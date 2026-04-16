The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Gets a Major Filming Update as Eddie Redmayne Returns

The Day of the Jackal season 2 is already in production, with filming confirmed across Europe and major updates on cast and story. Eddie Redmayne returns as the highly elusive lone assassin, while new episodes promise bigger stakes and deeper plot twists.

This article tells you exactly what to expect by talking about filming locations, characters who are coming back, and what happens after the first season ends.

Is The Day of the Jackal Season 2 Filming Now?

Image © 2024 Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited

The Day of the Jackal season 2 is moving forward with active production updates across Europe and strong momentum after the first season. Reports confirm filming, returning cast, and evolving plot details tied to the elusive assassin story.

Eddie Redmayne Spotted Filming in Budapest

Eddie Redmayne returns as the highly elusive lone assassin, with filming activity spotted in Budapest as part of The Day of the Jackal season 2 production. Reports from Hungary Today confirm real on-location shooting, with the city doubling for key story settings tied to the expanding Europe-based plot.

On-location shoot confirmed: Production crews filmed scenes in Budapest during the first week of shooting.

Production crews filmed scenes in Budapest during the first week of shooting. Café turned into fictional set: A real café in District VIII was renamed “Baroneasa” for filming purposes.

A real café in District VIII was renamed “Baroneasa” for filming purposes. Signals global production scale: The move outside London shows Sky Atlantic and Peacock expanding the story scope.

The move outside London shows Sky Atlantic and Peacock expanding the story scope. Political setting teased: The story will take viewers to Chisinau, Moldova, during an election campaign setting.

The story will take viewers to Chisinau, Moldova, during an election campaign setting. Character continuity: Redmayne continues the assassin arc that defined the first season and its finale moments.

Season 2 Production Already Started

Deadline confirms that The Day of the Jackal season 2 is now in production, reinforcing earlier updates tied to Jackal season timelines. The series continues with series creator Ronan Bennett and screenwriter David Harrower still involved in shaping the story.

Filming began early 2026: Production started shortly after the finale.

Production started shortly after the finale. Quick follow-up after season 1: Strong fan response reduced wait time between releases.

Strong fan response reduced wait time between releases. Strong network confidence: Sky and Peacock backed the project despite other commitments from writers.

Sky and Peacock backed the project despite other commitments from writers. Creative continuity: Screenwriter David Harrower now leads the creative direction.

Screenwriter David Harrower now leads the creative direction. Returning leads: Lashana Lynch continues as the tenacious British intelligence officer tracking the assassin.

Season 2 Teases Bigger Twists

Eddie Redmayne teased that The Day of the Jackal season 2 will feature “brilliant twists and turns,” signaling a more ambitious continuation. The narrative builds on the destruction and tension left behind in the first season.

More complex storyline: The plot evolves beyond single hits into layered global missions.

The plot evolves beyond single hits into layered global missions. Expanded global scope: Locations across Europe support a wider geopolitical thriller story.

Locations across Europe support a wider geopolitical thriller story. Deeper character arcs: The assassin and intelligence officer face shifting truth and moral conflicts.

The assassin and intelligence officer face shifting truth and moral conflicts. New cast members introduced: Pablo Schreiber and other additions expand the story depth.

Pablo Schreiber and other additions expand the story depth. Higher stakes: Each episode raises tension around survival, family, and identity within the story.

Final Thoughts

The Day of the Jackal season 2 continues building momentum as the second season moves deeper into a story of a highly elusive lone assassin living carrying consequences after leaving destruction across Europe.

With Eddie Redmayne as the star, backed by executive producer Ronan Bennett, the plot tracks each latest kill, the wake search, and how it all wraps toward the end. The story keeps tension high, making every episode stand out for fans waiting to see what happens next.

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