Solo Leveling Season 3 Gets New Arise Trailer Clues As Major Arcs Take Shape

by | May 4, 2026

Updated: May 04, 2026
Solo Leveling Season 3 Gets New Arise Trailer Clues

Solo Leveling season 3 still has no release date, but new updates give a clearer picture of what comes next. A recent trailer, voice actor hints, and story clues point to major arcs and possible changes in the anime’s future. This article breaks down what was revealed, what it means for Sung Jin Woo, and what to expect next without confusion or filler.

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Is Solo Leveling Season 3 Really Happening?

Taito Ban as Sung Jin-woo in Solo Leveling season 2.

Image © 2025 A-1 Pictures

Solo Leveling season 3 still has no release date announced, but strong signals from the trailer, cast hints, and franchise growth point toward active development. An official announcement is expected soon as the anime continues expanding across game, video, and global events.

New “Arise” Trailer Teases Major Season 3 Arcs

Many Solo Leveling fans were excited as the new trailer dropped, expecting a first look at Season 3, but it actually comes from the video game Solo Leveling Arise. Even so, it still shows key fights and story moments that line up with what viewers expect to see next in the anime.

  • Arise Trailer Source: The trailer comes from the video game Solo Leveling Arise, released during its anniversary celebration.
  • Sung Jin Woo Focus: Sung Jin Woo is shown throughout the video in multiple battle scenes, highlighting his rise and presence.
  • Architect Encounter: The trailer includes the moment where Sung Jin Woo confronts the Architect.
  • Arc Visuals: Scenes are drawn from Recruitment Arc, Ahjin Guild Arc, and Double Dungeon Arc.
  • Dungeon Break Scenes: The video includes large-scale dungeon chaos and combat moments tied to upcoming story arcs.
  • Editing Style: Rapid cuts, high-energy pacing, and cinematic angles emphasize the intensity of future battles.
  • Evolution Theme Track: The song “Evolution” highlights his system growth and rising powers.

Season 3 Could Be the Final Chapter or Lead Into a Movie

Reports suggest Solo Leveling Season 3 could either wrap up the story or connect into a movie depending on pacing and remaining content from the web novel and manga. Atsushi Kaneko previously stated “the anime series Solo Leveling will come to an end, for now” and that it “may continue or it may not,” which was later clarified as an April Fool’s joke.

  • Final Season Projection: Season 3 could still act as the final chapter based on current pacing and remaining story.
  • Remaining Content Range: Recruitment Arc, Ahjin Guild Arc, and Double Dungeon Arc define what is left.
  • Movie Bridge Option: A film may cover these arcs before Season 3 begins.
  • Episode Compression Plan: Fewer chapters remaining may result in tighter episodes and faster story flow.
  • Franchise Expansion Path: Movie and game releases help extend the Solo Leveling franchise beyond one season.

Aleks Le Hints at What’s Next for the Series

Aleks Le gave one of the clearest hints yet about Solo Leveling Season 3, saying the project is likely happening but not anytime soon. His update adds weight to ongoing speculation as fans continue waiting for an official announcement.

  • Voice Actor Quote: Aleks Le said season 3 is coming but “won’t be coming out for a while.”
  • Cliffhanger Tease: He hinted he knows more about the release date before the video cut off suddenly.
  • Production Insight: He discussed working on final episodes and direct manhwa references during recording.
  • Fan Reaction: Many fans see this as soft confirmation that solo leveling season 3 is already planned.
  • Franchise Expansion: Ongoing plans include a movie and even a live-action adaptation tied to the story.

Final Thoughts

Solo Leveling Season 3 still has no release date, but recent updates give a clearer direction for what comes next. The video game trailer highlights key arcs like the Recruitment Arc, Ahjin Guild Arc, and Double Dungeon Arc, while cast hints and ongoing franchise success support continued development. 

With major story moments ahead and Sung Jin Woo’s rise continuing, the next update could arrive soon, so keep an eye out for the official announcement!

FAQs

Is Solo Leveling going to have season 3?

Solo Leveling Season 3 has not been officially announced, but it is highly likely to be produced based on the franchise’s success, strong second season performance, and ongoing development tied to the anime’s future.

Is Solo Leveling season 3 release in 2026?

Some reports suggest Solo Leveling Season 3 could return in late 2026, but there is still no official release date yet.

Can Jinwoo be killed?

Yes, Sung Jin Woo can be killed, but he becomes extremely difficult to kill later in the series. He dies during the Double Dungeon Arc through the System and again during the Monarchs’ War, but is brought back both times.

What is anime’s future for Solo Leveling?

The anime’s future includes possible movie projects, expanded story arcs, and continued success driven by its genre appeal and global fanbase.

How strong is an S rank hunter in Solo Leveling?

An S Rank Hunter like Sung Jin Woo holds elite power, controls shadow soldiers, uncovers secrets, and can create large-scale impact across battles and missions.

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