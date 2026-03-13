The Last of Us Season 3 Filming Starts in 2026 as Cast Changes Emerge

Officially, The Last of Us Season 3 is moving forward, and fans can’t wait for the next part of the HBO show. Filming is expected to last until late 2026. Production is set to start in early 2026. Due to the lengthy production process, the new season might not come out until around 2027, though HBO has not yet confirmed a date.

So far, this is what we know about the cast, the story, and what might happen in the next season.

Has The Last of Us Season 3 Been Filmed Yet?

Image © 2025 Liane Hentscher / HBO

Fans can’t wait to find out if the next episode of the TV show has already started filming. New information from the cast and production team makes it clear where Season 3 of The Last of Us is now.

Current Production Status Of The Last of Us Season 3

As the production team gets ready for the next part of the HBO show, The Last of Us Season 3, things are moving forward. The new season continues to use events from the second game while adding to the story for TV viewers.

Production Start: Filming for The Last of Us Season 3 is scheduled to begin in Metro Vancouver in early March 2026.

Filming for The Last of Us Season 3 is scheduled to begin in Metro Vancouver in early March 2026. Filming Timeline: Production is expected to continue for most of 2026, with filming reportedly scheduled through November 27, 2026.

Production is expected to continue for most of 2026, with filming reportedly scheduled through November 27, 2026. Extended Production Schedule: The upcoming season is expected to have one of the longest filming schedules of the series so far.

The upcoming season is expected to have one of the of the series so far. Series Future: HBO has not officially confirmed if The Last of Us Season 3 will be the final season of the series.

Behind The Scenes Progress And Planning

While production moves forward, the people who worked on The Last of Us keep planning the next part of the story. The series is still very much linked to the original video game made by Naughty Dog.

Showrunner Leadership: Craig Mazin continues guiding the television series as showrunner.

Craig Mazin continues guiding the television series as showrunner. Creator Role Change: Neil Druckmann stepped back from writing and directing duties for the new season but remains involved as co creator and executive producer.

Neil Druckmann stepped back from writing and directing duties for the new season but remains involved as co creator and executive producer. Story Direction: The new season continues adapting events from The Last of Us Part II.

The new season continues adapting events from The Last of Us Part II. Cast Preparation: Actors have begun preparing for filming, including Kaitlyn Dever getting ready for a larger role in the upcoming season.

Actors have begun preparing for filming, including Kaitlyn Dever getting ready for a larger role in the upcoming season. Narrative Focus: The story is expected to revisit key events from Abby’s perspective.

What Plot Direction Could The Last of Us Season 3 Take?

Image © 2025 Liane Hentscher / HBO

The next chapter of the HBO series continues adapting the story from The Last of Us Part II. The upcoming season is expected to shift the narrative perspective and revisit events shown in the previous season.

Abby’s Perspective In The Next Chapter

The story of The Last of Us Season 3 is expected to focus heavily on Abby’s storyline from The Last of Us Part II. This shift mirrors the narrative structure used in the video game.

Source Material: The story continues adapting events from The Last of Us Part II created by Naughty Dog.

The story continues adapting events from The Last of Us Part II created by Naughty Dog. Perspective Shift: The new season shifts focus toward Abby’s side of the story.

The new season shifts focus toward Abby’s side of the story. Story Timeline: The narrative revisits events around Seattle during the same period shown in the previous season.

The narrative revisits events around Seattle during the same period shown in the previous season. Character Focus: Abby becomes a central character whose story expands the overall narrative.

Abby becomes a central character whose story expands the overall narrative. Parallel Storytelling: The season shows events happening at the same time from a different perspective.

Major Conflicts And Character Arcs To Expect

The next chapter continues the tensions created during the previous season. The storyline builds on the conflict between key characters introduced earlier in the series.

Ellie’s Return: Bella Ramsey is expected to return as Ellie as the story continues following the events of Season 2.

Bella Ramsey is expected to return as Ellie as the story continues following the events of Season 2. Abby’s Storyline: Kaitlyn Dever leads the narrative as Abby as her story becomes the main focus.

Kaitlyn Dever leads the narrative as Abby as her story becomes the main focus. Continuing Characters: Returning characters may include Dina, Tommy, and others connected to the ongoing conflict.

