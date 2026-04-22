Tires Season 3 Just Got a Lot Wilder With Rachel Blanchard and Bobby Lee Joining

Tires season 3 brings major casting updates and new character details that expand the story on Netflix. Reports say that several new actors are joining the cast along with returning actors. Their roles are all related to the auto repair shop and how chaotic it is getting.

The third season builds on earlier momentum and sets up bigger storylines around Will, Shane, and the business. Here’s a clear breakdown of everything confirmed so far about Tires season 3.

What Do We Know About Tires Season 3?

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Tires season 3 continues the comedy series on Netflix with a bigger cast, stronger production, and a clearer direction from its creators. The unexpected success of the first and second seasons is built upon in the third season, which also adds to the story inside Valley Forge Automotive Center.

New Cast Added For Season 3

Tires season 3 confirms new cast members and character roles that directly shape the third season story. These additions expand the auto repair chain setting while raising the stakes for the unqualified heir and his cousin Shane.

Rachel Blanchard : Plays Bonnie, described as Phil’s warm and eccentric girlfriend who brings spiritual rituals into the shop.

Plays Bonnie, described as Phil’s warm and eccentric girlfriend who brings spiritual rituals into the shop. Garret Dillahunt : Plays Thatch, a scary brother figure that raises tension around family and management conflict.

Plays Thatch, a scary brother figure that raises tension around family and management conflict. Anjelica Bette Fellini : Plays Cara, a chaotic spitfire with a strong and playful presence.

Plays Cara, a chaotic spitfire with a strong and playful presence. Matt Walsh : Plays Claude, an employee at Tire World connected to the broader auto repair world.

Plays Claude, an employee at Tire World connected to the broader auto repair world. Cast Members Expansion: Shows how Tires season 3 moves beyond its sketch roots into a fully written comedy series with deeper characters and story arcs.

More Actors Join The Lineup

Tires season 3 brings in more guest stars and recurring roles, adding new energy to the comedy and pushing the story forward. The growing lineup shows how the creators are building a bigger and more engaging series after strong audience response.

Billy Magnussen : Plays Taylor, a charismatic entrepreneur with high energy and confidence.

Plays Taylor, a charismatic entrepreneur with high energy and confidence. Jamie Lynn Sigler : Joins in a recurring role with character details still under wraps.

Joins in a recurring role with character details still under wraps. Bobby Lee : Plays Ricky, a chaotic tire company higher-up and boss’s son.

Plays Ricky, a chaotic tire company higher-up and boss’s son. Taylor Misiak: Returns as Jill, Shane’s former high school girlfriend with ongoing chemistry.

Season 3 Returns On Netflix

Tires season 3 returns on Netflix with a bigger story focused on what happens after the business grows too fast. The third season will show Will dealing with pressure from the auto repair chain while Shane continues to create chaos inside the shop.

Story Focus: Follows Will, the unqualified heir trying to run his father’s auto repair chain while facing constant torture from Shane.

Follows Will, the unqualified heir trying to run his father’s auto repair chain while facing constant torture from Shane. Season 2 Context: After the big marketing idea, Will and Shane attempt to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost.

After the big marketing idea, Will and Shane attempt to grow personally and professionally without fully realizing the cost. Creators: Co-created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever, who also write and shape the story.

Co-created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever, who also write and shape the story. Executive Producers: Include Brandon James for Rough House, Brian Stern and Kenneth Slotnick for AGI Entertainment Media, and Becky Astphan.

Final Thoughts

Tires season 3 brings a clear upgrade in cast, story, and production while keeping the same funny tone that made earlier seasons easy to watch. New additions and returning characters push the story forward inside the auto repair world.

The mix of chaos, growth, and workplace comedy still feels amazing and easy to follow in daily life. If you liked earlier seasons, this is one you should not miss, so stay ready to watch.

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