Ted Lasso Season 4 Sets August Return as Ted Takes Over Richmond’s Women’s Team

Ted Lasso Season 4 will start on Apple TV on August 5, 2026. Ted will be coaching a women’s football team in Richmond during the new season. A teaser was posted and more news on new cast members, and episodes every week.

This article talks about when the show will come out, the number of episodes it will have, how to stream it, new teaser, and what the story is about.

Ted Lasso — Season 4 Official Teaser | Apple TV

When is Ted Lasso Coming Back?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Ted Lasso season 4 is official, with a clear start date and a brand-new plot. Ted goes back to Richmond to coach an FC Richmond division women’s football team. This fourth season follows the third season and the season 3 ending, which felt like the close of a three-season arc.

What Does The Ted Lasso Season 4 Teaser Reveal?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

While Ted is back in Richmond in the first teaser, the attention now on the official teaser is on a women’s team. While keeping the warm humor that fans loved, it hints at his biggest challenge yet.

Main Story : Ted returns to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team.

: Ted returns to Richmond to coach a second division women’s football team. Club Focus : Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones remain key to the women’s team setup.

: Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones remain key to the women’s team setup. Returning Cast : Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift return.

: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift return. Roy Update : Roy Kent, also called Roy, stays close to the club as an assistant coach.

: Roy Kent, also called Roy, stays close to the club as an assistant coach. Family Angle: Grant Feely now plays Henry Lasso, adding focus to Ted, Henry, Michelle, and his son.

Image © 2026 Apple TV

The show will start on Apple TV on August 5, 2026. Fans will be able to keep up with the story since new episodes will come out every week.

Confirmed Date : The date was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

: The date was reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Weekly Release : New episodes will stream each week.

: New episodes will stream each week. Story Timing : Ted returns after leaving to spend time with his son.

: Ted returns after leaving to spend time with his son. Fan Interest: Fans still care about Jamie Tartt, Nate, Sam, Paul, and Roy.

How Many Episodes And Where To Watch Ted Lasso Season 4?

Image © 2026 Apple TV

Ted Lasso Season 4 has ten episodes, which you can watch on Apple TV. Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, Phoebe Walsh, and Sasha Garron help create the new chapter.

Episode Count : The season has 10 episodes, as supported by Deadline.

: The season has 10 episodes, as supported by Deadline. Where To Watch : Apple TV is the streaming home.

: Apple TV is the streaming home. New Cast : Jude Mack, Rex Hayes, and Grant Feely join the show.

: Jude Mack, Rex Hayes, and Grant Feely join the show. Core Theme : The team learns by taking chances and building confidence.

: The team learns by taking chances and building confidence. Why It Matters: The fourth season honors the past while giving curious fans more to enjoy.

Final Thoughts

Fans have a new reason to watch Ted Lasso season 4 after the last season. From the first three seasons, the show added humor, heart, and hope. Ted’s story now goes beyond the Premier League and into a new phase in Richmond.

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