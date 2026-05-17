The Paper Season 2 Release Date Teases Ned And Mare’s Awkward Newsroom Fallout

Peacock is set to air The Paper Season 2 in September 2026. After Season 1’s big awards show and Ned’s kiss with Mare, the workplace mockumentary will pick up the story of Ned Sampson and the Toledo Truth Teller.

Fans can expect some cast members to come back, more drama in the newsroom, and new comedies set in the same world as The Office.

Will There Be a Season 2 of The Paper?

Image © 2025 PEACOCK

The Paper quickly became one of Peacock’s most talked-about comedy shows after its series premiere in 2025. In the first season, Ned Sampson and the Toledo Truth Teller worked with a documentary crew to try to save a newspaper that was having trouble.

Peacock quickly picked up a second season because viewers and critics liked the first one so much. Fans liked how the show had a mix of funny, sad, and awkward office relationships. That the show was so popular also showed that Greg Daniels and Michael Koman still know how to make fun mockumentary comedies.

Did Peacock Officially Renew The Paper?

Peacock picked up the show for a second season before the first one was even over. Making that choice early on showed faith in the show’s future. In the end, Greg Daniels confirmed that the writers’ room already had a lot of story ideas.

Also, Domhnall Gleeson said that filming was supposed to start up again in early 2026. Since the show became a streaming hit so quickly after it came out, the cast and writers seemed excited about continuing the story.

Renewal Status: Peacock officially renewed the second season before the Season 1 finale.

Peacock officially renewed the second season before the Season 1 finale. Creative Team: Greg Daniels and Michael Koman remain the main creative leaders behind the series.

Greg Daniels and Michael Koman remain the main creative leaders behind the series. Production Plans: Domhnall Gleeson said the team hoped to return to work in early 2026.

Domhnall Gleeson said the team hoped to return to work in early 2026. Streaming Success: The show quickly hit Peacock’s top streaming charts after launch.

The show quickly hit Peacock’s top streaming charts after launch. Critical Response: Critics praised the fun storytelling, emotional moments, and interesting newsroom setting.

Why Has The Series Become So Popular?

Fans of The Office may feel like they know The Paper, but it still has its own style. The show is not about how many papers are sold; instead, it is about how newspaper workers deal with deadlines, business stress, and personal problems. The style of the documentary crew also helps the comedy feel real and natural.

People felt like they could relate to the characters because they were flawed. There was more depth to the story because of the relationships between Mare Pritti, Nicole Lee, Detrick Moore, and Esmeralda Grand.

Main Character: Ned Sampson works hard to save the newspaper despite constant setbacks.

Ned Sampson works hard to save the newspaper despite constant setbacks. Fan Favorites: Oscar, Adam Cooper, Travis Bienlien, and Nate Wells became popular because of their unique personalities.

Oscar, Adam Cooper, Travis Bienlien, and Nate Wells became popular because of their unique personalities. Comedy Style: The mockumentary format keeps scenes entertaining while still feeling realistic.

The mockumentary format keeps scenes entertaining while still feeling realistic. Audience Interest: Many viewers now expect the series to continue for several more seasons.

What Could The Paper Season 2 Plot Be About?

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There will probably be more than a few big storylines from the finale in the second season. More people read the Toledo Truth Teller after the Ohio Journalism Awards. However, the most exciting part was when Ned Sampson kissed Mare Pritti after the awards. Ned is still her boss, so that relationship could cause a lot of trouble at work.

Greg Daniels said that this scene was a tough one for the writers because they wanted the ending to be both sad and funny.

How Will Ned And Mare’s Relationship Change The Story

Ned’s and Mare’s relationship could become one of the main plots in the future. Domhnall Gleeson said that the kiss makes things worse instead of better. Nicole Lee was also very sad in Mare’s hotel room scene because Detrick Moore broke up with her. The writers want the comedy to be fun and easy to watch while also exploring emotional conflict.

Relationship Drama: Ned and Mare now face awkward workplace pressure after the kiss.

Ned and Mare now face awkward workplace pressure after the kiss. Nicole’s Story: Nicole Lee may realize she made a mistake after losing Detrick Moore.

Nicole Lee may realize she made a mistake after losing Detrick Moore. Creative Debate: Paul Lieberstein and other writers discussed whether the romantic twist was the best thing for the finale.

Paul Lieberstein and other writers discussed whether the romantic twist was the best thing for the finale. Season Direction: Fans are excited to watch what could happen next between the characters.

Which Storylines Could Continue In Season 2

People respect the newspaper more now that it won an award at the Ohio Journalism Awards, but there are still a lot of problems. Ken Davies and Esmeralda Grand fought Ned’s plans for most of the first season, but near the end, they slowly changed their minds.

Oscar began to enjoy his new job at the newspaper, and Adam Cooper kept improving as a reporter. Alex Edelman gave hints that future episodes will have deeper and more interesting stories.

Newsroom Growth: The Toledo Truth Teller could expand after its recent success.

The Toledo Truth Teller could expand after its recent success. Business Pressure: Marv Putnam and Ann Putnam may create new problems for the staff.

Marv Putnam and Ann Putnam may create new problems for the staff. Returning Writers: Patrick Kang, Michael Levin, and other writers are expected to help shape future episodes.

Patrick Kang, Michael Levin, and other writers are expected to help shape future episodes. Future Stories: The show will likely explore more personal struggles, workplace tension, and newsroom drama.

Who Is in The Paper Season 2 Cast?

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The Paper has a big cast with a lot of funny and believable characters. Since their stories are still being worked on, most of the main cast is likely to come back for the second season.

