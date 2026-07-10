The Gentlemen Season 2 Release Date Set as Teaser Shows Eddie Wants Everything

The Gentlemen season 2 is officially back in business, and the new teaser doesn’t hold back. Netflix has confirmed that the hit crime series returns on September 3, 2026, while the first footage shows Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass taking their operation into even more dangerous territory.

From bigger ambitions to new faces, here’s everything the teaser reveals before the series returns.

The Gentlemen: Season 2 | Official Teaser | Netflix

The first teaser gives fans an official preview of The Gentlemen season 2 while teasing bigger conflicts ahead. It focuses on Eddie Horniman, Susie Glass, and the growing danger surrounding Bobby Glass’ criminal empire overseas.

What Happens in The Gentlemen Season 2 Teaser?

Image © 2026 Christopher Raphael / Netflix

The teaser reveals that Eddie Horniman has fully embraced his place in the criminal underworld one year after the events of Season 1. Working alongside Susie Glass, Eddie is no longer focused on protecting the Halstead estate.

Instead, he sets out to expand Bobby Glass’ overseas enterprise, bringing dangerous rivals and bigger risks.

Official Setup: A year has passed since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work with Susie’s father, Bobby Glass, as they expand his overseas criminal operation.

A year has passed since Eddie and Susie joined forces to work with Susie’s father, Bobby Glass, as they expand his overseas criminal operation. Opening Line: Eddie says he wants “everything,” signaling his growing ambition.

Eddie says he wants “everything,” signaling his growing ambition. Italy Expansion: Eddie says they’re moving from “living in the zoo” to “living in the jungle,” as the operation shifts to Italy.

Eddie says they’re moving from “living in the zoo” to “living in the jungle,” as the operation shifts to Italy. New Rival: Sergio Castellitto appears as Marco Moretti, a powerful Italian crime boss, while Michele Morrone joins as Cico Maldini.

Sergio Castellitto appears as Marco Moretti, a powerful Italian crime boss, while Michele Morrone joins as Cico Maldini. Action: The teaser features luxury villas, expensive cars, stacks of money, gunfire, fights, and even a tiger before confirming the September 3 premiere.

Image © 2026 Matt Towers / Netflix

Yes. The teaser ends by confirming that The Gentlemen Season 2 premieres on Netflix on September 3, 2026. It also gives fans their first official footage from the new season, while Netflix released first-look images alongside the teaser.

Premiere: The Gentlemen Season 2 arrives on September 3, 2026.

The Gentlemen Season 2 arrives on September 3, 2026. Episodes: All eight episodes will be available on release day.

All eight episodes will be available on release day. Time Jump: The story begins one year after Season 1.

The story begins one year after Season 1. Official Setup: Eddie and Susie continue expanding Bobby Glass’ criminal empire overseas.

Eddie and Susie continue expanding Bobby Glass’ criminal empire overseas. Final Warning: Netflix closes the synopsis with, “Unfettered ambition never ends well.“

Which Cast Members and New Characters Appear in the Teaser?

Image © 2026 Matt Towers / Netflix

The teaser brings back many of the main cast while also introducing several new characters who will shape the next chapter. Eddie and Susie remain at the center of the story as they continue building the enterprise.

Final Thoughts

The Gentlemen Season 2 looks set to build on everything that made the first season a hit, with Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass stepping into a much bigger criminal world. The teaser offers just enough to spark questions without revealing too much, while introducing new faces and confirming the story’s move beyond the Halstead estate.

With the September 3 premiere now locked in, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see how the next chapter unfolds on Netflix.

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