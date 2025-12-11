The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Release Date: Plot, Cast & Netflix Premiere Guide

Image © 2025 Lara Solanki / Netflix

Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is coming back to Netflix on February 5, 2026. In the new season, Mickey Haller becomes his own client after being accused of murder. This chapter is based on Michael Connelly’s book The Law of Innocence. It will have a lot of courtroom drama, emotional twists, and a deeper look at Mickey’s fight for justice and redemption.

Is There Going to Be a Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer?

Netflix Tudum announced that there will be a fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer, and it will come out on February 5, 2026. In the fourth season of the popular crime drama, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s character Mickey Haller will face his most personal legal fight yet. In the new season, Mickey is on the wrong side of the courtroom because he is accused of murder. This is based on Michael Connelly’s sixth book, The Law of Innocence.

After the shocking discovery of Sam Scales’ body in Mickey’s Lincoln trunk, the story begins after the third season finale. In the new season, Mickey’s entire team comes together to find the truth and stop Sam’s last scam, all while dealing with Los Angeles’s corruption and betrayal. The Economic Times says that the next episodes will have a mix of suspense, emotion, and courtroom strategy.

The Plot of the Fourth Season

In Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller’s personal problem is the main story as he becomes his own client. Co-showrunners of the show Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have said that this chapter is the biggest roller coaster yet and pushes Mickey’s honesty and family ties to the limit.

Mickey’s Struggle for Redemption

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the fourth season is not just about legal battles but also about identity and redemption. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 explores Mickey’s time under extreme pressure as he tries to hold his practice together and protect his family’s future.

Who Will Be in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Cast?

The cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 includes both returning characters and new ones. This mix promises a season full of tension and moments that focus on the characters. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Cisco, and Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Mickey’s ex-wife and an important legal partner, are all coming back.

In the fourth season, new characters are introduced who make it harder for Mickey to fight for what is right. What’s on Netflix says that there will be new characters in The Lincoln Lawyer, and each one will have their own secrets and reasons for being there.

Returning Cast Members

As the series enters its new season, the familiar faces make sure that there is continuity and depth. Each character who comes back helps Mickey Haller prove he is not guilty.

New Faces and Guest Roles

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 lineup expands with an impressive new roster of talent. From fierce prosecutors to federal agents, the new additions raise the stakes for Mickey’s defense.

Each actor adds to the growing world of Lincoln Lawyer, where justice, loyalty, and truth intertwine. As Mickey faces his toughest trial, both in court and in life, fans can expect the new season to test every alliance and reveal how far one man will go to clear his name.

Has The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 Been Filmed?

The Economic Times reports that The Lincoln Lawyer season 4 is done being filmed and will come out on Netflix on February 5, 2026. The fourth season of the legal drama was mostly filmed in Los Angeles from the beginning to the middle of 2025 and finished in the summer. Michael Connelly’s sixth book, The Law of Innocence, inspired the story. It puts Mickey Haller, played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, in his hardest case yet: defending himself against a murder charge.

The season explores the fallout from the season finale turned twist, in which there is an unexpected turn in Mickey’s case. Some scenes were shot in courtrooms and interview rooms, which made the movie feel more realistic and emotional. Rulfo said that this chapter is like his own personal challenges because Mickey Haller’s entire family, including Hayley Haller, gets involved in his trial.

The Emotional Climax Behind Filming

According to Netflix Tudum, the crew described Season 4 as an emotional roller coaster. The personal challenge Mickey faces becomes a battle for his identity as well as his freedom.

Who Was Dead in the Trunk at the End of Lincoln Lawyer?

Yahoo Entertainment explained that the shocking turn of events in Season 3’s last episode, which showed Sam Scales’ body in Mickey’s car trunk, left fans without words. This event sets up The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, turning Mickey Haller from defense attorney to defendant.

The new fourth season picks up right after the last episode and shows how Mickey and his whole family deal with the scandal. In the first-look photos from What’s on Netflix, Garcia Rulfo plays Mickey in an interview room, fighting against false claims.

The Story’s Biggest Cliffhanger

The Lincoln Lawyer season builds suspense through new characters and complex storytelling. Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and Kyle Richards return with Sasha Alexander, Javon Johnson, Gloria Dayton, and Marcus Henderson, which makes Mickey’s case more emotional.

As the story unfolds, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 promises a whole season of intensity, family bonds, and redemption. With its mix of courtroom strategy and heartfelt storytelling, it cements Mickey Haller’s journey as one of Netflix’s most gripping sagas.

Final Thoughts

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is looking like it will be one of the most intense chapters yet for Mickey Haller. With its confirmed Netflix release date, this season dives deep into justice, family, and redemption.

It has emotional twists and stars returning, like Neve Campbell and Becki Newton. With everything from court cases to shocking betrayals, this promises to be the biggest cliffhanger yet, leaving fans excited to see what happens next with Mickey’s character.

FAQs