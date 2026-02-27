That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4: Trailer & Big New Season Update

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4 will start on Crunchyroll on April 3, 2026. Online, fans are chatting loudly about the trailer and how the story is going. There’s a joke about “50 episodes at the table,” and there are people who defend the meeting scenes.

People are still sharing the first trailer that came out in September 2024. This article talks about the status of the trailer, confirmed information, and what viewers can look forward to next.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 4 | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll

Is There A Trailer For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4?

Image © 2026 Eight Bit / Fuse / Kodansha / TenSura Production Committee

As part of the spring anime season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 starts on April 3, 2026. Since the news came out in 2024, fans have been waiting for clear trailer updates.

Rimuru Tempest and the Jura Tempest Federation run a rich fantasy world where the series continues. A lot of people want to know if Season 4 of Slime has a new trailer or the same teaser.

When Was The First Trailer Released

When That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4 was officially announced in September 2024, the first trailer was made public. It was proven that season 4 was being made by Studio Eightbit. It’s based on the Japanese light novels that Fuse wrote. The short movie was mostly about Rimuru Tempest and how things are getting worse between people and monsters around the world.

There were strong and varied reactions from fans. Some viewers made jokes about more meeting scenes by writing things like “Not this damn table again” and “50 episodes of sitting at the table.” Many people supported the direction and said that the meetings were important to the story. Many fans were also excited about Season 4 and the new movie.

Release Date Reveal: September 27, 2024, was the first confirmation of season 4 and a new movie.

September 27, 2024, was the first confirmation of season 4 and a new movie. Source Material: The story is based on light novels that expand the political clash between races and the growing power of a demon lord.

The story is based on light novels that expand the political clash between races and the growing power of a demon lord. Production Team: Studio Eightbit returned with updated character designs and series composition details shared later.

What Does The Trailer Show About The New Season

Rimuru Tempest is shown protecting the Jura Tempest Federation in the trailer. There are hints of a fight between monsters and people in it. The mood makes me think of a big fight that could have worldwide effects. The music builds up the tension without giving away major plot points. You can get a quick look at slime time here.

Story Focus: The trailer shows the protection of the Federation and hints at power struggles among races.

The trailer shows the protection of the Federation and hints at power struggles among races. Visual Style: Updated character designs reflect growth since the last season.

Updated character designs reflect growth since the last season. Franchise Expansion: A movie titled Tears of the Azure Sea was announced alongside the new season.

Is The Current Trailer New Or Reposted

Official updates confirm that the same trailer is being shared again since the April premiere time was announced. There isn’t a confirmed second full trailer yet.

The streaming platform has the same video that is talked about in news stories from Europe, South America, Central America, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania. Everyone will be able to stream the anime, but access may be blocked in some places because of licensing issues.

Streaming Date: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 premieres April 3, 2026 .

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 premieres . Platform Access: Crunchyroll will stream the series across multiple regions, including Europe and South America.

Crunchyroll will stream the series across multiple regions, including Europe and South America. Marketing Status: No later date for a new trailer has been shared this year.

Final Thoughts

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4 will start airing on April 3, 2026. It will continue Rimuru Tempest’s journey as a Demon Lord, guarding the Jura Tempest Federation in a growing fantasy world that is growing.

The trailer that’s currently available is still just the original trailer. As of right now, there have been no announcements about a new, longer preview. Fans can expect more at stake for both humans and monsters as the anime grows with a new movie and more political conflict.

Season 4 could also have emotional turns involving a baby, a granddaughter, or new relationships that lead to long-lasting changes.

FAQs