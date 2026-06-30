We Were Liars Season 2 BTS Photos Reveal Beechwood’s Darker Past

We Were Liars season 2 is officially in production, and the first behind-the-scenes photos have given fans an exciting preview of what’s coming next. Shared by cast members and Prime Video, the images reveal the younger Sinclair family, new cast additions, and familiar Beechwood locations.

While no official release date has been announced, filming is currently underway in Nova Scotia.

What Do the We Were Liars Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Photos Reveal?

The latest behind-the-scenes photos from We Were Liars season 2 give fans their best look yet at the upcoming season. Released through Prime Video and shared by cast members, the images preview the younger Sinclair Family, new filming locations, and several additions to the cast.

Which Cast Members Appear in the New Behind-the-Scenes Photos?

The first behind-the-scenes photos from We Were Liars season 2, shared by Josh Dallas and other cast members on Instagram, give fans an early look at the younger Sinclair Family and several newly announced additions to the cast of Family of Liars.

Josh Dallas: Appears as Young Harris in several behind-the-scenes photos shared from the set.

Appears as Young Harris in several behind-the-scenes photos shared from the set. Peyton List: Returns as Young Tipper alongside the younger Sinclair family.

Returns as Young Tipper alongside the younger Sinclair family. Madison Wolfe, Parker Lapaine, and Elysia Roorbach: Appear as the younger Bess, Carrie, and Penny Sinclair in multiple on-set photos.

Appear as the younger Bess, Carrie, and Penny Sinclair in multiple on-set photos. Costa D’Angelo: Returns as Pfeff and is featured in several behind-the-scenes images with fellow cast members.

Returns as Pfeff and is featured in several behind-the-scenes images with fellow cast members. Madeleine Arthur, Jaelynn Thora Brooks, Layla Douglas, Callan Potter, Aidan Shaw, Shaun Sipos, Brendon Tremblay, and Riley Voelkel: Join the growing new cast for season 2.

What Locations and Sets Are Shown in the BTS Images?

The behind-the-scenes photos also preview several locations that will appear in we were liars season 2. While production is taking place in Nova Scotia, the images recreate familiar settings tied to Beechwood Island and the world of the Sinclair Family.

Clairmont: Josh Dallas shared a nighttime photo of the Sinclair family’s mansion during filming.

Josh Dallas shared a nighttime photo of the Sinclair family’s mansion during filming. Beechwood Island: Several outdoor scenes recreate the family’s private island for the upcoming season.

Several outdoor scenes recreate the family’s private island for the upcoming season. Beachfront Event: One photo teases a large gathering taking place along the shoreline.

One photo teases a large gathering taking place along the shoreline. Outdoor Sets: Multiple images show cast members filming around the island’s recognizable locations.

Multiple images show cast members filming around the island’s recognizable locations. Nova Scotia: Prime Video confirmed that filming for season 2 is currently underway in the Canadian province.

What Behind-the-Scenes Moments Have the Cast Shared?

Several cast members have shared candid moments from production, giving fans an early glimpse at life behind the camera. The behind-the-scenes updates feature selfies, group photos, and first looks at costumes as filming continues.

Josh Dallas: Posted selfies with Parker Lapaine, Madison Wolfe, Elysia Roorbach, Costa D’Angelo, and Shaun Sipos during production.

Posted selfies with Parker Lapaine, Madison Wolfe, Elysia Roorbach, Costa D’Angelo, and Shaun Sipos during production. Cal Potter and Brendon Tremblay: Shared group photos with fellow cast members while filming season 2.

Shared group photos with fellow cast members while filming season 2. Cast Selfies: Several behind-the-scenes images show the actors together between takes.

Several behind-the-scenes images show the actors together between takes. Season 2 Swag: Brendon Tremblay shared official We Were Liars production merchandise on social media.

Brendon Tremblay shared official We Were Liars production merchandise on social media. Production Updates: The growing collection of behind-the-scenes photos continues to build excitement ahead of the season’s release.

Final Thoughts

The latest behind-the-scenes updates offer an exciting preview of what fans can expect from We Were Liars Season 2, from the younger Sinclair Sisters to new characters and familiar locations on Beechwood Island.

As the story moves between the present day and the Sinclair Sisters’ summer of 1999, more family secrets, the second book, and the family’s legacy begin to unfold. Stay tuned for more official updates as production continues.

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