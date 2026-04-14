Sonic 4 Finally Has a Release Date, and Amy Rose Is Charging Into the Next Movie

The Sonic 4 movie release date is officially confirmed, giving fans a clear update on when the next chapter arrives. The story continues after Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set to come out on March 19, 2027. Early teasers point to returning characters and new ones being added.
Production has already begun. Read on to find out when the movie will come out, how filming is going, and what the sequel is building up to.
When Is Sonic the Hedgehog 4 Release Date?
Image © 2024 Paramount Pictures
Now that we know when Sonic 4 has been confirmed, fans can plan their summer! A fourth movie in the Paramount series will be released in theaters and features returning cast members.
Release Date Set for March 2027
The Sonic 4 movie release date is officially set for March 19 2027, as confirmed by Paramount and multiple reports following the previous film. This movie continues the Sonic franchise timeline and is scheduled to hit theaters exactly one year after the announcement.
- Confirmed date: March 19, 2027.
- Theaters release: The film is scheduled for a full theatrical release worldwide.
- Franchise timing: The fourth film follows Sonic the Hedgehog 3 released in December 2024.
- Official reveal: The date was announced alongside the title Sonic the Hedgehog 4.
- Planned schedule: The movie is set three years after the previous film timeline.
Filming Begins Ahead of Schedule
Production has begun early, with director Jeff Fowler confirming filming through an Instagram post showing Amy Rose’s hammer. This update signals that the movie is moving forward on schedule for its March release.
- Director update: Jeff Fowler shared a “Now Filming” Instagram post confirming production has begun.
- Production status: The film has officially begun filming following the announcement.
- Schedule alignment: Early production supports the planned March 19 2027 release.
- Character tease: The post featured Amy Rose’s hammer, hinting at her role in the film.
- Studio progress: Paramount continues development without reported delays.
Release Follows Strong Franchise Success
The Sonic 4 movie release date comes after the franchise saw major success, with Sonic the Hedgehog 3 becoming the highest grossing entry. This strong performance helped secure the sequel and expand the cast with new characters.
- Box office success: Sonic the Hedgehog 3 earned nearly $500 million worldwide.
- Franchise growth: The Sonic film series has crossed over $1.2 billion globally.
- Cast expansion: New characters like Amy Rose are now part of the story.
- Returning cast: Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Keanu Reeves return.
- New additions: Nick Offerman, Kristen Bell, Ben Kingsley, and others join in undisclosed roles.
Final Thoughts
It is now official that the Sonic 4 movie will come out on March 2027. Filming has already started on the project. This film builds on the success of the first one and adds new characters and returning cast members to the Sonic franchise.
The story may draw elements from a classic video game while early updates and teaser trailer hints keep fans engaged across the world. If you missed past updates, this page covers what happened and what comes next.
FAQs
Paramount is the production company that produced the film, continuing its work on the Sonic franchise and planning additional installments.
More posts are shared through official studio updates, Instagram tools, and news page releases covering what happened and what fans may miss.
Yes, Jim Carrey is confirmed to return as Dr. Robotnik in the film after earlier uncertainty in the past.
Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is scheduled for March 19 2027, not 2026, based on confirmed studio announcements.
There is no confirmation that Sonic 5 is coming out in 2027, but the franchise has expressed interest in additional installments.