The Batman 2 Starts Filming as New Logo Marks Robert Pattinson’s Gotham Return

The Batman 2 is officially moving forward, with DC Studios revealing a new logo and confirming that filming is underway. Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, while Colin Farrell is set to reprise his role as Penguin. The sequel is also generating buzz over its possible villains and new cast additions.

The Batman 2 is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027, giving fans their biggest update yet.

What Has The Batman: Part II Revealed as Filming Begins?

Image © 2026 Warner Bros. / DC Studios

The Batman: Part II has revealed its official logo, confirmed that filming is underway, and generated new discussion about its cast and villain lineup.

What Does the Official The Batman: Part II Logo Show?

The biggest update is the official unveiling of The Batman: Part II logo. The reveal arrived alongside new production updates from Matt Reeves, giving fans their first major look at the sequel since the first film was released in 2022.

Reeves also shared a new image from production and posted, “Here We Go…” along with “#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2.” The update came shortly after DC Studios officially revealed the movie’s logo across its social media platforms.

Official Logo: DC Studios and Warner Bros. revealed the official logo for The Batman: Part II.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. revealed the official logo for The Batman: Part II. Updated Branding: The design retains the red aesthetic from the first film while adding DC Studios branding.

The design retains the red aesthetic from the first film while adding DC Studios branding. Production Begins: The logo reveal arrived as principal photography officially got underway.

The logo reveal arrived as principal photography officially got underway. Jeffrey Wright Returns: Jeffrey Wright confirmed he has started shooting as James Gordon.

Jeffrey Wright confirmed he has started shooting as James Gordon. Release Date: The sequel remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027.

The sequel remains scheduled for release on October 1, 2027. Elseworlds Universe: The film continues Matt Reeves‘ Batman universe outside the main DC Studios continuity.

How Big Is Colin Farrell’s Penguin Role in the Sequel?

Colin Farrell has officially confirmed that Penguin will return in The Batman: Part II. While fans expected the Gotham crime boss to have a major role, Farrell revealed that his involvement in the sequel will be more limited than many anticipated.

Speaking with Collider, Farrell praised the screenplay and said, “The script, I’ve said before, and you know, I said it to you, it’s extraordinary.” He also shared that he expects to travel to London for filming several weeks after production begins.

Penguin Returns: Farrell confirmed he is reprising his role as Oz Cobb, also known as Penguin.

Farrell confirmed he is reprising his role as Oz Cobb, also known as Penguin. Two Scenes: The actor revealed that he appears in only two scenes in the sequel.

The actor revealed that he appears in only two scenes in the sequel. London Filming: Farrell said he expects to travel to London for his work on the film.

Farrell said he expects to travel to London for his work on the film. Matt Reeves Praise: Farrell praised Reeves and his commitment to storytelling.

Farrell praised Reeves and his commitment to storytelling. Returning Batman: Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne and Batman.

Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne and Batman. Familiar Cast: Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis are also returning as James Gordon and Alfred Pennyworth.

Who Could Be the Villain in The Batman: Part II?

Sebastian Stan‘s role remains one of the biggest mysteries surrounding The Batman: Part II. He has been linked to both Harvey Dent and Victor Zsasz, adding to the speculation about who Batman will face in the sequel.

Sebastian Stan Role: Stan has been linked to a mystery role in the sequel.

Stan has been linked to a mystery role in the sequel. Harvey Dent Discussion: Harvey Dent continues to be one of the names most closely associated with the film.

Harvey Dent continues to be one of the names most closely associated with the film. Victor Zsasz Possibility: Victor Zsasz has also emerged as a possible character in the story.

Victor Zsasz has also emerged as a possible character in the story. Brian Tyree Henry: Brian Tyree Henry has been connected to the role of Harvey Dent.

Brian Tyree Henry has been connected to the role of Harvey Dent. Additional Cast Members: Scarlett Johansson is linked to Gilda Dent and Charles Dance to Christopher Dent.

Scarlett Johansson is linked to Gilda Dent and Charles Dance to Christopher Dent. Joker Status: Barry Keoghan‘s involvement has not been confirmed by Matt Reeves or DC Studios.

Final Thoughts

The Batman: Part II is finally gaining momentum after years of development and a delayed release schedule. With filming now underway, a new logo revealed, and key cast members returning, fans are getting their first real look at what comes next for Bruce Wayne in Gotham City.

While major story details remain under wraps, Matt Reeves continues to keep audiences intrigued as anticipation builds for the Dark Knight’s return. Keep checking back as more updates from the cast, crew, and production emerge.

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