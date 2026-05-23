Quarterback Season 3 Sets Netflix Return With Four Very Different QB Stories

On July 14, 2026, Netflix will finally have Quarterback Season 3. We follow Joe Flacco, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward, and Jayden Daniels through the 2025 NFL season. People will see how they handle injuries, stress, being a leader, and their own journeys on and off the field.

This blog tells fans about the renewal, the story, the cast, when it will come out, where they can watch it, and other important details.

Will There Be A Third Season Of Quarterback?

Image © 2026 Netflix

The people who work on the show are Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy. Casey Bragg, Shannon Furman, and Tim Rumpff are some of the directors. It’s meant to show how hard it is to guide an NFL team every week.

Netflix Officially Renewed The Series

In the first season, Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, and Patrick Mahomes all played. After that, Jared Goff and Joe Burrow also showed up. Fans like it because it shows important moments around the huddle, at practice, getting ready for games on Sunday, and with family.

Production Partners: NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2 pm Productions are behind quarterback season 3.

NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2 pm Productions are behind quarterback season 3. Executive Producers: Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy are part of the production.

Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes, Jamie Horowitz, Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy are part of the production. Creative Team: Shannon Furman, Tim Rumpff, and Courtland Bragg help shape the episodes.

Why The Show Continues To Grow?

The first season featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Later, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff also appeared. Fans like the series because it shows key moments in the huddle, practice, Sunday game prep, and family life.

Viewer Interest: Fans enjoy real football stories, winning moments, and locker-room pressure.

Fans enjoy real football stories, winning moments, and locker-room pressure. League Appeal: The show explains the role of a QB, coach, team, and receiver in simple words.

The show explains the role of a QB, coach, team, and receiver in simple words. Past Stars: Cousins, Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Jared Goff helped make the franchise popular.

What Will Quarterback Season 3 Be About?

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Four quarterbacks are followed through the 2025 NFL season in Quarterback Season 3. The cameras show the best times in a career, injuries, family life, and the important events that make up a season. The show gives viewers inside looks at travel days, meetings, training, and getting ready for games across the league.

The Series Will Follow Four Different Journeys

After injuries ruined his season, Jayden Daniels is now in the spotlight. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are led by Baker Mayfield, who wants to keep the team in the running for the Super Bowl. The Tennessee Titans are where Cam Ward starts his NFL career. After playing for the Cleveland Browns, Joe Flacco moved on to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jayden Daniels : He faces pressure while trying to grow as a young franchise quarterback.

He faces pressure while trying to grow as a young franchise quarterback. Baker Mayfield : He leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with hope for a winning season.

He leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with hope for a winning season. Cam Ward : He adjusts to the league while learning the speed of the NFL.

He adjusts to the league while learning the speed of the NFL. Joe Flacco: The Super Bowl MVP brings experience to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fans Can Expect More Emotional Moments

The format of the quarterback season shows that football isn’t just played in stadiums. Episodes might talk about family conversations, passing strategy, getting along with receivers, and the pressure before every Sunday game. This also displays how players react to getting hurt, losing, and having high expectations.

Football Access: Cameras capture meetings, huddle talks, coach feedback, and practice work.

Cameras capture meetings, huddle talks, coach feedback, and practice work. Emotional Stories: Players share career goals, family support, and franchise pressure.

Players share career goals, family support, and franchise pressure. Competition: Teams face tough weekly games, including matchups across the NFC West and more NFL divisions.

Who Is On QB Season 3?

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There are both new and experienced actors and directors in the new cast. Since Netflix picked stars at different points in their careers, the season is more balanced. This should help people learn about different parts of football, like how stressful it is to be a rookie and how veterans decide what to do.

Jayden Daniels And Cam Ward Bring Youth

Tomorrow’s NFL quarterbacks will be Daniels and Ward. A lot of people in the football world already know about Daniels, but Ward is now getting more attention with the Tennessee Titans. It’s hard to lead a group of people, and both of them have to deal with stress and injuries.

