remain detailed enough for acoustic tracks that I also enjoy.

Technical Specifications

Driver Configuration: Hybrid 3-driver setup 1x 10mm Composite Dynamic Driver (Liquid Silicone & LCP Dome) 2x Custom Planar Magnetic Tweeters

Hybrid 3-driver setup Frequency Response: 20Hz – 35kHz

20Hz – 35kHz Sensitivity: 105dB/mW (@1kHz)

105dB/mW (@1kHz) Impedance: 16Ω

16Ω Cable: Detachable 0.78mm 2-pin Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC)

Detachable 0.78mm 2-pin Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) Connectors: Modular system including 3.5mm (Single-ended) and 4.4mm (Balanced) plugs

Modular system including 3.5mm (Single-ended) and 4.4mm (Balanced) plugs Shell Material: Hand-poured medical-grade resin

Final Verdict

If you can live with the “tether” of a wire, the Punch Audio Portazo offers a level of sonic impact and aesthetic beauty that’s hard to beat at the $189 price point. They are the perfect companion for anyone who values consistent performance and top-tier audio quality over wireless portability.