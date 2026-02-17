Tulsa King Season 4 Begins Production With Major Crew Changes Ahead of Filming

Tulsa King season 4 begins production with major crew changes, and the shakeup is already making headlines. Some 26 crew members, including Sylvester Stallone’s longtime stunt double, were replaced right before filming started again in Atlanta.

Insiders say it is standard practice, but those affected tell a different story. Fans want to know what this means for the new season since there are changes in both leadership and the company.

Has Tulsa King Season 4 Begun Production With Major Crew Changes?

Image © 2025 Paramount+ / MTV Entertainment Studios / 101 Studios / Bosque Ranch Productions / Balboa Productions

Tulsa King enters its fourth season with confirmed behind-the-scenes upheaval. Multiple reports make clear that Tulsa King season 4 begins production with major crew changes just as cameras prepare to roll in Atlanta.

26 Crew Members Replaced Ahead Of Filming

Production on Season 4 is set to start again next week, but 26 of the show’s roughly 600-person crew were told they would not be coming back. Many people thought they would keep going after the two-year extension tied to Sylvester Stallone’s TV deal with Paramount for 2024.

26 Crew Members: 26 crew members were asked not to return ahead of the Season 4 shoot.

26 crew members were asked not to return ahead of the Season 4 shoot. Departments Affected: Several crew members worked in sound, camera operating, stunts, rigging, transportation, the production office, extras casting, hair, and photography.

Several crew members worked in sound, camera operating, stunts, rigging, transportation, the production office, extras casting, hair, and photography. Expected To Return: Many affected worked under the assumption they had jobs secured for the new season.

Many affected worked under the assumption they had jobs secured for the new season. Resume Production: Season 4 is expected to resume production in Atlanta within the week.

Season 4 is expected to resume production in Atlanta within the week. Standard Practice Claim: Insiders described the turnover as standard practice between seasons, with roles being replaced rather than eliminated.

Departure Of Stallone’s Longtime Stunt Double

Freddie Poole, who worked as Sylvester Stallone’s stunt double for 14 years and was nominated for an Emmy, was one of the most well-known people who left. He was in charge of coordinating stunts on Tulsa King. Two weeks before his start date, he found out he would not be coming back.

Freddie Poole: Served as Sylvester Stallone‘s stunt double and oversaw stunt coordinating for three seasons.

Served as Sylvester Stallone‘s stunt double and oversaw stunt coordinating for three seasons. Creative Reasons: Poole said he was told the decision was made for creative reasons.

Poole said he was told the decision was made for creative reasons. Photo Double Offer: He was offered a photo double role but declined.

He was offered a photo double role but declined. Atlanta Film Community: Poole said he felt bad for the Atlanta film community with just the way things went down.

Poole said he felt bad for the Atlanta film community with just the way things went down. Never Seen This Kind Of Turnover: He stated that in 30 years and on shows for multiple seasons, he had never seen this level of crew turnover.

Creative Leadership Realignment Under 101 Studios

Season 4 also brings leadership changes behind the scenes. Terence Winter returning as executive producer and head writer marks a new phase as Tulsa King moves into its fourth season.

Terence Winter Returning: Terence Winter returning was previously reported as he steps back into a larger role.

Terence Winter returning was previously reported as he steps back into a larger role. Executive Producer And Head Writer: Winter served as showrunner in the first season and later rejoined as head writer and executive producer.

Winter served as showrunner in the first season and later rejoined as head writer and executive producer. Dave Erickson Departing: The Season 3 showrunner is exiting as Season 4 begins.

The Season 3 showrunner is exiting as Season 4 begins. No Formal Showrunner On Set: Reports indicate there is no formal showrunner leading production in Atlanta.

Reports indicate there is no formal showrunner leading production in Atlanta. Production Oversight: 101 Studios executives are handling production responsibilities as filming resumes.

Final Thoughts

Season 4 of Tulsa King starts with a lot of attention because 26 crew members were replaced, and many longtime coworkers were also expected to be replaced even though the show was renewed earlier. Officials said that budget cuts were not the reason for the decision, and both the studios and Paramount declined to comment to the public.

However, everyone involved clearly felt like they had been hit in the gut. This moment seems very important because Terence Winter is coming back and big changes are happening, like Taylor Sheridan leaving Paramount for a big movie deal. Stay tuned as Tulsa King keeps working on the project, and fans keep a close eye on it.

