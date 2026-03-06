Twisted Metal Season 3 News: What Fans Should Know

Twisted Metal Season 3 fans are already very excited about the new episode. After a lot of streaming and growing popularity, the show was officially renewed on November 18, 2025. Reports say that the new season might come out around 2027, but the exact date has not been set yet.

If Twisted Metal comes back, this blog will tell you what the story might go next and which cast members might come back.

Will There Be A Twisted Metal 3?

Fans have been wondering if the story will go on after Season 2‘s intense events. Good news: Peacock has confirmed that there will be a third season of Twisted Metal. After a lot of viewers and growing interest from PlayStation game fans, the streaming service renewed the action show.

Now that we know for sure, the crazy road fights and dark humor will be back. There isn’t a set date for the third season of Twisted Metal yet, but it will definitely be out in the next few years.

Twisted Metal Season 3 Official Renewal

Peacock announced that the show would be back for a third season after the second season did well on the platform. John Doe and Quiet’s story will continue, according to an announcement made in November 2025. There aren’t many details about the new season yet, but the renewal shows that viewers like the show.

One big reason for this decision was how well Season 2 did. Many people kept watching the show, which showed that interest in the action show set after the end of the world is still high.

New Showrunner Leading The Next Season

There will also be a big change behind the scenes with the next season. There will be a new creative leader in charge of the show going forward. These kinds of changes help a show try out new ideas while keeping the main story the same.

David Reed will be in charge of running the show for the next season. He has written for action and science fiction shows and worked on a number of well-known TV projects. Because of his background, I think that Twisted Metal season 3 could add to the world and character stories.

What The Renewal Means For The Story

Twisted Metal season 3 is definitely happening, which means the story will pick up right where Season 2 left off, which was very dramatic. Big plot twists at the end of the last season made it clear what would happen in the next season.

The next season is likely to be about what happened after the dangerous tournament and how the fight with Calypso is getting worse. Several of the characters who made it out alive are likely to come back as the story goes on to show more battles in the wasteland.

Final Thoughts

Peacock has officially confirmed that there will be a third season of Twisted Metal. Fans will get to see more of the chaotic world that was based on the PlayStation game. Even though there isn’t a set date yet, early reports say the new season might come out around 2027. The next season will likely continue the story of John Doe, Quiet, and their fight with Calypso.

As more production information comes in, Twisted Metal season 3 will still be one of the most-anticipated action shows to come back to Peacock.

