The Chi Season 8 Final Season Sets May 2026 Premiere

The Chi season 8 will be the last installment of Lena Waithe’s drama series when it airs on Friday, May 22, 2026. Ten episodes will be added every Friday to Paramount+ Premium, where you can stream the new season.

The characters on South Side Chicago have to deal with tough decisions, family history, conflict, happiness, and sadness during the coldest winter yet in the show’s first look teaser.

The Chi Season 8 Date Announcement | May 22

Image © 2026 Paramount

It’s now clear when The Chi season 8 will start. Paramount has announced that the eighth and final season will begin on Paramount+ Premium on May 22, 2026.

In the last season, the story of The Chi Season 8 will return to the south side of Chicago, where all decisions are affected by community, redemption, friend ties, motherly bonds, and the stresses of everyday life. Please leave one simple reg note for people who are in charge of a Paramount account before the May premiere.

Image © 2026 Paramount

The eighth season will come out in parts, not all at once. Variety confirms the same premiere date and says the show will end after eight seasons. Deadline says that a new batch of 10 episodes comes out every Friday.

Release Date: The premiere is May 22, 2026 , and this post should note that the renewed drama is ending with a purpose.

The premiere is , and this post should note that the renewed drama is ending with a purpose. Episode Plan: The season has 10 episodes, with more posts likely as titles and dates appear.

The season has 10 episodes, with more posts likely as titles and dates appear. Series History: Showtime helped build its history, placing it beside Dexter and other long running dramas.

Showtime helped build its history, placing it beside Dexter and other long running dramas. Past Context: Yahoo noted the news came after the past season ended its 12 episode run.

What Does The Chi Season 8 Teaser Reveal?

Image © 2026 Paramount

According to the teaser, the cast will have the coldest winter ever. Someone on ScreenRant says that the teaser uses the phrase “life moves quickly and everything must come to an end.” The logline adds that life or death choices must be made, with death choices tied to legacy, conflict, joy, pain, and an emotionally riveting close.

Story Focus: The drama returns to the south side of Chicago, where life-or-death pressure tests every account of loyalty.

The drama returns to the south side of Chicago, where life-or-death pressure tests every account of loyalty. Main Characters: The show stars Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington, Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams, Shamon Brown Jr as Papa, Michael V Epps as Jake Taylor, Hannaha Hall as Tiffany, Luke James, and Jason Weaver.

The show stars Jacob Latimore as Emmett Washington, Birgundi Baker as Kiesha Williams, Shamon Brown Jr as Papa, Michael V Epps as Jake Taylor, Hannaha Hall as Tiffany, Luke James, and Jason Weaver. Tone: The teaser is hot with final emotion, but it does not spoil every turn.

The teaser is hot with final emotion, but it does not spoil every turn. Useful Source: Check the official Paramount Plus page to watch clips and updates.

Where Can You Watch The Chi Season 8?

Image © 2026 Paramount

Paramount+ Premium lets people watch. Lena Waithe created the show and is also the executive producer under her Hillman Grad banner. Jewel Coronel works for Uncut Gems and Justin Hillian works for Hillianaire Productions. They keep the business and production team steady for the final run.

Production Team: Additional executive producers include Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Resheida Brady Anderson, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Naomi Funabashi, Rishi Rajani, and James Rogers III.

Additional executive producers include Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Resheida Brady Anderson, Derek Dudley, Shelby Stone, Naomi Funabashi, Rishi Rajani, and James Rogers III. Directors: Quincy Lenear Gossfield returns with Deondray Gossfield to direct multiple episodes after being promoted as co-executive producers for multiple episodes.

Quincy Lenear Gossfield returns with Deondray Gossfield to direct multiple episodes after being promoted as co-executive producers for multiple episodes. Cast Check: Fans may use IMDb for first season credits, January or October listings, and older Showtime cast notes.

Fans may use IMDb for first season credits, January or October listings, and older Showtime cast notes. Viewing Note: This is a clear final season watch plan for anyone following The Chi from its first season.

Final Thoughts

The Chi season 8 will end on May 22, 2026. It is the eighth and final season of Lena Waithe’s well-known drama. The last season will be available to stream on Paramount+ Premium, with 10 new episodes coming out every week.

With decisions about life and death coming up, the South Side of Chicago story is getting closer to an ending that will make you cry. Keep checking the official Paramount+ updates for the newest trailer, information about the episodes, and information on how to watch them.

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