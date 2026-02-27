That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4: Trailer & Big New Season Update

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4 will start on Crunchyroll on April 3, 2026. Online, fans are chatting loudly about the trailer and how the story is going. There’s a joke about “50 episodes at the table,” and there are people who defend the meeting scenes.
People are still sharing the first trailer that came out in September 2024. This article talks about the status of the trailer, confirmed information, and what viewers can look forward to next.
Is There A Trailer For That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4?
Image © 2026 Eight Bit / Fuse / Kodansha / TenSura Production Committee
As part of the spring anime season, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 starts on April 3, 2026. Since the news came out in 2024, fans have been waiting for clear trailer updates.
Rimuru Tempest and the Jura Tempest Federation run a rich fantasy world where the series continues. A lot of people want to know if Season 4 of Slime has a new trailer or the same teaser.
When Was The First Trailer Released
When That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4 was officially announced in September 2024, the first trailer was made public. It was proven that season 4 was being made by Studio Eightbit. It’s based on the Japanese light novels that Fuse wrote. The short movie was mostly about Rimuru Tempest and how things are getting worse between people and monsters around the world.
There were strong and varied reactions from fans. Some viewers made jokes about more meeting scenes by writing things like “Not this damn table again” and “50 episodes of sitting at the table.” Many people supported the direction and said that the meetings were important to the story. Many fans were also excited about Season 4 and the new movie.
- Release Date Reveal: September 27, 2024, was the first confirmation of season 4 and a new movie.
- Source Material: The story is based on light novels that expand the political clash between races and the growing power of a demon lord.
- Production Team: Studio Eightbit returned with updated character designs and series composition details shared later.
What Does The Trailer Show About The New Season
Rimuru Tempest is shown protecting the Jura Tempest Federation in the trailer. There are hints of a fight between monsters and people in it. The mood makes me think of a big fight that could have worldwide effects. The music builds up the tension without giving away major plot points. You can get a quick look at slime time here.
- Story Focus: The trailer shows the protection of the Federation and hints at power struggles among races.
- Visual Style: Updated character designs reflect growth since the last season.
- Franchise Expansion: A movie titled Tears of the Azure Sea was announced alongside the new season.
Is The Current Trailer New Or Reposted
Official updates confirm that the same trailer is being shared again since the April premiere time was announced. There isn’t a confirmed second full trailer yet.
The streaming platform has the same video that is talked about in news stories from Europe, South America, Central America, Africa, the Middle East, and Oceania. Everyone will be able to stream the anime, but access may be blocked in some places because of licensing issues.
- Streaming Date: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 4 premieres April 3, 2026.
- Platform Access: Crunchyroll will stream the series across multiple regions, including Europe and South America.
- Marketing Status: No later date for a new trailer has been shared this year.
Final Thoughts
That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 4 will start airing on April 3, 2026. It will continue Rimuru Tempest’s journey as a Demon Lord, guarding the Jura Tempest Federation in a growing fantasy world that is growing.
The trailer that’s currently available is still just the original trailer. As of right now, there have been no announcements about a new, longer preview. Fans can expect more at stake for both humans and monsters as the anime grows with a new movie and more political conflict.
Season 4 could also have emotional turns involving a baby, a granddaughter, or new relationships that lead to long-lasting changes.
FAQs
Yes, Season 4 is official and is coming to Crunchyroll on April 3, 2026, where it will stream live in regions including Europe, Africa, and Oceania.
Yes, Slime Season 4 was confirmed by Crunchyroll and will continue the main story before the movie Tears of the Azure Sea arrives in theaters.
No, Ciel is not Rimuru Tempest’s wife but a Manas born from the skill Raphael, acting as a powerful support entity focused on guidance and protection, as readers can read on the Tensura Wiki.
You can watch Slime Season 4 live on Crunchyroll with a valid account, and availability may vary by region, so check your local listing and comment on the platform for updates if access is restricted.
Season 4 is planned to run across four courses, meaning it will have an extended episode count, and it will be available in Japanese with subtitle options as part of its global release.