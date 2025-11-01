The Terminal List Season 2 Update: Chris Pratt Confirms 2026 Return

Terminal List Season 2 is officially moving forward, and fans finally have a clear release update. Chris Pratt confirmed that filming for the new season is over and that the second half of the work has begun. Six of the eight episodes have already been set.

It’s set to come out later in 2026, but no exact date has been given. The following information covers all aspects of Season 2, such as the cast, the number of episodes, and what will happen next.

Image © 2022 Amazon Studios / MRC Television / Civic Center Media

After months of rumors, Season 2 of Terminal List is slowly making its way through post-production. Multiple news sources have now agreed on concrete progress details, which gives fans a better idea of when the second season will start.

Filming Wrap and Post-Production Progress

End of Production on Season 2 of Terminal List in late 2025. The show is now deep in post-production. Pratt confirmed, “Yeah, we’re done with season two. Yeah, we’re in post right now. We’ve locked six of eight episodes.”

Reported Late-2026 Release Window

Chris Pratt confirmed that Terminal List Season 2 will debut later in 2026 on Prime Video. While no exact release date has been announced, the update places the return firmly within the 2026 calendar year.

What Will Terminal List Season 2 Be About?

Image © 2022 Amazon Studios / MRC Television / Civic Center Media

The second season of Terminal List picks up right where the first season left off and the prequel show Dark Wolf. The story continues to show how James Reece changes over time while also making the Terminal List universe bigger in terms of politics.

Adapting Jack Carr’s True Believer

The second season is based on Jack Carr’s second James Reece book, True Believer. Reece is put on a new dangerous mission that has to do with a global threat. The story picks up where the first season left off in terms of time.

Narrative Continuity From Dark Wolf

The prequel show The Terminal List: Dark Wolf fills in the time between seasons and goes into more detail about Ben Edwards’s life. Dark Wolf shows how Edwards went from being a Navy SEAL to working for the CIA and gives more background to his broken relationship with Reece.

Who Is in the Cast of Terminal List Season 2?

Image © 2022 Amazon Studios / MRC Television / Civic Center Media

Season 2 of Terminal List brings back some familiar faces and adds new ones that make the show bigger. The direction of this second season has become clearer since the casting has been confirmed.

Returning Cast Members

Chris Pratt returns as James Reece, anchoring the second season as the central Navy SEAL figure. Several familiar characters from one season continue into this expanded story.

New and Supporting Cast Members

Adding new characters to a story gives it new life and strategic depth. Reports say that more cast members will be joining the action-packed adventure.

Where Can I Watch Terminal List Season 2?

Image © 2022 Amazon Studios / MRC Television / Civic Center Media

As part of Amazon’s growing action lineup, Season 2 of The Terminal List will only be available to stream on Prime Video. For full access to stream shows in the franchise, you need an Amazon Prime membership.

Exclusive Streaming on Prime Video

Prime Video holds exclusive rights to the Terminal List universe including Dark Wolf. Fans can watch Dark Wolf and the original show in preparation for the second season.

Episode Count for Season 2

Terminal List Season 2 will have eight episodes, which is the same number of episodes that were confirmed during post-production updates. The number of episodes in this season is the same as in the first.

Final Thoughts

Terminal List Season 2 looks like it will be exciting. It picks up where Season 1 left off with James Reece’s journey around the world. With the long-awaited news that there would be eight episodes and that post-production was already under way, Chris Pratt was once again at the center of this streaming season.

From Tom Hopper’s Raife Hastings to speculation around Arnold Schwarzenegger, momentum is building toward the final episode, and if it continues to drop weekly, the wait worth factor will only grow for readers.

