Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Confirmed: Trailer, Cast, Story Arc Revealed

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 is officially confirmed and will arrive sometime in 2026, though an exact release date has not been announced yet. The new season starts the last part of the anime and picks up where the story left off after the Tenjiku conflict.

The War Of The Three Titans Arc starts in Season 4 of Tokyo Revengers. In this arc, different groups are fighting for power. Fans can look forward to big changes in the story, characters coming back, and the biggest fights in the series so far.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 “War of the Three Titans Arc” – Official Trailer

Is There Going To Be A Season 4 Of Tokyo Revengers?

Image © 2023 Liden Films / Kodansha / Ken Wakui

Season 4 of Tokyo Revengers, the anime show based on the popular manga, has been confirmed as the next chapter. After the Tenjiku conflict, the fourth season picks up the story and moves it toward the last season of the show.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 was confirmed after the third season ended. Production began right away because some parts of the manga had not yet been turned into the show. Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc is the official name of the new season. It picks up where the Tenjiku Arc left off in the story.

Confirmation: Tokyo Revengers Season 4 was greenlit in June 2024 after the third season concluded.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 was greenlit in June 2024 after the third season concluded. Official Title: Tokyo Revengers: War Of The Three Titans Arc.

Tokyo Revengers: War Of The Three Titans Arc. Arc Name: The storyline is also known as the Three Deities Arc or Santen Sensō Hen.

The storyline is also known as the Three Deities Arc or Santen Sensō Hen. Production Studio: The anime continues to be produced by Liden Films.

The anime continues to be produced by Liden Films. Director Update: Maki Kodaira replaced Hatsumi as the director of the series.

Release Window, Streaming Platforms, And Franchise Progress

At this point, Season 4 of Tokyo Revengers is expected to come out sometime in 2026, but no specific date has been set yet.

Release Window: Tokyo Revengers Season 4 will release in 2026.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 will release in 2026. Exact Date: A specific premiere date has not been announced yet.

A specific premiere date has not been announced yet. Previous Seasons: The first season premiered in 2021, while the next two seasons aired in January and October 2023.

The first season premiered in 2021, while the next two seasons aired in January and October 2023. Story Continuation: The fourth season continues the story after the Tenjiku Arc.

The fourth season continues the story after the Tenjiku Arc. Final Installment: The season will serve as the final installment of the anime series.

What Does The Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Trailer Reveal?

Image © 2023 Liden Films / Kodansha / Ken Wakui

Fans can get a sneak peek at the last part of Tokyo Revengers’ story in the first official trailer for Season 4. The preview shows the start of the War of the Three Titans arc and gives hints about the main conflict that will drive the last season.

Key Scenes Shown In The First Trailer

The official trailer for Season 4 of Tokyo Revengers came out in June 2025. It shows scenes from the last season of the anime. The video shows a major turning point in the story, such as Mikey’s choice to break up the Tokyo Manji Gang, which leads to the next conflict.

Trailer Release: The first official trailer was released in June 2025.

The first official trailer was released in June 2025. Major Event: Mikey decides to disband the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Mikey decides to disband the Tokyo Manji Gang. Story Setup: The trailer introduces the War Of The Three Titans Arc.

The trailer introduces the War Of The Three Titans Arc. Final Saga: The upcoming arc begins the final stage of the anime story.

Which Characters Appear In The Trailer?

There are also a lot of characters in the trailer who will be very important in Tokyo Revengers Season 4. Takemichi Hanagaki keeps going on his journey, and Mikey plays a key role in the big choice that changes the story’s course.

Takemichi Hanagaki: The main protagonist continues fighting to protect the future.

The main protagonist continues fighting to protect the future. Mikey: Makes the decision to disband the Tokyo Manji Gang.

Makes the decision to disband the Tokyo Manji Gang. Senju Kawaragi: Appears as a new character connected to the upcoming conflict.

What Is Tokyo Revengers Season 4 About?

