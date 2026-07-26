Family Guy Spin-off Stewie Adds Six Stars to Its Wild Preschool Cast

Stewie is heading back to preschool, but this time he’s bringing an entirely new cast with him. Fox has officially revealed the voice lineup for the upcoming Family Guy spin-off, with Seth MacFarlane returning alongside several new additions.

Below are the confirmed cast members, the new characters joining Stewie Griffin, and the biggest updates announced for the series so far.

Who Is Joining the Family Guy Spin-off Stewie Cast?

Fox has unveiled the full voice cast for Stewie, the upcoming Family Guy spin-off centered on Stewie Griffin. Seth MacFarlane returns to lead the series, joined by a mix of returning Family Guy cast and new additions who will voice Stewie’s classmates, teacher, and other original characters introduced in the preschool setting.

Which Roles Does Seth MacFarlane Voice in Stewie?

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Seth MacFarlane reprises his role as Stewie Griffin in the new series while also taking on a second character named Bean. According to Fox, Bean is Stewie’s “man-of-very-few-words” classmate who was “dropped on his head one too many times,” making MacFarlane the only cast member with two confirmed voice roles in the series.

Stewie Griffin: Seth MacFarlane returns as the voice of the title character.

Seth MacFarlane returns as the voice of the title character. Bean: MacFarlane also voices Bean, one of Stewie’s new preschool classmates.

MacFarlane also voices Bean, one of Stewie’s new preschool classmates. Returning Lead: MacFarlane continues voicing Stewie after more than two decades on Family Guy.

MacFarlane continues voicing Stewie after more than two decades on Family Guy. Dual Performance: He is currently the only confirmed actor voicing multiple characters in the spin-off.

He is currently the only confirmed actor voicing multiple characters in the spin-off. Series Centerpiece: Stewie remains the focus as the story follows him after being expelled from his old preschool.

Which Six New Voice Actors Are Joining the Stewie Spin-off?

Image © 2026 20th Television

The new series expands its ensemble with six additional voice actors who portray Stewie’s classmates, teacher, and other original characters. The lineup includes Saturday Night Live alumni Kenan Thompson and Vanessa Bayer alongside Family Guy veteran Mike Henry, Melissa O’Neil, Jessica Lowe, and Aaron Lee.

Which Characters Will the New Cast Members Play?

The newly announced characters all become part of Stewie’s life after he enrolls in a new preschool following his expulsion. While the official synopsis centers on Stewie’s inventions sending the class through space and time, each character has been given a distinct personality that shapes the classroom dynamic.

Royal: One of Stewie’s new friends who has a “Hell no” attitude toward the dangers of Stewie’s adventures.

One of Stewie’s new friends who has a “Hell no” attitude toward the dangers of Stewie’s adventures. Morgan: Stewie’s teacher, who “should probably spend more time watching the kids and less time partying.”

Stewie’s teacher, who “should probably spend more time watching the kids and less time partying.” BJ: A gossipy classmate who is also Bruce’s son.

A gossipy classmate who is also Bruce’s son. Wanda: Stewie’s intellectual soulmate and object of affection.

Stewie’s intellectual soulmate and object of affection. Caroline: A wannabe influencer who becomes Stewie’s classroom nemesis.

A wannabe influencer who becomes Stewie’s classroom nemesis. Skunk: The 100-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory about everything.

The 100-year-old class turtle with a half-cocked theory about everything. Bean: Stewie’s quiet classmate who says very little and was “dropped on his head one too many times.”

Final Thoughts

Fox has finally pulled back the curtain on the main cast of Stewie, introducing the classmates, teacher, and new faces who will share the spotlight with Stewie Griffin. While plenty of story details are still under wraps, the cast announcement offers the clearest look yet at the animated series taking shape. Stay tuned for more Stewie updates as Fox reveals additional news in the months ahead.

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