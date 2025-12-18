Tell Me Lies Season 3 Trailer Reveals Pain and Secrets

Tell Me Lies Season 3 is coming back on January 13, 2026, and it’s bringing more secrets, betrayal, and emotional chaos. The shocking confessions and intense drama in the new trailer are already getting people’s attention. It’s available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

This article tells you everything you need to know about Tell Me Lies Season 3 before it comes out. It includes information about returning cast members and real-life people who inspired the show.

Tell Me Lies S3 | Official Trailer | Hulu

Is Tell Me Lies Season 3 Finally Coming?

Now the wait is over. The third season of Tell Me Lies will start on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on January 13, 2026. From the official trailer and synopsis, it looks like this season will focus more on the effects of last semester’s events. When Lucy and Stephen get back together in the spring semester, old hurts and secrets come back stronger than ever.

In the US, you can only watch the show on Hulu. In other places, you can watch it on Hulu through Disney+. The first two episodes come out at once, and then new episodes come out every week.

Release Date : January 13, 2026.

: January 13, 2026. Streaming Platforms : Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

: Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Episode Format : Two episodes on premiere day, then one weekly.

: Two episodes on premiere day, then one weekly. Production: Distributed by Disney, the parent company of Hulu and ABC.

What Happened in Season 2 That Sets the Stage for Season 3?

At the end of last season, there were unresolved feelings, broken trust, and personal failures. The bad relationship between Lucy and Stephen is still going on, and their friends are still dealing with the mess they made.

Lucy’s Scandal : Lucy finds herself at the center of a controversy that could ruin her.

: Lucy finds herself at the center of a controversy that could ruin her. Old Mistakes : Past indiscretions from all characters come back to haunt them.

: Past indiscretions from all characters come back to haunt them. Consequences : The previous year’s choices cause disastrous repercussions in their personal lives.

: The previous year’s choices cause disastrous repercussions in their personal lives. Ongoing Drama: Stephen and Lucy promise things will change, but their best intentions might not be enough.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Trailer: Secrets, Scandals, and Redemption

The trailer hints at strong feelings, painful memories, and deep betrayals. Jackson White (Stephen DeMarco) and Grace Van Patten (Lucy Albright) are back together, and their bad relationship is getting worse. This season looks like it will put every character to the test because of how tense things are.

What Key Scenes and Story Arcs Are Teased in the New Trailer?

At the beginning of the trailer, Lucy apologizes to herself on video, which makes it seem like something serious is about to happen. The spring semester starts, and Stephen finds out about Lucy’s past with Evan. This changes everything.

Opening Scene : Lucy records a message saying, “I am so sorry,” hinting at regret and guilt.

: Lucy records a message saying, “I am so sorry,” hinting at regret and guilt. Relationship Turmoil : Their tumultuous romance continues, despite knowing it’s dangerous.

: Their tumultuous romance continues, despite knowing it’s dangerous. Evan’s Return : Branden Cook (Evan) adds pressure by re-entering Lucy’s life.

: Branden Cook (Evan) adds pressure by re-entering Lucy’s life. Complicated Subplots: Bree (played by Cat Missal) is still tied up with Tom Ellis’ character, her married professor.

How Does the Trailer Hint at a Darker, More Consequential Season?

This season will dive into heavy emotional consequences. The trailer shows each character struggling to move forward while still tied to their past mistakes.

Emotional Fallout : Everyone’s actions from last semester have led them to rock bottom.

: Everyone’s actions from last semester have led them to rock bottom. Bigger Stakes : Secrets lead to vicious consequences that may destroy friendships.

: Secrets lead to vicious consequences that may destroy friendships. Lucy’s Breaking Point : Lucy’s apology video hints she wants redemption, but damage may be permanent.

: Lucy’s apology video hints she wants redemption, but damage may be permanent. Tense Atmosphere: The tone feels darker, with more pain, blame, and reflection.

Tell Me Lies Season 3 Cast: Who’s In and Who’s Out?

The cast of Tell Me Lies remains strong, featuring a mix of returning leads and supporting characters. Executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer brings back the full emotional range, and the show stays true to its source material.

Confirmed Cast Members Returning for Season 3

Here are the actors who are officially back for the new season, according to the full credits on IMDb.

Any New Characters or Major Exits to Know About?

