Supernatural Season 16 News And Future Revival Possibilities

Supernatural Season 16 has not been officially announced, but fans continue asking if the Winchester brothers will return. The long-running Supernatural series ended in 2020 after fifteen seasons, yet cast members Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have said they are open to coming back someday.

Is There Going to Be a New Supernatural in 2026?

Image © 2019 The CW / Kripke Enterprises / Wonderland Sound and Vision / Warner Bros. Television / Eric Kripke

People are still talking about Supernatural Season 16 years after the last season aired. Fans of Supernatural are still hoping that the world could come back through a revival, a limited series, or new content related to the Winchester Brothers.

Why Supernatural Season 16 Has Not Been Announced

Season 16 of Supernatural has not been officially announced, and reports says that nothing is being worked on right now. After fifteen seasons, the show ended in 2020. Fans are still asking for another season, but there is still no official plan for a revival or reboot.

Original Run Ending: Supernatural concluded its original run in 2020 after 327 episodes on The CW.

Supernatural concluded its original run in 2020 after 327 episodes on The CW. Series Finale Story: The finale showed Dean Winchester facing death while Sam Winchester eventually lived to old age.

The finale showed Dean Winchester facing death while Sam Winchester eventually lived to old age. Studio Ownership: Warner Bros still controls the Supernatural universe and all major characters.

Warner Bros still controls the Supernatural universe and all major characters. Fan Demand: The Supernatural fandom remains highly active and continues discussing revival possibilities.

The Supernatural fandom remains highly active and continues discussing revival possibilities. Franchise Legacy: Supernatural created a massive world of hunters, angels, and demons across many episodes.

What Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki Said About Returning

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have both said they would love to come back to the world of Supernatural one day. Based on what they said, it sounds like a revival could happen in the future, but only if the right story comes along at the right time.

Padalecki Statement: Jared Padalecki said, “The simple answer to your question is 100%. I will play Sam Winchester again. Jensen will play Dean Winchester again.”

Jared Padalecki said, “The simple answer to your question is 100%. I will play Sam Winchester again. Jensen will play Dean Winchester again.” Timing And Availability: Padalecki explained that the biggest factor is scheduling and availability for the actors.

Padalecki explained that the biggest factor is scheduling and availability for the actors. Ackles Perspective: Jensen Ackles said the team continues talking about the show and that if a return happens, “then let’s go.”

Jensen Ackles said the team continues talking about the show and that if a return happens, “then let’s go.” Current Commitments: Ackles noted that Amazon currently controls much of his schedule due to ongoing projects.

Ackles noted that Amazon currently controls much of his schedule due to ongoing projects. Cast Interest: Comments from the actors suggest they still love the series and would consider returning under the right circumstances.

What Could Make A Revival Or Limited Series Possible

If Supernatural came back for Season 16, the writers would have to come up with new ideas because the series finale ended the story of the Winchester Brothers. But cast members and commentators have come up with a number of ideas for how the show could come back without changing the ending.

Timeline Flexibility: The Supernatural universe has previously used time travel and alternate dimensions in its storylines.

The Supernatural universe has previously used time travel and alternate dimensions in its storylines. Castiel Return Idea: Misha Collins suggested time travel as one possible way to bring Sam, Dean, and Castiel back together again.

Misha Collins suggested time travel as one possible way to bring Sam, Dean, and Castiel back together again. Earlier Timeline Setting: A new story could take place before the final events of the last season.

A new story could take place before the final events of the last season. Heaven Scenario: Another possibility is Dean returning to Earth temporarily after the finale events.

Another possibility is Dean returning to Earth temporarily after the finale events. Limited Format: Some discussions suggest a shorter revival or special series could work better than a full new season.

Final Thoughts

Season 16 of Supernatural has not been confirmed yet, but fans of the show and the entertainment media are still talking about it. ScreenRant and Collider both say that there is no official news yet, even though Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have said they want to return to the world of Supernatural.

Along with Miller Tobin, Guy Norman Bee, Tim Andrew, Kim Manners, John Badham, John MacCarthy, and Miller Tobin, writers like Brett Matthews and James Krieg helped shape the show while it was on. The short answer for now is that Supernatural fans can still watch it on a streaming service and hope that more seasons come out soon.

