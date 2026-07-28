Severance Season 3 Filming Teased by Ben Stiller’s Cryptic Lumon Post

After sharing a new picture from Lumon, Ben Stiller suggested that Severance Season 3 might be starting to film. This post shows Mark S. and Helly R. running through the halls, which could be related to how Season 2 ended. However, Apple has not confirmed filming or given a date for the release.

Although the most recent news suggests that work is continuing, and fans may only have to wait a short time longer for the show to return this time.

“To return to work is to return home.”



Kier Eagan pic.twitter.com/wI1OumVmcL — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 27, 2026

What Does Ben Stiller’s New Lumon Post Reveal About Severance Season 3?

Ben Stiller has sparked fresh discussion about Severance season 3 after sharing a new image from Lumon Industries on social media. The photo shows Mark Scout and Helly R. running through the familiar office halls seen in Severance.

Because the image closely matches the final moments of season 2, many fans believe the upcoming season has reached a major production milestone. Apple TV has not officially announced that cameras are rolling, but the post has become the clearest public sign that work on the new season is moving forward.

Did Ben Stiller Confirm That Severance Season 3 Has Started Filming?

Ben Stiller did not directly announce that Severance season 3 has started filming. Instead, the executive producer shared a cryptic post featuring Mark Scout and Helly R. alongside the Kier Eagan quote, “To return to work is to return home.” The message immediately fueled speculation because Apple TV later reshared the image.

While that suggests production activity, neither Apple nor the studio has released an official statement confirming when filming began or when the new episodes will arrive.

Adam Scott has also said he hopes the turnaround time will be much sooner than the previous three-year wait, while creator Dan Erickson has expressed his desire to keep the series moving without another lengthy gap between seasons.

Ben Stiller : Shared the Lumon image but did not explicitly confirm that season 3 has started filming.

Shared the Lumon image but did not explicitly confirm that season 3 has started filming. Adam Scott: Told Deadline that the team hopes the wait for the third season will be much shorter than the last three-year wait.

Told Deadline that the team hopes the wait for the third season will be much shorter than the last three-year wait. Dan Erickson: Has indicated that the creative team wants a faster turnaround time for the upcoming season.

Has indicated that the creative team wants a faster turnaround time for the upcoming season. Returning cast: Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken are all expected to return alongside Adam Scott.

Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, and Christopher Walken are all expected to return alongside Adam Scott. Apple TV: Has renewed Severance for season 3 but has not announced a production timeline, release window, or episode count.

Why Are Reports Split Over Whether Season 3 Is in Production?

Most reports rely on the same social media post, yet they reach different conclusions. Some outlets describe the image as confirmation that Severance season 3 has entered production, while others say it simply hints that filming is about to begin.

What makes the difference is whether a social media hint should be taken as official confirmation. The post got more attention when Apple TV shared it, but the company hasn’t made a formal announcement about when the new season will be made or released.

9to5Mac and CBR: Report the update as evidence that filming is underway, largely because Apple reshared Ben Stiller’s post.

Report the update as evidence that filming is underway, largely because Apple reshared Ben Stiller’s post. ScreenRant, ComicBook.com, and Complex: Describe the image as a production tease and note that Apple has not officially confirmed filming.

Describe the image as a production tease and note that Apple has not officially confirmed filming. Current status: Production appears to be progressing, but Apple has not publicly confirmed the exact point in the schedule.

Does the Image Suggest Season 3 Continues Immediately After the Finale?

The image may also provide an early clue about where the story continues. It shows Mark Scout and Helly R. running through Lumon Industries after the events of season 2, leading many observers to believe season 3 will begin immediately after the finale instead of jumping ahead in time.

Ben Stiller previously described the ending as “young love running into the pit of hell,” highlighting the danger facing the characters. The next chapter is expected to explore the consequences of Mark’s decision, the severance procedure, and Lumon’s response, although Apple has not confirmed specific plot details.

Story direction: The image closely mirrors the final scene, suggesting the new season may continue without a significant time jump.

The image closely mirrors the final scene, suggesting the new season may continue without a significant time jump. Mark’s choice: Mark Scout stayed with Helly R. instead of leaving with Gemma, creating the central conflict for season 3.

Mark Scout stayed with Helly R. instead of leaving with Gemma, creating the central conflict for season 3. What comes next: Fans are watching for updates on production, Fifth Season, possible spin-offs, release plans, streaming details, YouTube promotions, and additional announcements from Apple TV.

Final Thoughts

Although Apple TV hasn’t officially confirmed filming, Ben Stiller’s most recent update is the clearest sign yet that Severance is moving on to the next chapter. More news will come out as production continues.

After the recent activity in July, news is likely to keep coming out all summer. For now, fans should wait for official comments from the show’s creators, such as Dan Erickson and Jessica Lee Gagné, as the return date gets closer.

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