So far, there are no major exits that have been confirmed, but it looks like side characters will get more screen time. People you know from previous seasons are likely to cause new trouble.

Expanded Roles : Edmund Donovan and Natalee Linez appear more often this season.

: Edmund Donovan and Natalee Linez appear more often this season. Fresh Conflicts : Old relationships from the last semester return with more tension.

: Old relationships from the last semester return with more tension. Production Team : Backed by Rebelle Media with direction from Tyne Rafaeli and Ed Lilly.

: Backed by Rebelle Media with direction from Tyne Rafaeli and Ed Lilly. Behind-the-Scenes: Shannon Gibson continues to produce alongside Meaghan Oppenheimer.

Where Can You Watch Tell Me Lies Season 3?

People who like Tell Me Lies won’t have to wait long. From January 13, 2026, you’ll be able to stream the new season. It will start with two episodes and keep putting out new ones every week. To watch every twist and turn, you’ll need to be able to get Hulu or Hulu on Disney+.

Streaming Platforms and Premiere Schedule Details

The official synopsis says that Hulu is the main platform and that Disney+ offers bundled access in some areas. This schedule keeps people interested all season long.

Streaming Platforms : Hulu in the U.S., and Hulu on Disney+ in some international markets.

: Hulu in the U.S., and Hulu on Disney+ in some international markets. Episode Drop Format : First two episodes released on day one, then one new episode weekly.

: First two episodes released on day one, then one new episode weekly. Availability : No confirmed release on Netflix, Prime Video, or other platforms.

: No confirmed release on Netflix, Prime Video, or other platforms. Ownership: Hulu is owned by Disney, making it part of Disney’s streaming bundle.

Will the Series Be Available on ABC or Other Networks?

Although Disney owns ABC, Tell Me Lies has not been confirmed for network broadcast. Hulu remains the exclusive platform for the series.

Broadcast Option : No official plans for ABC airing at this time.

: No official plans for ABC airing at this time. Disney+ Users : Can access Hulu shows via the Hulu on Disney+ bundle (if available in region).

: Can access Hulu shows via the Hulu on Disney+ bundle (if available in region). Exclusive Release : The show is not available on any third-party streaming platforms.

: The show is not available on any third-party streaming platforms. Viewing Recommendation: Subscribe to Hulu or Disney+ bundle to follow the final season.

Is Tell Me Lies Based on a True Story?

While the show is full of intense drama and emotional twists, it is not entirely true. Tell Me Lies is based on a novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, who used parts of her personal experience to shape the story, especially Lucy’s emotional journey.

The Real Inspiration Behind Stephen’s Character

The author based Stephen on a real person she dated in a toxic relationship that lasted nearly eight years. Though many scenes are fictionalized, the emotions are very real.

Stephen’s Backstory : Loosely based on a real ex-boyfriend from the author’s past.

: Loosely based on a real ex-boyfriend from the author’s past. Lucy’s Journey : Lucy continues to reflect the author’s real emotional struggles and growth.

: Lucy continues to reflect the author’s real emotional struggles and growth. Timeline Differences : The book spans years, while the show condenses the story into one season per year.

: The book spans years, while the show condenses the story into one season per year. Macy’s Death: A fictional plot device, not based on real events.

What’s True vs. Fictional in the Series?

The show has both true and false stories. Even though a lot of the details are made up, the emotional themes are true to life. Baird College and important events like the car accident are made up.

Fictional College : Baird College is not a real school.

: Baird College is not a real school. Emotional Truth : While events are fictional, the feelings and trauma are inspired by real experiences.

: While events are fictional, the feelings and trauma are inspired by real experiences. Toxic Behavior : The show explores how past indiscretions hinder healing and how scandalous secrets fester around campus vicious.

: The show explores how past indiscretions hinder healing and how scandalous secrets fester around campus vicious. High Stakes: Vicious consequences threaten Lucy, Stephen, and their circle as destructive behaviors and secrets fester around campus.

Final Thoughts

Coming up on Tell Me Lies is a new season that will go even deeper into college relationships, mistakes, and the emotional effects they have. As Lucy and Stephen’s friends deal with trauma and secrets, the story shows how much damage a toxic romance can do.

You will see how own destructive behaviors, lies, and unresolved guilt continue to force Lucy and Stephen’s choices. As campus vicious consequences threaten every relationship, this could be their breaking point, or their last chance to heal.

