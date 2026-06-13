The Hunt for Gollum Brings Frodo Back, But His Role May Be Smaller Than Fans Expected

Fans are heading back to Middle-earth with The Hunt for Gollum, but Frodo may not be the main focus this time. Andy Serkis returns as both Gollum and the director, while Elijah Wood says his role is “relatively small.”

The story is expected to follow Aragorn, aka Strider, during a shadowed time before the fellowship’s formation, with Gandalf directing operations as the search for Gollum begins. With returning stars, new cast members, and a 2027 release date, there is plenty to look forward to, and thankfully, not just another story about too much bread in the Shire.

Image © 2003 New Line Cinema

The most important change to The Hunt for Gollum is that Frodo will not be the main focus. Ezekiel Wood said that his part is “relatively small,” which helps explain how the movie went in that direction.

The story probably won’t repeat the first three Lord of the Rings movies. Instead, it will follow Gandalf and Aragorn as they try to find Gollum before Dark Lord Sauron finds out more about the One Ring.

Why Elijah Wood Says This Feels Like A Family Reunion

Elijah Wood said that the movie was like a “family reunion” because so many people from The Lord of the Rings trilogy are back. The production and screenplay have something to do with Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou. Andy Serkis is also back as both the director and the creature Gollum.

Returning team: Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens helped shape the original trilogy and the Hobbit trilogy, so their return gives fans hope.

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens helped shape the original trilogy and the Hobbit trilogy, so their return gives fans hope. Familiar cast: Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf, while Andy Serkis comes back as Gollum.

Ian McKellen returns as Gandalf, while Andy Serkis comes back as Gollum. Strong connection: The film feels tied to the older movies because many key names are back.

The film feels tied to the older movies because many key names are back. Fan interest: This update matters because fans trust the people who built Middle-earth on screen.

This update matters because fans trust the people who built Middle-earth on screen. Nostalgia factor: The reunion gives the rings franchise a familiar sound, look, and feeling.

What Frodo’s “Relatively Small” Part Means For The Story

It makes sense that Frodo doesn’t play a big part because the story takes place before the fellowship is formed. This is the time in the shadows between when Bilbo Baggins gets the One Ring and when Frodo starts his journey. Aragorn, also known as Strider, is probably sent on the hunt for the elusive creature by Gandalf, who is in charge of everything.

Main story: The film focuses on Aragorn and Gandalf trying to find Gollum.

The film focuses on Aragorn and Gandalf trying to find Gollum. Core danger: Sauron wants information about the Ring, and Gollum may know too much.

Sauron wants information about the Ring, and Gollum may know too much. Timeline clue: The story may connect to Bilbo’s birthday disappearance and the years before Frodo leaves the Shire.

The story may connect to Bilbo’s birthday disappearance and the years before Frodo leaves the Shire. Frodo’s place: Frodo may appear to support the story, but he is not expected to lead it.

Frodo may appear to support the story, but he is not expected to lead it. Adventure hook: The search works as an adventure story with danger, mystery, and pressure.

Who Is Returning And Who Is New In Middle-earth?

There are both new and old characters in the cast. Ian McKellen is back as Gandalf, the Grey Wizard, and Andy Serkis is back as Gollum. Plus, news sources say that Jamie Dornan is playing Aragorn, the part that Viggo Mortensen used to play. That means this movie adds a big new page to the history of The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt.

Returning names: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and Andy Serkis help link the film to the earlier movies.

Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and Andy Serkis help link the film to the earlier movies. New cast: Leo Woodall and Kate Winslet are linked to new characters in the story.

Leo Woodall and Kate Winslet are linked to new characters in the story. Aragorn update: Jamie Dornan is reportedly playing Aragorn, also known as Ranger Strider.

Jamie Dornan is reportedly playing Aragorn, also known as Ranger Strider. Gollum focus: The film may show how young Sméagol became ring consumed by his precious.

The film may show how young Sméagol became ring consumed by his precious. Bigger world: The story can expand Tolkien’s books without losing the heart of Middle-earth.

Final Thoughts

Andrew Serkis is directing the real movie The Hunt for Gollum, which is set before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring. According to reports, Jamie Dornan will play Aragorn, and writers have hinted at a deeper psychological story.

For fans following updates through a Tolkien fan site or other trusted sources, the film promises a closer look at the Ring Lost Years, Gollum’s path toward Mordor, and the threats facing Middle-earth before the rise of the endless lord.

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