Sweet Magnolias Season 5 Confirms Carson Rowland’s Exit

Sweet Magnolias season 5 returns to Netflix on June 11, and fans already have a major update before the premiere. Carson Rowland, who plays Ty Townsend, is not part of the new season, leaving a noticeable gap in Serenity after where his story ended last season.

Here’s what to know about Carson Rowland’s exit and what it could mean when the show returns.

Sweet Magnolias: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Who is Leaving Sweet Magnolias in Season 5?

Image © 2025 Netflix

Sweet Magnolias season 5 returns to Netflix on June 11, but one familiar face will not be back in Serenity, South Carolina. The biggest entertainment news ahead of the new season is Carson Rowland stepping away and how Sweet Magnolias plans to handle Ty Townsend’s absence.

Carson Rowland Confirms His Exit Before The New Season

Yes, Carson Rowland is the cast member leaving Sweet Magnolias in Season 5. Rowland, who plays Tyler “Ty” Townsend, made the decision to sit out the upcoming season before the Netflix premiere.

The update quickly became a major talking point because Sweet Magnolias Season 4 ended with Ty and Annie finally admitting their feelings and entering a new chapter together.

Carson Rowland: Will not appear in Sweet Magnolias Season 5.

Will not appear in Sweet Magnolias Season 5. Ty Townsend: Is absent from Serenity this season.

Is absent from Serenity this season. Release Date: Sweet Magnolias returns Thursday, June 11.

Sweet Magnolias returns Thursday, June 11. Netflix: The new season premieres this month.

The new season premieres this month. Season 4: Ended with Ty and Annie at a turning point.

Why Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson Says Ty Had To Leave

Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson told Us Weekly that Carson Rowland’s exit was his own decision and confirmed the story will address Ty being gone.

Anderson said, “In his leaving, we wanted to make the best of the situation and look at what happens when people leave the people they love to chase a dream.” She also made clear that Ty’s exit does not necessarily close the door on his future in Serenity.

Anderson also shared another direct update when asked about future seasons. She said, “I’m a big believer in open doors, and I hope we’ll have the opportunity to see who walks through that open door.”

Sheryl J. Anderson: Confirmed the decision came from Rowland.

Confirmed the decision came from Rowland. Story Direction: Ty leaving becomes part of the season.

Ty leaving becomes part of the season. Main Theme: Chasing a dream while leaving loved ones behind.

Chasing a dream while leaving loved ones behind. Future Possibility: The door stays open for Ty.

The door stays open for Ty. Season 5: Builds that change into the storyline.

What Ty’s Exit Means For Annie And Season 5’s Storyline

Anneliese Judge said Annie’s path continues in a different direction after Ty leaves Serenity. She told Us Weekly, “He’s a really, really good friend of mine,” and added that season 5 gives Annie space to “redefine herself outside” of that relationship as new characters challenge her in unexpected ways.

Annie: Moves into a new chapter.

Moves into a new chapter. Anneliese Judge: Shared support for Carson Rowland.

Shared support for Carson Rowland. Character Growth: Annie gets a fresh direction.

Annie gets a fresh direction. New Faces: Bring changes into her story.

Bring changes into her story. Season 5: Expands Annie’s world in Serenity.

Final Thoughts

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 arrives with unexpected news as Carson Rowland steps away before the premiere, while Dana Sue, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as Helen continue the day to day life fans watch closely.

Garcia Swisher as Maddie still has big moments ahead, and the trailer hints at marriage, huge fun, all the people reconnecting, and several new faces entering Serenity. If you expect more heartfelt drama, keep Sweet Magnolias on your watch list this June.

FAQs