Image © 2023 Liden Films / Kodansha / Ken Wakui

Based on the manga by Ken Wakui, Tokyo Revengers Season 4 is the last part of the anime series’ story. The next season is mostly about what happens after battles and starts the conflict that will lead to the end of the story.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 Storyline Explained

Season 4 of Tokyo Revengers takes up where Season 3 left off, with the Tenjiku Arc, and starts adapting the next big chapters of the manga. The season starts with the Bonten Arc and then moves on to the final storyline, which includes the Three Deities Arc.

Story Source: Tokyo Revengers Season 4 adapts the Bonten Arc and the Final Arc from the manga.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 adapts the Bonten Arc and the Final Arc from the manga. Story Continuation: The anime begins after the events of the Tenjiku Arc.

The anime begins after the events of the Tenjiku Arc. Future Timeline: Takemichi Hanagaki reaches a future where Hinata Tachibana survives.

Takemichi Hanagaki reaches a future where Hinata Tachibana survives. Major Discovery: Takemichi realizes that Mikey is missing from the future timeline.

Takemichi realizes that Mikey is missing from the future timeline. Final Setup: The narrative prepares for the conflict known as the Three Deities Era.

What Fans Can Expect From The Final Arc

The last story arc of Tokyo Revengers Season 4 starts a big fight between groups that are competing to be the best. At this point in the story, the last chapter of the anime series starts, and Takemichi Hanagaki is at the center of the conflict.

Major Conflict: The story introduces the Three Deities Era where three gangs compete for supremacy.

The story introduces the Three Deities Era where three gangs compete for supremacy. Final Installment: Tokyo Revengers Season 4 begins the final saga of the anime.

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 begins the final saga of the anime. Central Mission: Takemichi Hanagaki continues trying to protect the future.

Takemichi Hanagaki continues trying to protect the future. Emotional Stakes: The story focuses heavily on loss, regret, and consequences.

The story focuses heavily on loss, regret, and consequences. Final Direction: The narrative leads toward the ending of the Tokyo Revengers anime series.

Who Are The Voice Cast Of Tokyo Revengers Season 4?

Image © 2023 Liden Films / Kodansha / Ken Wakui

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 continues with a lot of voice actors from earlier seasons of the anime show coming back. The cast keeps the story going while adding characters that are important in the Three Deities Arc.

Returning Main Voice Cast Members

A lot of the voice actors who played the main characters in the first season are back to play them again. These performances are still a big part of what the Tokyo Revengers anime series is.

Yūki Shin as Takemichi Hanagaki: Returns as the main protagonist trying to change the future through time travel.

Returns as the main protagonist trying to change the future through time travel. Azumi Waki as Hinata Tachibana: Continues voicing Takemichi Hanagaki’s girlfriend and emotional motivation.

Continues voicing Takemichi Hanagaki’s girlfriend and emotional motivation. Ryōta Ōsaka as Naoto Tachibana: Voices the character connected to Takemichi’s time travel mission.

Voices the character connected to Takemichi’s time travel mission. Yū Hayashi as Manjiro Sano: Continues portraying Mikey, one of the most important figures in the story.

Continues portraying Mikey, one of the most important figures in the story. Masaya Fukunishi as Ken Ryuguji: Returns as Draken, Mikey’s close ally from the Tokyo Manji Gang.

New Cast Members Introduced In Season 4

In Tokyo Revengers Season 4, the story gets bigger by adding more characters from the Three Deities Era. As the anime moves toward the last episode and the fight between the different groups, these characters show up.

Mariya Ise as Senju Kawaragi: Voices a new character introduced during the War Of The Three Titans Arc.

Voices a new character introduced during the War Of The Three Titans Arc. Additional Characters: New figures appear as the conflict between rival groups begins.

New figures appear as the conflict between rival groups begins. Story Expansion: These characters introduce new factions connected to the Three Deities Arc.

Final Thoughts

Tokyo Revengers Season 4 pushes the anime series toward its final installment with bigger drama, intense action, and emotional stakes across the world of the story. Takemichi Hanagaki continues using time travel as a device to repair the past while the conflict leaves people questioning the future that was created.

With new battles, characters, and decisions that could break everything left standing, the upcoming season has fans watching closely for what happens next.

FAQs