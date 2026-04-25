Super Troopers 3 Trailer Reveals a Drug Ring, a Wedding Disaster, and Total Chaos

Super Troopers 3 is finally confirmed, bringing back the prank-loving Vermont state troopers for another chaotic comedy. The movie is a crazy mix of a wedding and a murder case. It’s full of R-rated humor and old cast members are back.

Broken Lizard style will be back, along with new characters and bigger antics. The official trailer for Super Troopers 3 gives us more information about the movie’s release date, August 7, 2026.

SUPER TROOPERS 3 | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

Image © 2026 Broken Lizard Industries / Cataland Films

Finally, Super Troopers 3 is confirmed to be the third installment in the cult comedy classic series. The Broken Lizard crew is back with their trademark funny show, led by director Jay Chandrasekhar and written by the team, with Paul Soter and Erik.

This sequel blends a chaotic wedding with a pernicious new drug ring, creating a story where the troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes. The movie is finally coming out on August 7, 2026, after years of waiting. It will bring new chaos and old comedy.

Trailer Breakdown Of Super Troopers 3

Image © 2026 Broken Lizard Industries / Cataland Films

The official trailer uses crazy scenes and silly humor to show how much chaos the Super Troopers will have to deal with. For example, Farva gets involved in an Indian engagement to Thorny’s sister.

Meanwhile, trooper MacIntyre and trooper Robbie are back with their usual jokes, and new characters are just adding to the chaos. Tone-wise, it stays true to the classic cult comedy style, with references like “meow” jokes and cartoonish action. Variety says the trailer is mostly about chases at high speeds and a wedding that goes horribly wrong very quickly.

Key Scenes: The trailer shows car chases, prank setups, and moments where Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos during the wedding buildup.

The trailer shows car chases, prank setups, and moments where Thorny’s sister spirals into chaos during the wedding buildup. New Characters: Andrew Dismukes appears as a rookie trooper, while Hannah Simone plays a central role in the relationship storyline.

Andrew Dismukes appears as a rookie trooper, while Hannah Simone plays a central role in the relationship storyline. Overall Tone: The humor stays R-rated, mixing physical comedy, absurd jokes, and the classic Broken Lizard crew style.

Plot Details: What Is Super Troopers 3 About?

Image © 2026 Broken Lizard Industries / Cataland Films

The story is a mix of crime and comedy, with the main focus on a pernicious drug ring and maybe the wedding of Farva. As things get worse with the engagement to Thorny’s sister, the team works to end the relationship while they try to solve the case.

The troopers have to deal with Thorny’s problems as a leader while he deals with pressure from above. This creates a situation where super troopers must navigate both personal drama and criminal chaos at the same time. ScreenRant says that the movie has romance, action, and the usual prank-driven humor.

Main Conflict: The team investigates a drug ring while dealing with a wedding that could break up the relationship.

The team investigates a drug ring while dealing with a wedding that could break up the relationship. Character Focus: Thorny faces pressure as a leader, while Farva tries to manage his image during the engagement.

Thorny faces pressure as a leader, while Farva tries to manage his image during the engagement. Story Setting: The sequel returns to Vermont, keeping the familiar setting from earlier films.

Where To Watch Super Troopers 3?

Image © 2026 Broken Lizard Industries / Cataland Films

The Super Troopers 3 movie will be shown in theaters first. It is being backed by Searchlight Pictures and produced by Richard Perello. The official release date is August 7, 2026, making it a big summer movie after years of work on projects like “Winter Soldiers.”

Streaming services haven’t been confirmed yet, but the movie is likely to go online after it’s shown in theaters, which is how movies usually go after they come out.

Release Date: The film will arrive in theaters on August 7, 2026 , as officially confirmed.

The film will arrive in theaters on , as officially confirmed. Streaming Plans: It is expected to be available on digital platforms after the theater release window.

It is expected to be available on digital platforms after the theater release window. Main Cast: The film features Brian Cox, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, Marisa Coughlan, and other returning actors.

Final Thoughts

Super Troopers 3 brings back the chaos fans love, as the troopers must navigate Thorny’s schemes to break through both crime and comedy. After Chandrasekhar announced updates in November, Jay Chandrasekhar took over as leader.

The story mixes a top Indian engagement with returning characters like Ursula Hansen and even mentions of Trooper Rodney. That’s why this third movie is such a strong return: new characters like Lisa Gilroy give it new life.

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