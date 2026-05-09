Sweetpea Season 2 First Look Teases Rhiannon’s Copycat Killer Nightmare

Sweetpea Season 2 officially returns in 2026 on Sky and NOW, although an exact release date has not been confirmed yet. Ella Purnell returns as Rhiannon Lewis after the shocking Season 1 ending, with a new copycat killer storyline, bigger emotional stakes, and several new cast members now confirmed.

Here’s what we know so far about the cast, plot, release update, and first-look reveal for Sweetpea Season 2.

Image © 2026 Sky / STARZ

Sweetpea Season 2 officially entered its promotional rollout after Sky released the first-look image and confirmed new cast additions.

First-Look Image Reveals a Darker Rhiannon Lewis

Sweetpea Season 2 revealed its first official image featuring Ella Purnell returning as Rhiannon Lewis. The image shows Purnell holding a ketchup bottle while the word “Monster” appears written behind her, teasing the darker direction of the new season.

First Look: Sky released the image on March 17, 2026.

Sky released the image on March 17, 2026. Main Character: Ella Purnell returns as Rhiannon Lewis.

Ella Purnell returns as Rhiannon Lewis. Story Tease: The synopsis mentions a copycat killer threatening to expose her.

The synopsis mentions a copycat killer threatening to expose her. Plot Direction: The kill list is mounting during Season 2.

The kill list is mounting during Season 2. Series Tone: The show continues as a darkly comic thriller Sweetpea story.

Production Moves Into the Promotion Phase

Deadline confirmed Ella Purnell wrapped filming on Season 2 during late 2025 while promoting Fallout. Purnell described the upcoming season as “bonkers” and said it feels much bigger compared to the first season.

Filming Status: Ella Purnell confirmed production wrapped before December 2025.

Ella Purnell confirmed production wrapped before December 2025. Ella Purnell Statement: “It was a really crazy season. Season 1 was quite small and tame in comparison to how bonkers this season is.”

“It was a really crazy season. Season 1 was quite small and tame in comparison to how bonkers this season is.” Creative Team: Kirstie Swain returns as creator of the series.

Kirstie Swain returns as creator of the series. Source Material: The show remains based on the 2017 novel by C.J. Skuse.

The show remains based on the 2017 novel by C.J. Skuse. Production Companies: See-Saw Films and fanboy continue producing alongside Sky Studios.

What Can Fans Expect From Sweetpea Season 2?

Image © 2025 Sky / STARZ

Sweetpea Season 2 continues Rhiannon Lewis’ story after the events of the first season while introducing new threats around her personal life.

Rhiannon Faces New Personal and Psychological Threats

Sweetpea Season 2 follows Rhiannon Lewis as she deals with bigger personal problems while trying to keep her violent secret hidden.

The official synopsis confirms she is “navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, and a copycat killer threatening to expose her” while the kill list keeps growing.

Official Synopsis: “Navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, and a copycat killer threatening to expose her, the kill list is mounting.”

“Navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, and a copycat killer threatening to expose her, the kill list is mounting.” Workplace Story: Taj Atwal plays Freya, Rhiannon’s formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette.

Taj Atwal plays Freya, Rhiannon’s formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette. Romantic Story: Rish Shah joins the cast as Rhiannon’s romantic interest Gabriel.

Rish Shah joins the cast as Rhiannon’s romantic interest Gabriel. Personal Conflict: Rhiannon questions if her perfect ex AJ was right about her.

Rhiannon questions if her perfect ex AJ was right about her. Main Theme: Season 2 continues exploring morality, rage, and consequences.

A Copycat Killer Changes the Direction of the Series

The biggest new storyline involves a copycat killer threatening to expose Rhiannon Lewis and her crimes. Glamour UK described the upcoming season as a reckoning for Rhiannon as the consequences of her actions start closing in around her.

Main Threat: A copycat killer enters the story.

A copycat killer enters the story. Story Pressure: Marina remains “hot on her trail” during Season 2.

Marina remains “hot on her trail” during Season 2. Family Trouble: Rhiannon’s sister starts selling the family home.

Rhiannon’s sister starts selling the family home. Tone: The series continues as a darkly comic thriller.

The series continues as a darkly comic thriller. Character Stakes: Questions about morality and justice become more important this season.

Who is in the Sweetpea Season 2 Cast?

Image © 2025 Sky / STARZ

Sweetpea Season 2 expands its cast with several new characters while bringing back many familiar faces from the previous season. The returning and new cast members help push the story into larger emotional and psychological territory.

New Cast Members Joining the Series

Several new characters will directly affect Rhiannon Lewis throughout Sweetpea Season 2 as her personal and professional life becomes more complicated. Sky, Deadline, and The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the new additions after production started in London.

Rish Shah : Plays Rhiannon’s romantic interest Gabriel, a new character connected closely to Rhiannon’s personal life.

Plays Rhiannon’s romantic interest Gabriel, a new character connected closely to Rhiannon’s personal life. Tamsin Greig : Plays AJ’s mother Liv, bringing another emotional complication connected to Rhiannon’s past relationship.

Plays AJ’s mother Liv, bringing another emotional complication connected to Rhiannon’s past relationship. Taj Atwal : Plays Freya, Rhiannon’s formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette.

Plays Freya, Rhiannon’s formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette. Jenny Walser: Plays Daisy, described as an adoring new friend who enters Rhiannon’s social circle.

Returning Characters Confirmed for Season 2

Several important characters from Sweetpea Season return after the violent ending of the previous season. Entertainment outlets strongly focused on Ella Purnell’s murderous return because she remains the emotional center of the show.

Image © 2025 Sky / STARZ

Sweetpea Season 2 officially received a 2026 release window confirmation through Sky and NOW. An exact premiere date still has not been announced publicly.

The Confirmed 2026 Release Window

Sky confirmed Sweetpea Season 2 premieres sometime during 2026 after production activity accelerated throughout late 2025. CBR and Stylist both described the announcement as the first major release update connected to the series.

Release Window: Officially confirmed for 2026.

Officially confirmed for 2026. Platform: Sky and NOW remain the main UK distributors.

Sky and NOW remain the main UK distributors. Production Timeline: Filming started during August 2025.

Filming started during August 2025. Promotional Campaign: First-look marketing already entered circulation.

First-look marketing already entered circulation. Audience Growth: Ella Purnell’s rising star status increased attention toward the series.

Where To Watch Season 2

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the new season through Sky and NOW once episodes begin releasing. U.S. viewers are still expected to watch through STARZ following the previous release structure.

UK Streaming: Sky and NOW.

Sky and NOW. U.S. Streaming: STARZ remains the likely platform.

STARZ remains the likely platform. Release Pattern: Weekly episode releases remain expected.

Weekly episode releases remain expected. Genre Appeal: The series continues attracting thriller and black comedy fans.

The series continues attracting thriller and black comedy fans. Related Comparisons: Critics linked the show to Big Boys, Mr Bigstuff, and Thursday Murder Club tonal styles.

Final Thoughts

Sweetpea Season 2 looks bigger, darker, and far more chaotic after the latest updates from Sky and STARZ. Ella Purnell returns as Rhiannon Lewis alongside new cast additions including Rish Shah, Tamsin Greig, Taj Atwal, and Jenny Walser, while Ella Jones, Emile Sherman, Patrick Walters, and Sky Studios continue expanding the darkly comic thriller for TV audiences.

Everybody involved keeps teasing higher stakes, larger emotional fallout, and more danger surrounding the growing kill list. Stay tuned for more Sweetpea Season 2 updates, casting news, and trailer reveals.

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