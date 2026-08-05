The Artful Dodger Season 3 Renewed for One Final Heist

The Artful Dodger is officially coming back for one last chapter. Hulu and Disney+ have renewed the fan-favorite series for a third and final season, with Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, and Maia Mitchell all set to return.

Filming begins in Sydney in the coming months, while the release date remains unannounced. Read on for all the confirmed details about the final season.

What Does The Artful Dodger Season 3 Renewal Confirm?

Image © 2025 Hulu / Disney+

The Artful Dodger is officially returning for one final adventure. Hulu and Disney+ have renewed the Australian historical drama for a third and final season, with production beginning in Sydney in the coming months and the main cast returning to wrap up the story.

Is The Artful Dodger Season 3 Officially the Final Season?

Image © 2025 Hulu / Disney+

Yes. Hulu and Disney+ have officially renewed The Artful Dodger for Season 3, which will also be the series’ final chapter. A follow-up to Charles Dickens’ 1838 novel Oliver Twist, the series reimagines the classic story by following Jack Dawkins years after the original events.

Announcing the renewal, Disney Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director Kylie Watson-Wheeler said, “The renewal is a testament to the quality of this show, and everyone involved in making it,“ highlighting the success the series has achieved since its debut.

Renewal Confirmed: The Artful Dodger has been renewed for a third and final season.

The Artful Dodger has been renewed for a third and final season. Production: Filming is scheduled to begin in Sydney in the coming months.

Filming is scheduled to begin in Sydney in the coming months. Creative Team: James McNamara, David Maher, and David Taylor remain the series’ co-creators.

James McNamara, David Maher, and David Taylor remain the series’ co-creators. Streaming: Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available on Disney+ internationally and Hulu in the United States.

What Has Disney Revealed About the Final Chapter?

Disney+ has not shared an official plot synopsis yet, but it says fans can expect “more grit, bigger heists and bolder hijinks” in the final season.

Disney+ also shared a statement from executive producer Jo Porter, who said, “We love that audiences have embraced the show’s unique blend of adventure, humour and romance, and we are planning for this season to be even more ambitious, surprising and unpredictable,“ teasing a bigger and more ambitious conclusion.

Official Tease: Disney promises “more grit, bigger heists and bolder hijinks.”

Disney promises “more grit, bigger heists and bolder hijinks.” Filming Update: Production begins in Sydney in the coming months.

Production begins in Sydney in the coming months. Returning Producers: Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures and Beach Road Pictures are producing the final season.

Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures and Beach Road Pictures are producing the final season. Creative Leadership: Andrew Knight returns to lead the scripting team alongside script producer Dan Knight.

Andrew Knight returns to lead the scripting team alongside script producer Dan Knight. No Premiere Date: Disney has not announced a release date for Season 3.

Which Cast Members Are Returning for The Artful Dodger Season 3?

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, and Maia Mitchell are all confirmed to return as Jack Dawkins, Fagin, and Lady Belle Fox.

In an interview with TV Insider following the Season 2 finale, Mitchell said she believes Jack and Belle are “star-crossed lovers” and hopes Season 3 shows them living together and building a domestic life.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins: Returns as the former pickpocket turned surgeon.

Returns as the former pickpocket turned surgeon. David Thewlis as Fagin: Reprises his role as Jack’s former mentor.

Reprises his role as Jack’s former mentor. Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox: Returns as the Governor’s daughter and aspiring surgeon.

Returns as the Governor’s daughter and aspiring surgeon. Season 2 Ending: Jack reunited with Belle after deciding not to leave with the Navy, while Fagin escaped authorities after Jack helped fake his death.

Final Thoughts

After two seasons of adventure, romance, and memorable twists, The Artful Dodger is finally getting the ending it was built toward. Instead of leaving fans with another cliffhanger, the confirmed final season gives the creative team the chance to wrap up Jack Dawkins’ story on its own terms.

As production gets underway, all eyes are now on Disney+ and Hulu for the first look, trailer, and official release date.

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