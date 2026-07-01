The Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer Reveals Red’s Biggest Challenge Yet

The official trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 3 is here! The first preview introduces Red’s biggest challenge yet, reunites the returning voice cast, and gives fans a first look at Red and Silver’s children.

Here’s everything revealed in the trailer, including the new cast, story details, and the movie’s December 23, 2026 release date.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 | Official Trailer (2026 Movie)

What Happens in The Angry Birds Movie 3 Trailer?

Image © 2026 Paramount Pictures

The official trailer follows Red as he adjusts to fatherhood while preparing for another adventure. Calling himself “a professional full-time parent“ with “a new job,“ Red tries to raise his children, reconnect with his teenage daughter, and handle one parenting disaster after another before the action begins.

Fatherhood Takes Center Stage: Red embraces his new role as a dad while balancing family life.

Red embraces his new role as a dad while balancing family life. Teenage Challenges: June shuts down Red’s attempt to be the “cool dad” while talking on the phone.

June shuts down Red’s attempt to be the “cool dad” while talking on the phone. Baby Chaos: Olly’s diaper mishaps and sugar rush create some of the trailer’s biggest laughs.

Olly’s diaper mishaps and sugar rush create some of the trailer’s biggest laughs. Chuck and Bomb Help Out: Chuck and Bomb struggle to babysit Olly, leading to nonstop chaos.

Chuck and Bomb struggle to babysit Olly, leading to nonstop chaos. Another Mission Awaits: The trailer ends by teasing another mission that puts Red and his friends back in action.

Who in Returning in The Angry Birds Movie 3?

The trailer confirms the return of the franchise’s core cast while introducing several new voices joining The Angry Birds Movie 3. It also gives fans their first look at Red and Silver’s children, who play a major role in the story.

Jason Sudeikis : Returns as Red, who is now raising a family while preparing for another adventure.

Returns as Red, who is now raising a family while preparing for another adventure. Josh Gad: Returns as Chuck.

Returns as Chuck. Danny McBride: Returns as Bomb.

Returns as Bomb. Rachel Bloom: Returns as Silver.

Returns as Silver. New Family Members: The trailer introduces Walker Scobell as Glider, Emma Myers as June, and Psalm West as baby hatchling Olly, Red and Silver’s three children.

The trailer introduces Walker Scobell as Glider, Emma Myers as June, and Psalm West as baby hatchling Olly, Red and Silver’s three children. Also Introduced in the Trailer: Marcello Hernández, Anna Cathcart, Nikki Glaser, Salish Matter, Sam Richardson, Tim Robinson, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, MrBeast, and James Austin Johnson are all listed as part of the voice cast.

What Did the Cast Say About The Angry Birds Movie 3?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Walker Scobell and Emma Myers said joining The Angry Birds Movie 3 was a rewarding experience, even if voice acting was more challenging than they expected. They also shared how the movie gives fans a fun new look at Red as he embraces fatherhood.

Walker Scobell: Scobell said voice acting was “a lot harder than I expected,” but added, “It’s super fun. I actually ended up liking it a lot.”

Scobell said voice acting was “a lot harder than I expected,” but added, “It’s super fun. I actually ended up liking it a lot.” Emma Myers: Myers said Red “tries to be super involved” but “unintentionally really embarrasses his children,” calling it “such a dad thing to do.“

Myers said Red “tries to be super involved” but “unintentionally really embarrasses his children,” calling it “such a dad thing to do.“ Behind the Scenes: Myers said she and Scobell often laughed about finishing their recording sessions feeling “super tired” after putting so much energy into their performances.

Myers said she and Scobell often laughed about finishing their recording sessions feeling “super tired” after putting so much energy into their performances. Childhood Connection: Both actors said they grew up playing Angry Birds before joining the franchise, making the opportunity especially meaningful.

Both actors said they grew up playing Angry Birds before joining the franchise, making the opportunity especially meaningful. Fresh Direction: Their comments suggest the Third Film blends the series’ signature comedy with a stronger focus on Red’s family life.

When Will The Angry Birds Movie 3 Be Released?

The Angry Birds Movie 3 arrives in theaters during the 2026 holiday season. The Official Trailer confirms both the release date and Paramount Pictures as the franchise’s new home.

Release Date: The Angry Birds Movie 3 opens in theaters on December 23, 2026 .

The Angry Birds Movie 3 opens in theaters on . New Distributor: Paramount Pictures takes over distribution of the franchise after the Previous Angry Birds Films were released by Sony Pictures.

Paramount Pictures takes over distribution of the franchise after the Previous Angry Birds Films were released by Sony Pictures. Holiday Release: The movie will debut over the Christmas holiday weekend, making it one of Paramount’s family releases for the season.

The movie will debut over the Christmas holiday weekend, making it one of Paramount’s family releases for the season. Creative Team: John Rice directs the Third Film, while Thurop Van Orman, who directed The Angry Birds Movie 2, wrote the screenplay.

Final Thoughts

The trailer shows that The Angry Birds Movie 3 is taking Red in a fun new direction as he balances fatherhood with another action-packed adventure.

Alongside returning favorites and new family members, the film promises plenty of laughs before its December 23, 2026 release. Check back for more updates, trailers, and cast news as the premiere gets closer.

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