The Chosen Season 6 Teaser Begins the Final Road to the Cross

The Chosen Season 6 will bring viewers into Jesus’ final 24 hours, making it the show’s darkest and most emotional chapter yet. The season premieres on Prime Video on November 15, 2026, with the first three episodes released together. New episodes will follow weekly through December 6, 2026.

The story will end with a feature-length theatrical finale planned for spring 2027. Expect intense drama, familiar characters, and a closer look at the events leading to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

The Chosen: SEASON 6 TEASER

What Does The Chosen Season 6 Teaser Reveal About Jesus’ Final Hours?

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The official teaser for The Chosen Season 6 gives fans their first look at the series’ most emotional chapter. As the second to last season, it follows the events after the Last Supper and focuses on Jesus’ final day before the cross. Creator Dallas Jenkins calls this chapter the biggest and heaviest yet, with meaningful moments for viewers of faith.

What Happens in The Chosen Season 6 Teaser?

Image © 2026 Prime Video

The footage sets a serious tone. It begins with an emotional moment between Jesus and His mother. The trailer then shifts to His arrest, tension in Jerusalem, and the path that leads to His death. Jonathan Roumie returns as Jesus, keeping the focus on emotion instead of spectacle.

The series continues to explore Jesus’ life through the people closest to Him. Familiar characters return, showing how each one responds to a moment in history. The clips avoid revealing every detail, but they show the pain, fear, and faith shaping the season.

Opening Scene: The trailer starts with a moving exchange before showing Jesus’ arrest and final hours.

The trailer starts with a moving exchange before showing Jesus’ arrest and final hours. Main Theme: The story centers on surrender, sacrifice, and the journey toward the cross.

The story centers on surrender, sacrifice, and the journey toward the cross. Returning Cast: Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, Big James, Peter, John, and other cast members return.

Jonathan Roumie, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, Noah James as Andrew, Big James, Peter, John, and other cast members return. Official Trailer: Dallas Jenkins introduced the footage during a livestream.

Dallas Jenkins introduced the footage during a livestream. What to Expect: The teaser avoids major spoilers while building interest in the story ahead.

When Does The Chosen Season 6 Premiere on Prime Video?

Image © 2026 Prime Video

The Chosen Season 6 premieres on Prime Video on November 15, 2026, with the first three episodes released together. New episodes will arrive each week through December 6, 2026. Official reports also confirm a theatrical debut in spring 2027. This big screen experience will complete the season before the seventh season begins.

This release plan makes the season different from any other season. Amazon MGM Studios and the production team designed the chapter as a film event for theaters.

Streaming Release: Episodes 1 to 3 arrive on November 15, followed by weekly episodes through December 6.

Episodes 1 to 3 arrive on November 15, followed by weekly episodes through December 6. Theatrical Debut: The finale is planned for spring 2027 and will play in theaters.

The finale is planned for spring 2027 and will play in theaters. Distribution Partner: Amazon MGM Studios is handling the Prime Video release.

Amazon MGM Studios is handling the Prime Video release. Future Viewing: After Prime Video’s exclusive window, the episodes are expected to reach The Chosen app.

After Prime Video’s exclusive window, the episodes are expected to reach The Chosen app. Big Screen Experience: Jenkins says the story was planned as both television and a movie-style event.

How Does Season 5 Set Up Jesus’ Final Day in Season 6?

Image © 2026 Prime Video

Season 5 ended with the Last Supper and rising conflict around Jesus. Those events continue directly into The Chosen Season 6, which follows His final hours before death. Creator Dallas Jenkins, writer Ryan Swanson, producer Tyler Thompson, and the team have shared behind the scenes that this story required more planning, visual effects, and filming than earlier seasons.

The returning cast carries forward storylines that fans have followed for years. Peter, John, Mary Magdalene, Big James, and the other disciples face fear, doubt, and difficult choices. Jenkins has also said the project remains fully funded by its audience, showing how viewers support the series through comments and shared clips.

Story Connection: Season 6 begins after the Last Supper with no major time jump.

Season 6 begins after the Last Supper with no major time jump. Creative Team: Dallas Jenkins, Ryan Swanson, and Tyler Thompson continue to guide the project.

Dallas Jenkins, Ryan Swanson, and Tyler Thompson continue to guide the project. Production Scale: The season needed more behind the scenes work, visual effects, and filming.

The season needed more behind the scenes work, visual effects, and filming. Global Support: Fans around the world continue to support the fully funded series.

Fans around the world continue to support the fully funded series. What Comes Next: The story moves toward the cross and prepares viewers for the seventh season.

Final Thoughts

The Chosen Season 6 is shaping up to be the most emotional chapter of the series so far. It will cover Jesus’ final hours before the cross while setting the stage for the resurrection and the seventh season. Produced for both streaming and a theatrical experience, the series continues to attract a global audience.

While fans wait for the official release, they can watch the trailer, revisit previous seasons, and subscribe for future updates. More news may arrive during the summer or by March as the premiere gets closer.

In the meantime, every new sign, clip, and behind-the-scenes update gives viewers a better understanding of the story from its beginning to its most brutal moments. The TV series remains one of the most talked-about faith-based movie adaptations starring Jonathan Roumie.

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