Re:Zero Season 4 Trailer Drops With Major Reveals

Re:Zero Season 4 is officially set for April 2026, and the new trailer confirms what fans can expect. Re:Zero’s fourth season, “Starting Life in Another World,” has new opening music, some important cast additions, and the next big story arc.

The confirmed release window, streaming plans, and story direction are all laid out in this article so you know exactly what to expect.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 4 – Official Trailer 2

What Does The Re:Zero Season 4 Trailer Show?

The new trailer for Re:Zero Season 4 confirms that it will air in April 2026, shows the official opening theme, and gives a sneak peek at the next storyline, “Starting Life in Another World.”

Premiere Confirmation Inside The Trailer

The Re:Zero Season 4 trailer confirms that the anime will air in April 2026 as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. On January 17, 2026, Crunchyroll said that it would stream the series when it airs, but no exact premiere date has been announced yet, and no official release has mentioned a split cour format.

The Watchtower Arc And New Characters

After what happened in Priestella, the Re:Zero Season 4 trailer shows Subaru and his allies going to the Pleiades Observation Tower in the Auguria Dunes. There, Rem is still asleep, Crusch has lost her memories, and Julius has forgotten his name. Shaula is introduced, and Tomokazu Sugita is confirmed to voice Reid Astrea.

It Reveals The New Opening Song

The trailer gives a sneak peek at the opening theme song “Recollect,” which is sung by Konomi Suzuki and the American rapper Ashnikko. The song was produced by Giga and TeddyLoid, and a short clip of it can be seen in the new promotional video that was shared during the anime’s 10th anniversary livestream.

Final Thoughts

The fourth season of Re:Zero, called “Starting Life in Another World,” will air in April 2026 as part of the Spring world season. The new trailer confirms the music, cast additions, and story direction for the season.

After earlier rumors about a listing mistake and a possible return in February, Crunchyroll’s announcement puts an end to those rumors, making this season one of the most anticipated anime returns. As the release date gets closer, stay tuned, watch the trailer again, and read the new information.

FAQs