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While it definitely proudly wears a “gamer vibe” on its sleeve, what surprised me most is how excellent the REDMAGIC 11 Air is for just about anybody. Usually, high-end mobile gaming specs command an absolute premium, but this device stands out in a crowded market primarily because of its price point The baseline model starts at a highly competitive $530. The unit I have in hand for this review is the stepped-up $630 version, which bumps the specs up to 16GB of RAM and half a terabyte of internal storage. Regardless of which version you pick up, you are getting an incredible suite of flagship hardware features.

Design and Ergonomics

The design of the 11 Air marks a distinct, welcome shift from its sibling, the 11 Pro. That phone is awesome, but on the thick side, with an active liquid cooling system.

Sleek Profile: If you look at the 11 Pro, it’s a completely flat glass slab. You can lay it down on a table, press on any corner, and it won’t budge. The 11 Air, on the other hand, is noticeably thinner and lighter, giving it an incredibly comfortable, ergonomic “candy bar” feel in the hand. It is far easier to port around on a daily basis.

If you look at the 11 Pro, it’s a completely flat glass slab. You can lay it down on a table, press on any corner, and it won’t budge. The 11 Air, on the other hand, is noticeably thinner and lighter, giving it an incredibly comfortable, ergonomic “candy bar” feel in the hand. It is far easier to port around on a daily basis. The Camera Tradeoff: To achieve that ultra-slim chassis, the camera lenses on the back do protrude just a tiny bit. It means if you lay it flat on a desk, you will get a minor amount of wobble if you press on it—though it’s nowhere near the massive camera bumps we’ve seen on iPhones over the last five or six years.

To achieve that ultra-slim chassis, the camera lenses on the back do protrude just a tiny bit. It means if you lay it flat on a desk, you will get a minor amount of wobble if you press on it—though it’s nowhere near the massive camera bumps we’ve seen on iPhones over the last five or six years. Aesthetic Accents: The back panel looks phenomenal. REDMAGIC has chosen a really unique color palette, accented by ventilation accents, custom texturing, and a completely customizable, signature RGB “light strip.” You can go deep into the settings to make it flash, breathe, pulse, or stay steady, and you can even change the color on the fly (switching it to yellow looks particularly sharp).

Display & Performance: Uncompromised Power

When it comes to raw performance, this phone absolutely flies. Under the hood, you get Qualcomm’s blistering fast Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The screen is a massive, notch-less 6.85-inch AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The front-facing selfie camera is hidden entirely underneath the glass. Unless you are looking for it under perfect lighting, you genuinely cannot tell it’s there, giving you a completely uninterrupted, beautiful canvas for media and gaming.

To keep that powerful chipset from thermal throttling during intense workloads, the phone features a built-in internal cooling fan. Digging into the quick settings menu, the fan has two distinct modes: Balanced Heat Dissipation and Fast Cooling. Even cranked up to the maximum Fast Cooling setting, the fan emits nothing more than a faint, whisper-quiet hum. It’s remarkably unobtrusive.

The Software Experience & AI Features

On the software side, the phone runs REDMAGIC OS 11, which is built on top of Android 16. The user interface is remarkably clean, offering what is essentially a vanilla Android experience with only a small handful of bloatware apps pre-installed (like TikTok, Facebook, and Booking.com). Fortunately, you can easily uninstall them in seconds to keep your app drawer perfectly tidy.

Deep within the configuration menus, you’ll also find REDMAGIC AI+. While I’m generally pretty grounded when it comes to daily AI features, the tools included here are genuinely useful. You get standard utilities like live translation, transcription, and an AI notepad, alongside a standout AI Wallpaper Creation tool. You can type in a simple prompt—like “Zelda watching link train”—and it will generate a highly detailed, native wallpaper for your device in about a minute, even matching the style of iconic scenery like Hyrule Castle.

Technical Specifications

Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 1216 x 2688 pixels (431 ppi), 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, 2592Hz PWM dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i

6.85-inch AMOLED, 1216 x 2688 pixels (431 ppi), 144Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness, 2592Hz PWM dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) Octa-core CPU up to 4.32GHz; Adreno 830 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (3 nm) Octa-core CPU up to 4.32GHz; Adreno 830 GPU Co-Processor: Dedicated RedCore R4 gaming chip

Dedicated RedCore R4 gaming chip Memory & Storage: 12GB RAM / 256GB ROM or 16GB RAM / 512GB ROM (LPDDR5X Ultra, UFS 4.1); no expandable microSD slot

12GB RAM / 256GB ROM or 16GB RAM / 512GB ROM (LPDDR5X Ultra, UFS 4.1); no expandable microSD slot Operating System: Android 16 with REDMAGIC OS 11

Android 16 with REDMAGIC OS 11 Cooling System: REDMAGIC ICE Cooling System with a built-in 24,000 RPM turbo fan, vapor chamber, and under-screen graphene copper foil

REDMAGIC ICE Cooling System with a built-in 24,000 RPM turbo fan, vapor chamber, and under-screen graphene copper foil Rear Camera: Dual setup; 50 MP main lens (f/1.9, OIS, PDAF) + 8 MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2, 112° FOV); video recording up to 8K at 30fps / 4K at 60fps

Dual setup; 50 MP main lens (f/1.9, OIS, PDAF) + 8 MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2, 112° FOV); video recording up to 8K at 30fps / 4K at 60fps Front Camera: 16 MP under-display camera (UDC), f/2.0 aperture

16 MP under-display camera (UDC), f/2.0 aperture Battery & Charging: 7000 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery; supports up to 80W wired fast charging (120W in select regions) with charge bypass support

7000 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery; supports up to 80W wired fast charging (120W in select regions) with charge bypass support Audio: Dual stereo speakers; Hi-Res audio certified (Note: No 3.5mm headphone jack)

Dual stereo speakers; Hi-Res audio certified (Note: No 3.5mm headphone jack) Connectivity: 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 7 (Tri-band 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Infrared port, USB Type-C

5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 7 (Tri-band 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Infrared port, USB Type-C Build & Dimensions: 163.8 x 76.5 x 8.0 mm; 207 grams; Aluminum alloy middle frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel

163.8 x 76.5 x 8.0 mm; 207 grams; Aluminum alloy middle frame, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 back panel Special Features: 520Hz dual shoulder triggers, customizable rear RGB lighting effects, optical under-display fingerprint sensor, IP54 dust and splash resistance

Gaming Versatility

I’ll be the first to admit that I am not the perfect, high-end target demographic for a dedicated mobile gamer. However, I love trying out hardware extensions, and the 11 Air pairs brilliantly with external controllers like the Razer Kishi V3 Pro. It snaps right into the USB-C port instantly, giving you a fully functional handheld console layout.

While certain mobile titles like Rainbow Six Mobile can be slightly finicky with direct USB-C controller inputs (often expecting a Bluetooth connection instead), the real magic happens when you branch outside of native Android games. If you want to maximize the output of this device, you should utilize tools like Game Hub to download your PC library directly to your phone for offline play, or stream games seamlessly using remote play apps via Steam or Razer.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, the REDMAGIC 11 Air delivers an astonishing amount of value. It brings a crisp, uninterrupted display, a powerhouse processor, robust cooling, and a uniquely striking design to the table at a price that puts traditional flagships to shame. Whether you’re a heavy gamer looking to hook up a controller or someone who just wants a snappy, distinctive daily driver with incredible battery life, this phone is well worth a look.