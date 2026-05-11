Tracker Season 4 Leaves Vancouver As Colter Shaw’s World Changes

Tracker Season 4 is bringing a big change to the hit CBS series starring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. The show is moving filming from Vancouver, Canada, to Los Angeles after receiving a major California tax credit. Fans are also waiting for more Shaw family answers after Season 3.

CBS already renewed Tracker Season 4, but the official release date is still unknown. Filming is expected to start in late June 2026 before the new season airs in the fall.

What Is Changing for Tracker Season 4?

Image © 2026 CBS

Tracker Season 4 is making a major production change after the first three seasons filmed mainly across Vancouver, Canada. The CBS hit starring Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw is relocating filming to California after securing a massive tax credit package tied to television production.

CBS Officially Confirms Tracker Season 4

CBS officially renewed Tracker for Season 4 earlier this year after the Justin Hartley-led series became one of the network’s strongest television shows during the 2025-2026 season.

The renewal confirmation arrived before the Season 3 finale, showing strong confidence in Colter Shaw, the Shaw family stories, and the long-term future of the Tracker world.

Season 4 Renewal: CBS confirmed Tracker Season 4 back in January ahead of the Season 3 finale.

CBS confirmed Tracker Season 4 back in January ahead of the Season 3 finale. Ratings Success: Tracker became one of the most-watched network television series during the current season.

Tracker became one of the most-watched network television series during the current season. Justin Hartley Return: Hartley officially returns as Colter Shaw during the Fourth Season.

Hartley officially returns as Colter Shaw during the Fourth Season. Ongoing Storylines: Season 3 continues uncovering mysteries surrounding Russell Shaw and Ashton Shaw’s death.

Season 3 continues uncovering mysteries surrounding Russell Shaw and Ashton Shaw’s death. Future Plans: Production resumes around June and July before Tracker premieres again during the fall schedule.

Tracker Leaves Vancouver for Los Angeles

Tracker Season 4 is officially moving production from Vancouver to Los Angeles. It marks the biggest behind-the-scenes shift in the Tracker series so far.

Colter Shaw will still track missing people and collect reward money during the Fourth Season. However, the new season may look very different from the wilderness-heavy atmosphere established during Season 3.

Production Shift: Tracker reportedly secured a record-breaking $48 million California tax credit connected to filming incentives and rewards.

Tracker reportedly secured a record-breaking $48 million California tax credit connected to filming incentives and rewards. Filming Locations: The first three seasons relied heavily on Vancouver woods, forests, and remote Canada wilderness locations.

The first three seasons relied heavily on Vancouver woods, forests, and remote Canada wilderness locations. Production Scale: Reports stated Season 4 includes 176 filming days, 250 crew members, and 275 actors including guest star appearances.

Reports stated Season 4 includes 176 filming days, 250 crew members, and 275 actors including guest star appearances. CBS Investment: CBS continues backing Tracker heavily after the series became one of the most-watched shows of the television season.

CBS continues backing Tracker heavily after the series became one of the most-watched shows of the television season. Industry Reaction: Several entertainment reports described the relocation as a major financial and creative move for the Tracker world.

Justin Hartley Breaks Silence on Season 4

Justin Hartley addressed the Tracker Season 4 production move publicly in a statement shared with Deadline while praising the crews who helped create the show in Vancouver, stating, “I’m proud of what we built in Vancouver. I’m also very excited we’re bringing Tracker to L.A.”

Hartley also discussed the future of Colter Shaw, upcoming Shaw family stories, and the next era of the CBS series after major Season 3 developments involving Russell Shaw and Ashton Shaw’s death.

Justin Hartley Quote: Hartley thanked fans for supporting the series throughout the first three seasons.

Hartley thanked fans for supporting the series throughout the first three seasons. Creative Leadership: Elwood Reid and Sharon Lee Watson remain closely connected to Tracker production planning.

Elwood Reid and Sharon Lee Watson remain closely connected to Tracker production planning. Returning Characters: Russell Shaw, Reenie Greene, Randy, and other familiar people may continue appearing during Season 4.

Russell Shaw, Reenie Greene, Randy, and other familiar people may continue appearing during Season 4. Season 3 Storylines: Recent episodes continued uncovering Shaw family mysteries tied to Colter and Russell.

Recent episodes continued uncovering Shaw family mysteries tied to Colter and Russell. Future Direction: Hartley said the series will continue telling stories through “new, fresh places” after the California move.

Final Thoughts

Tracker Season 4 is shaping up as a pretty big change for the CBS series after years of filming in Canada wilderness locations. Justin Hartley, Elwood Reid, Sharon Lee Watson, Chris Lee, and the production team now move the Tracker world into California while continuing Colter Shaw stories tied to blood, family, the past, and dangerous missing people cases.

Comments across entertainment sites show fans still agree the series can continue succeeding after the move. Watch Tracker closely when the new season starts airing this fall.

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