The first season was both fun and sad because of how well the actors got along with each other. Fans can’t wait to see how the relationships and the way the newsroom works continue to change.

Which Main Cast Members Are Expected To Return?

For the next season, a lot of important characters are likely to be back. Since Peacock hasn’t said who is leaving in a big way, the core newsroom team should stay together. Domhnall Gleeson is still the show’s biggest star, but other characters are also very important to the comedy.

Domhnall Gleeson : Plays Ned Sampson, the editor trying to rebuild the newspaper.

Plays Ned Sampson, the editor trying to rebuild the newspaper. Chelsea Frei : Returns as Mare Pritti, a reporter dealing with complicated feelings for Ned.

Returns as Mare Pritti, a reporter dealing with complicated feelings for Ned. Sabrina Impacciatore : Plays Esmeralda Grand, the newspaper’s managing editor.

Plays Esmeralda Grand, the newspaper’s managing editor. Oscar Nuñez : Continues as Oscar Martinez from The Office universe.

Continues as Oscar Martinez from The Office universe. Melvin Gregg : Plays Detrick Moore, who recently ended his relationship with Nicole Lee.

Plays Detrick Moore, who recently ended his relationship with Nicole Lee. Ramona Young : Returns as Nicole Lee, a circulation assistant and reporter.

Returns as Nicole Lee, a circulation assistant and reporter. Alex Edelman: Plays Adam Cooper, one of the paper’s accountants and writers.

Could New Characters Join The Series

In the second season, it would be easy for new characters to join the newsroom. The Toledo Truth Teller might need more reporters, editors, or business people as it grows. Also, the writers gave hints that new characters and stories are on the way. Fans still hope that surprise guests will show up in future episodes because the show takes place in the same world as The Office.

Possible Additions: New reporters and executives could arrive at the newspaper.

New reporters and executives could arrive at the newspaper. Creative Plans: The writers room continues developing amazing ideas for future stories.

The writers room continues developing amazing ideas for future stories. Guest Stars: Fans hope to see more familiar faces connected to The Office universe.

Fans hope to see more familiar faces connected to The Office universe. Future Direction: The show will continue balancing comedy, relationships, and workplace drama.

Image © 2025 PEACOCK

Peacock is planning to air The Paper Season 2 in September 2026, but the exact date has not been set yet. It makes sense for this fall window to happen since the first season also started in September. Although fans may have to wait a little longer, the show looks like it’s in a good spot while the writers work on the next chapter.

Has Peacock Confirmed The Release Window

Reports say the show will probably be back in the fall of 2026, but Peacock hasn’t said for sure when. For writers and actors, this gives enough time to make new episodes without rushing the story.

Expected Timing: The second season is expected in September 2026 .

The second season is expected in . Official Status: Peacock has confirmed the show’s return, but not the exact date.

Peacock has confirmed the show’s return, but not the exact date. Smart Scheduling: A fall release helps the series avoid getting lost in the busy summer season.

A fall release helps the series avoid getting lost in the busy summer season. Fan Interest: Viewers are still excited, so Peacock has no reason to rush the release.

Why Does The Fall Schedule Make Sense

With a fall release, the team has time to write, film, edit, and market the movie. It also matches how the series has launched in the past. As a result of the first season’s success on streaming services, Peacock might want to stick to the same schedule for dropping episodes next time around.

Production Time: The team needs months to finish each episode properly.

The team needs months to finish each episode properly. Better Quality: A longer break can help the writers create stronger stories.

A longer break can help the writers create stronger stories. Audience Timing: Fall is a good place for returning TV comedies.

Fall is a good place for returning TV comedies. Less Competition: Releasing after summer may help the show reach more viewers.

Where Can I Watch Season 2 Of The Paper?

Peacock, which is where the show is mostly shown, will stream The Paper Season 2. People can watch old episodes there until the new season starts. NBC may also keep showing the show on TV to help more people find it, but Peacock is still the best way to keep up with the series.

Will The Series Stream Exclusively On Peacock?

For Season 2, Peacock is likely to stay the main platform. The Peacock app can be used on phones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops, and game consoles. This makes it easy for anyone, like a family, to watch new episodes when they come out.

Main Platform: Peacock is the official streaming home for the series.

Peacock is the official streaming home for the series. Easy Catch-Up: Viewers can stream the first season before Season 2 starts.

Viewers can stream the first season before Season 2 starts. Device Access: Peacock works on many common devices and apps.

Peacock works on many common devices and apps. Viewer Benefit: Keeping the show on one platform makes it easier to follow.

Could The Series Also Air On NBC

After getting a lot of attention online, NBC added the show to its schedule. That helped more people get to know the comedy and its characters, like Marv Putnam, Ann Putnam, and Marv’s assistant. If the second season does well on Peacock, NBC might do the same thing again.

Broadcast Option: NBC may air episodes after their Peacock release.

NBC may air episodes after their Peacock release. Wider Reach: TV airings can help the show find new viewers.

TV airings can help the show find new viewers. Character Exposure: Broadcast viewers may better understand the office life and side characters.

Broadcast viewers may better understand the office life and side characters. Future Updates: More details should be shared in an official post closer to release.

Final Thoughts

The Paper Season 2 looks like it will be a fun return for Peacock, especially for any person who liked its newsroom comedy. Fans will not be missing updates for long, since the show is set to come out in September 2026.

The next season should move ahead with a bit more workplace drama, returning characters, and clear ties to The Office world as viewers figure out what happens next.

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