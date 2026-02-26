Sullivan’s Crossings Season 4: First Look at Drama Series

Sullivan’s Crossings Season 4 is now official, and fans finally know what’s going on. The new season starts on The CW on April 20, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET. With 10 episodes, it will pick up Maggie’s story after the shocking husband reveal.

This article has the official release date, information about the trailer, where to watch, and information about the returning cast and new characters. Here is a clear and simple explanation of everything you need to know.

Is Sullivan’s Crossing Going To Have A Season 4?

Image © 2026 CTV / The CW / Reel World Management / Fremantle / Bell Media / Roma Roth

Sullivan’s Crossings Season 4 has been confirmed, so fans don’t have to worry about a long break. Canada’s ratings were high, and Netflix views were going up, so the fourth season was announced in June.

The story continues in rural Nova Scotia, where Maggie Sullivan is rebuilding her life after getting into legal trouble and having a fight with her estranged father. The renewal shows that viewers still really like the show.

Official Renewal Status For The Fourth Season

It was confirmed by The CW and CTV in June, before the July finale aired in the US. This quick decision showed faith in the show’s steady performance and its loyal viewers.

Why Streaming Success Secured The Upcoming Season

The show got more attention after Netflix added it. More people found the show when older seasons started to stream. It had become one of the most-watched dramas on the platform by February.

What Can Fans Expect In Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4?

Image © 2026 CTV / The CW / Reel World Management / Fremantle / Bell Media / Roma Roth

The next season is all about Maggie’s husband’s shocking return. When he shows up, everything changes for Cal Jones and neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan. Maggie recommits to her job and her relationship, but then her past comes back to haunt her and tests her future.

Maggie’s Husband And A Complicated Romance

Maggie’s husband is still legally linked to her, as shown in the Season 3 finale. Cal’s relationship with Maggie is put under more stress by this turn of events. It’s important to trust and be honest going forward.

Family Tension And Relationship Shifts

Scott Patterson plays Sully, who keeps looking at a new love interest while trying to guide his daughter. At the same time, Rafe and Lola Gunderson, played by Dakota Taylor, are having problems in their relationship. The new episodes are more interesting because of these personal problems.

Who Is In The Cast Of Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4?

Image © 2025 CTV / The CW / Reel World Management / Fremantle / Bell Media / Roma Roth

The cast is still one of the best things about the show. Roma Roth created the drama, which keeps its main actors while adding new ones. The show’s setting stays true to life by continuing to be filmed in Canada.

Returning Cast Members

The fourth season has most of the main cast back. The relationship between them keeps the story strong and emotional.

New And Recurring Additions

The town has new drama because of the new people who live there. These additions make the world of the series bigger.

Amir Malik: Played by Fuad Ahmed. A young chef with a Michelin star who arrives to help his friend rob.

Played by Fuad Ahmed. A young chef with a Michelin star who arrives to help his friend rob. Ben Nelson: Played by Colby Frost. A caring young man who supports his family and connects with locals.

Played by Colby Frost. A caring young man who supports his family and connects with locals. Rafe: Returns as Dakota Taylor, working to find common ground in his romance.

Returns as Dakota Taylor, working to find common ground in his romance. Production Team: The series works with partners such as Reel World Management.

The fourth season, which starts in April with new episodes, will have romance, family problems, and emotional decisions that will affect Maggie’s life in her hometown.

Image © 2025 CTV / The CW / Reel World Management / Fremantle / Bell Media / Roma Roth

Fans can now officially mark their calendars for Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4. The fourth season starts in April as part of the spring TV schedule.

This new chapter continues the dramatic fallout from Maggie’s husband coming back and putting her relationship with Cal Jones to the test. People in the U.S. and Canada know exactly when and where to watch the new episodes.

The new season will start on April 20, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, according to The CW. The story will have enough time to deal with the emotional tension left over from the summer finale in the 10 episodes that make up the fourth season. In Canada, the show will air on CTV during the same spring window.

Watch The Official Trailer And First Look

Before the show started, the network put out a “first look” teaser. The trailer mostly shows Maggie’s husband talking to her and Cal Jones, and asking them questions. It makes it clear that there will be a love triangle and emotional conflict during the spring return.

Where Can You Watch Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4?

Several easy ways make it possible for viewers to keep up with Sullivan’s Crossings season 4. Whether you’d rather stream later or watch live, the release plan gives you choices. This helps you keep up with all the emotional turns.

Live TV And Next-Day Streaming Options

In the United States, The CW is still where the show is most often seen. The day after an episode airs, fans can stream it on official platforms.

Will The Fourth Season Stream On Netflix

Netflix had a lot of interest in older seasons, especially during the spring streaming season. We don’t know for sure when the fourth season will be available on Netflix, but it’s likely to be after the CW broadcast.

Final Thoughts

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 will start airing on April 20, 2026 and continue the emotional story in Rural Nova Scotia. The fourth season will have a lot of drama and growth, with Maggie Sullivan having to deal with the return of her husband and the uncertainty in her relationship with Cal Jones.

With support from The CW, CTV, and Netflix, fans are excited for every new episode of the next season.