Returning characters may include Dina, Tommy, and others connected to the ongoing conflict. Expanding Cast: Additional characters from the video game may appear as the story develops.

Additional characters from the video game may appear as the story develops. Ongoing Narrative: The series continues adapting the broader storyline established in the second game.

Who Is In The Last Of Us Season 3 Cast?

Image © 2025 Liane Hentscher / HBO

Casting changes are already being reported as development continues. The HBO series maintains its core characters while also introducing new performers connected to the next storyline.

Confirmed Returning Cast Members

Several familiar actors from previous seasons are expected to return for the next chapter of the HBO series. These performers continue portraying key characters from The Last of Us storyline.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams: Returns as the central survivor whose story continues after the events of Season 2.

Returns as the central survivor whose story continues after the events of Season 2. Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson: Leads the storyline as the narrative shifts toward Abby’s perspective.

Leads the storyline as the narrative shifts toward Abby’s perspective. Isabela Merced as Dina: Continues portraying Ellie’s close ally and companion.

Continues portraying Ellie’s close ally and companion. Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller: Returns as Joel’s brother and an important figure connected to Ellie’s story.

Returns as Joel’s brother and an important figure connected to Ellie’s story. Jeffrey Wright as Isaac Dixon: Reprises his role as the leader of the WLF faction.

New Cast Members And Character Changes

Production updates also confirm several casting adjustments as the story expands in the new season.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Manny Alvarez: Takes over the role after Danny Ramirez exited due to a scheduling conflict.

Takes over the role after Danny Ramirez exited due to a scheduling conflict. Clea DuVall as a Seraphite: Joins the series as a member of the religious group introduced earlier in the story.

Could Joel Come Back To Life?

Image © 2025 Liane Hentscher / HBO

The fate of Joel remains one of the most discussed topics among fans of the last of us season. The story from the video game and the HBO adaptation makes Joel’s death a defining moment, yet many viewers still wonder if the character could appear again in some form.

Joel’s Fate In The Story

Joel’s death is one of the most important events that Naughty Dog brought over from the source material. The second part of the video game has this moment that changes the whole story’s direction and the characters’ goals.

Story Turning Point: Joel’s death in the second game becomes the event that drives the emotional conflict throughout the last of us season.

Joel’s death in the second game becomes the event that drives the emotional conflict throughout the last of us season. Character Impact: Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, begins a new path influenced by the loss of Joel.

Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, begins a new path influenced by the loss of Joel. Source Material Accuracy: The HBO television series closely follows the narrative established in the video game created by Naughty Dog.

The HBO television series closely follows the narrative established in the video game created by Naughty Dog. Emotional Weight: The death of Joel highlights the harsh consequences and survival struggles shown throughout the story.

The death of Joel highlights the harsh consequences and survival struggles shown throughout the story. Narrative Purpose: Writers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann treat the moment as a major turning point that reshapes the characters and their motivations.

Possible Ways Joel Could Still Appear

Joel isn’t alive anymore in the main storyline, but the character could still show up in later episodes of the TV show. The ways the story is told in the video game adaptation let memories and events from the past come back to life on screen.

Flashback Scenes: Pedro Pascal could appear in scenes revisiting earlier moments between Joel and Ellie.

Pedro Pascal could appear in scenes revisiting earlier moments between Joel and Ellie. Memory Sequences: The story may include memories that show how Joel continues influencing Ellie’s decisions.

The story may include memories that show how Joel continues influencing Ellie’s decisions. Timeline Storytelling: Episodes may return to earlier moments from the first season or second season from another viewpoint.

Episodes may return to earlier moments from the first season or second season from another viewpoint. Character Influence: Joel’s past actions continue shaping the choices made by the remaining characters.

Joel’s past actions continue shaping the choices made by the remaining characters. Narrative Continuity: The television series often uses flashbacks to expand story details from the first game and second game.

Final Thoughts

The next part of The Last of Us continues to build a bigger story that connects the TV show and the original video game. The people working on our HBO show have confirmed that they plan to start filming as soon as the project moves forward.

While the creators think about how the show could support more seasons based on the final direction, the story will keep building up character arcs. Fans can look forward to bigger fights, more emotional scenes, and more of the world that has been built up so far.

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