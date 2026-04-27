The Orville Season 4 Is Written and Ready, but There’s Still One Big Problem

The official date for The Orville season 4 has not been set yet, but there is big news. Based on what Seth MacFarlane says, 10 scripts for the new season are already written. Production time is the main reason for the delay, not a lack of story.

Fans can expect more information before a launch date is announced since Hulu hasn’t confirmed filming or a premiere window.

Is The Orville Season 4 Finally Moving Forward?

Image © 2022 20th Television / Fuzzy Door

The Orville season 4 is moving along on paper, but it hasn’t been filmed yet. According to a Hollywood reporter, Seth MacFarlane said that season 4 is already written and has ten scripts ready. That is good news for fans who want more episodes after the third season.

Although the fourth season is ready to go, it needs time, planning for the cast, special effects, and post-production.

The biggest change is easy to see. As the new season’s writing team has already finished their work, the story is no longer the main issue. MacFarlane, the Family Guy creator and executive producer, says it’s “just a question” of when he can focus on the show amidst “all the other stuff” he has to do.

Completed Scripts: The fourth season has ten scripts ready, which means the creative plan is already in place.

The fourth season has ten scripts ready, which means the creative plan is already in place. Trusted Source: The Hollywood Reporter shared the key update directly from MacFarlane.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the key update directly from MacFarlane. What It Means: Season 4 is written, but that does not mean filming has started.

Season 4 is written, but that does not mean filming has started. Fan Value: Viewers can have hope, but they should not expect a release date until production begins.

What Is Hindering The Orville Season 4 From Production

Image © 2022 20th Television / Fuzzy Door

The main hurdle is MacFarlane’s busy schedule. He is also known for Family Guy and other projects, which makes it hard for him to find time to film the sci-fi dramedy series. Sets, space scenes, special effects, and careful post-production are also some of the things that make The Orville an expensive show.

Schedule Problem: MacFarlane blames himself for the delay because he must make time to lead the project.

MacFarlane blames himself for the delay because he must make time to lead the project. Production Cost: Sci-fi shows take longer because effects and editing are a major part of each episode.

Sci-fi shows take longer because effects and editing are a major part of each episode. Streaming Factor: The show moved from Fox to a streaming service with New Horizons, which changed its release path.

The show moved from Fox to a streaming service with New Horizons, which changed its release path. Realistic Outlook: The show can “hit the ground running,” but only when the cast and production team are ready.

That brings up another big question: who will play in the series? Ed Mercer, Kelly Grayson, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Penny Johnson Jerald, Mark Jackson, Anne Winters, and other cast members are on the USS Orville’s crew. Fans are paying close attention because Adrianne Palicki’s future as first officer Kelly Grayson is not clear.

Returning Cast: The entire cast has not been confirmed for the new season.

The entire cast has not been confirmed for the new season. Key Concern: Adrianne Palicki has suggested that long breaks made the show hard for her schedule.

Adrianne Palicki has suggested that long breaks made the show hard for her schedule. Story Impact: If major cast members leave, some character development may need to change.

If major cast members leave, some character development may need to change. Why Fans Care: Trek fans see the show as a love letter to Star Trek, Next Generation, Lower Decks, and the best Star Trek traditions.

Final Thoughts

While The Orville season 4 has been written, it has not yet begun filming. Seth MacFarlane says that ten scripts are ready, and it looks like Hulu is willing to add more episodes.

The main reason for the delay is MacFarlane’s schedule, along with planning for the cast and the production. It looks like there will be a fourth season of The Orville, but fans still need to know when it will come out.

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