Daniels: He aims to build confidence after injuries slowed his progress.

He aims to build confidence after injuries slowed his progress. Ward: He must learn quickly while facing faster defenses and bigger expectations.

He must learn quickly while facing faster defenses and bigger expectations. Young Stars: Fans may compare their growth to Mahomes, Steelers rivals, Falcons stories, Vikings moments, Miami games, and Pittsburgh pressure.

Veterans Add Experience To The Series

Joe Flacco and Baker Mayfield are captains and have played football for a long time. Flacco is admired because he won the Super Bowl, and Mayfield wants the Buccaneers to stay in the ballgame. The way these quarterbacks handle things when things get tough can be learned from their stories.

Flacco: He brings calm leadership to the Cincinnati Bengals.

He brings calm leadership to the Cincinnati Bengals. Mayfield: He tries to keep Tampa Bay competitive every week.

He tries to keep Tampa Bay competitive every week. Veteran View: Their experience helps younger teammates handle pressure, setbacks, and big-game moments.

When Is Quarterback Season 3 Coming Out?

Image © 2025 Netflix

Next week, on July 14, 2026, Netflix will begin the Quarterback Season 3. Netflix said the date would happen during its upfront presentation on Wednesday. Fans will enjoy the show since it comes out before the NFL season starts. Behind the scenes, everyone can see all the stress, planning, and private moments.

Netflix Confirmed The July 2026 Premiere

After the summer break, in July, football fans will be able to get new content. Also, it helps people understand what quarterbacks do before the real season starts.

Official Release Date: Quarterback Season 3 premieres on July 14, 2026 .

Quarterback Season 3 premieres on . Announcement Timing: Netflix confirmed the news during a Wednesday presentation.

Netflix confirmed the news during a Wednesday presentation. Main Value: Fans know exactly when they can watch the new episodes.

Why The Release Timing Matters?

The July release gives fans fresh football content before preseason games begin. It also helps viewers understand what quarterbacks handle before the pressure of a new season starts.

Preseason Build-Up: The show arrives when fans are getting ready for football again.

The show arrives when fans are getting ready for football again. Viewer Insight: The series gives unprecedented access to preparation, leadership, and team pressure.

The series gives unprecedented access to preparation, leadership, and team pressure. Fan Appeal: It helps everybody follow the players before the regular season begins.

Where Can You Watch Quarterback Season 3?

Quarterback fans can only watch Season 3 on Netflix. The show, like the previous seasons, is produced to be streamed and gives viewers a close look at what it’s like to be an NFL player. Readers of football stories, players, and behind-the-scenes moments can easily do all of these things.

Quarterback Season 3 Will Stream Exclusively On Netflix

Access the Quarterback series on Netflix. Fans who watched earlier seasons can pick up where they left off on the same platform.

Streaming Home: Netflix is the only confirmed platform for Quarterback Season 3.

Netflix is the only confirmed platform for Quarterback Season 3. Easy Access: Subscribers can watch the episodes when they become available.

Subscribers can watch the episodes when they become available. Series Continuity: Fans can also revisit past seasons before the new one starts.

What Fans Can Expect Before Release

Although Netflix has already shared first-look photos, the sources that were looked at did not have a full trailer. As the release date gets closer, more sneak peeks may be released.

Preview Content: First-look images show the featured quarterbacks for the new season.

First-look images show the featured quarterbacks for the new season. Story Focus: Expect leadership, injuries, pressure, family moments, and game preparation.

Expect leadership, injuries, pressure, family moments, and game preparation. Viewer Value: The season should help fans understand the human side of NFL quarterbacks.

Final Thoughts

Quarterback Season 3 looks set to continue Netflix’s popular football docuseries. It will have more behind-the-scenes access, viewers’ exclusive moments, emotional stories, and game-day pressure.

The 2025 NFL season will follow Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield of the Bucs, Cam Ward, and Joe Flacco. After one season of waiting since June updates, fans should get another close look at leadership, injuries, and life in the NFL when the series comes out July 14, 2026.

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