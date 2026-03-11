The Boys Season 5 Gets April 2026 Release Date and Weekly Schedule

The Boys season 5 release date is officially confirmed, and fans finally know when the final chapter of the hit superhero series arrives. Prime Video announced that the fifth and final season will premiere on April 8, 2026, starting with two episodes. Every week until the last episode on May 20, 2026, there will be a new episode.

With this new release date, the story of Billy Butcher, Homelander, and The Boys is getting closer to its exciting conclusion.

The Boys – Final Season Trailer | Prime Video

Will The Boys Season 5 Release In 2026?

Image © 2026 Sony Pictures Television / Amazon MGM Studios

Fans are closely watching announcements about The Boys Season 5 release date as the superhero series approaches its biggest ending. After the shocking events of the fourth season, the story moves on to the last match, which will end the fifth and final season.

The fifth season of The Boys will be available on Prime Video on April 8, 2026. The show’s fifth and final season will start with a special premiere where the first two episodes come out at the same time.

The upcoming season will conclude the story of The Boys, which is based on the comic created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

Release Date: The Boys Season 5 release date is April 8, 2026 on Prime Video.

The Boys Season 5 release date is April 8, 2026 on Prime Video. Season Premiere: The season will start with the first two episodes released together.

The season will start with the first two episodes released together. Final Season: Season 5 is confirmed as the fifth and final season of the series.

Season 5 is confirmed as the fifth and final season of the series. Platform: The series will stream on Prime Video.

After the premiere, new episodes of Season 5 of The Boys will come out every week. There will be eight episodes in the season, and the last one will air on May 20, 2026. The Boys will start with two episodes and then continue every week, which is a little different from some Prime Video shows that release three episodes beforehand.

Episode Count: 8 episodes in total.

8 episodes in total. Weekly Releases: Episodes will release every Wednesday after the premiere.

Episodes will release every Wednesday after the premiere. Series Finale: The final episode will premiere on May 20, 2026.

The final episode will premiere on May 20, 2026. Release Pattern: The first two episodes release on April 8, followed by weekly episodes.

Where To Watch The Boys Season 5

Season 5 of The Boys will only be available to stream on Prime Video, which is also where all of the previous seasons of the superhero show were released. When The Boys Season 5 comes out on April, Prime Video subscribers can watch the season premiere on any device that supports it around the world.

Streaming Platform: The Boys Season 5 streams exclusively on Prime Video.

The Boys Season 5 streams exclusively on Prime Video. Availability: The season becomes available globally where Prime Video operates.

The season becomes available globally where Prime Video operates. Subscription Requirement: Viewers need an active Prime Video subscription to watch The Boys Season 5.

Viewers need an active Prime Video subscription to watch The Boys Season 5. Previous Seasons: Earlier seasons of The Boys are already available to watch on Prime Video.

Earlier seasons of The Boys are already available to watch on Prime Video. Device Access: Episodes can be watched on TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and web browsers.

Final Thoughts

The Boys season 5 release date brings the superhero show’s final chapter closer, and fans can expect some very intense events as the story comes to a close. The cast and crew, including the man called Mother’s Milk, Ryan Butcher, and the full team, prepare for the last time to face powerful superheroes connected to Compound V.

Showrunner Paul Grellong and David Reed helped make this year’s episodes. Don’t miss the full trailer, and stay tuned for the end.

FAQs