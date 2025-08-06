Severance Season 3 Release Date Update Suggests a Much Longer Wait

The Severance Season 3 release date remains one of the biggest questions after the dramatic Season 2 finale. Apple TV has confirmed the next season, but an official premiere date has not been announced yet.

According to updates on the production, the team hopes to start filming in the summer of 2026, with July being a possible month to begin. Season 3 of Severance may not come out for a while yet because filming and post-production take a long time.

Fans are still wondering when Severance Season 3 will come out because Season 2 ended with a lot of questions about Lumon Industries and Mark’s choice. Apple TV confirmed that Severance will be back for a second season, continuing the story of Mark and the workers on Lumon’s strange “severed floor.”

Possible Release Window

The release date for Severance Season 3 is still unknown, but new comments from the cast and updates on the production give us some ideas. According to the latest news about Severance Season 3, filming will likely start in the summer, once the scripts are ready.

Why the Release Is Delayed

Severance takes longer to produce than most TV series because of its complex storytelling and detailed production process. Creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller carefully shape the story before filming begins so that major plot points connect across the entire season.

Filming Start Timeline

Production preparations for Severance Season 3 continue as the creative team completes the scripts. Current updates suggest that filming is planned to begin during summer 2026.

Final Thoughts

Updates on production show that work on Season 3 of Severance is moving forward, but there is still no official date for when it will come out. The show is now run by Apple Studios, and the whole Severance team is working on the third season and what will happen next in the story.

Thanks to how well the first and second seasons did, the show keeps getting bigger. Stay tuned for more news about Season 3 of Severance and what’s going on at Lumon Industries.

