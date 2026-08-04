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THIEAUDIO Cypher is aimed squarely at listeners who want reference-level accuracy while keeping an eye on their wallet. I spent time with it on two very different setups: an MSI Claw A8 for gaming, and a MacBook Pro for a run through Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, and Pearl Jam.

Build and Materials

The Cypher is really well made, considering what else you get for this price point. Yes, it’s wired, but THIEAUDIO want you to have a high fidelity listening experience. The earcups aren’t stamped or molded plastic — they’re carved from single blocks of aerospace-grade aluminum, CNC-machined with internal acoustic chambers tuned into the metal itself. That gives the cups a rigid, resonance-free shell instead of a housing that flexes and colors the sound.

The headband pairs stainless steel with a carbon fiber composite core, so it flexes where it needs to without feeling flimsy, and it’s finished with genuine lambskin along the underside. Combined with 411g of weight distributed across a metal frame, THIEAUDIO clearly optimized for a headphone that feels substantial but doesn’t fatigue you over a long session. The memory-foam earpads attach magnetically, which means swapping or replacing them is a five-second job instead of a wrestling match with hooks and tabs, or just tossing them out entirely. The included cable is nylon-braided rather than rubber-jacketed, so it resists tangling and doesn’t transmit handling noise into the drivers.

Overall, this feels like a headphone built by people who’ve spent a decade making IEMs and finally had the budget to do a full-size can right — nothing here feels like a cost-cutting corner. And the included travel case is a great touch. It feels rugged, like it’ll travel well.

What “Reference-Grade Tuning” Actually Means

“Reference-grade” gets thrown around a lot in audio marketing, so it’s worth being precise about it. A reference tuning means the headphone is built to reproduce audio as accurately as possible to the original recording — no artificial bass boost, no scooped mids to fake “clarity,” no treble spike to fake “detail.” It’s the opposite of a consumer-tuned, bass-heavy signature designed to sound impressive on a five-second demo track.

In practice, that means what you hear is what the mixing engineer actually put on the track. Instruments sit where they were mixed, vocals sound like the room they were recorded in, and nothing gets artificially colored to make the headphone “pop” out of the box. It’s the tuning philosophy studio monitors and mastering engineers rely on, and it’s why the Cypher is being pitched at musicians and audio engineers as much as it is at audiophiles and gamers.

Technical Specifications

Driver: 50mm dynamic driver, 20-core N45 magnetic array, semi-crystalline polymer-rubber composite diaphragm

50mm dynamic driver, 20-core N45 magnetic array, semi-crystalline polymer-rubber composite diaphragm Voice coil: High-tension copper-aluminum composite

High-tension copper-aluminum composite Impedance: 32Ω

32Ω Sensitivity: 96dB ±3dB

96dB ±3dB Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz

20Hz – 20kHz Design: Open-back

Open-back Earcups: CNC-machined, single-block aerospace-grade aluminum

CNC-machined, single-block aerospace-grade aluminum Headband: Stainless steel + carbon fiber composite, genuine lambskin lining

Stainless steel + carbon fiber composite, genuine lambskin lining Earpads: Velour exterior with memory foam, magnetic mounting

Velour exterior with memory foam, magnetic mounting Cable: 1.5m nylon-braided copper, detachable, 3.5mm plug (6.3mm adapter included)

1.5m nylon-braided copper, detachable, 3.5mm plug (6.3mm adapter included) Dimensions: 225 × 190 × 142.5mm

225 × 190 × 142.5mm Weight: 411g

411g Price: $399

General

The Cypher is genuinely one of the best-looking headphones I’ve tested. It’s not the muted look of the Sony XM series, or the Bose. The brushed aluminum ear cups and metal headband give it an industrial, almost audio-engineering look rather than a “gamer” or muted aesthetic, and the build quality backs that look up — there’s no creak, no flex, nothing that feels like it’ll loosen over time. But of course the jury is out on that over time. The lambskin headband and velour ear pads make it genuinely comfortable to wear for hours; I never felt hot-spotting on top of my head or clamping pressure on my ears, even during long gaming sessions. But keep in mind a long session for me is about 2 hours.

The driver tech is the real story. That 50mm dynamic unit throws out detail and separation that makes it feel it should cost more than $399. Bass is deep and controlled rather than bloated, the midrange is clear, and the top end is airy.

Testing Notes

MSI Claw A8 (gaming): The open-back design and wide soundstage help with positional awareness, such as footsteps and audio alerts had real directionality instead of collapsing into a mono blob. The sound and speakers on the A8 are quite good for a handheld, but wearing any headphones is an improvement. Especially these. My game testing was done in my home office. I do have kids, and I could hear them at times. So keep in mind, these may not be a great fit on a plane, train, or in other loud environments.

MacBook Pro (Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam): This is where the reference tuning really shows its value. ’90s grunge production is famously dense, and the Cypher cut through that cleanly. Chris Cornell’s vocals on Soundgarden tracks sat forward and distinct rather than buried under guitar layers, Jerry Cantrell’s guitar tone on Alice in Chains kept its bite without turning harsh, and Pearl Jam’s distinct rhythms had real separation. This is the music I grew up so I know it very well. The Cypher really brought forward a distinct sound.

Who is this for?

At $399, the THIEAUDIO Cypher delivers a level of build quality and driver performance that’s hard to find elsewhere in this price bracket. It looks the part, it’s comfortable enough for marathon sessions, and the reference tuning means it’s equally at home for critical listening and gaming. If you want a headphone that tells you the truth about your music instead of flattering it, this is an easy one to recommend.